Kieran Shannon: The making of LeBron - sport's most rounded superstar

Though it isn’t quite as monumental as making the cover of Sports Illustrated while still only a kid in high school or being the first black man to be put on the cover of Vogue, it’s a measure of the phenomenon that’s LeBron James that multiple posters of his face adorn the front of Dubray’s on Galway’s Shop Street.

To our knowledge James, unlike the golf nut that is Michael Jordan, has never set foot in Ireland, yet such is his reach that a new biography of him is so prominent in a book store in a country and city hardly known for its love of hoops.

Further testament to the appeal of James is that the author of that biography is a Jeff Benedict.

If you haven’t heard of Benedict, you’ll have heard of his work. Along with his former Sports Illustrated colleague Armen Keteyian he wrote the universally-acclaimed 2018 biography of a renowned golfer, Tiger Woods, the source of the HBO documentary which he’d executive produce. He also penned The Dynasty, the brilliant 2020 study of how the New England Patriots became this millennium’s foremost NFL franchise.

But he’s more than a biographer. He’s an investigative journalist, writing books on the deadly e-coli outbreak and some of America’s most notorious crimes and disasters. When it comes to phenomena and icons in American life, Benedict is both an authority and inevitably the author, which partly explains why he was drawn to studying James.

It hasn’t been lost on him how others before him went from being all about Woods to being all about James. In the opening chapter of his book (published by Simon & Schuster), he notes how in the wake of Woods’ SUV and then reputation crashing in the wake of his extra-marital affairs becoming known to his wife and subsequently others, James instantly went from being the second most-important athlete on Nike’s books to its most important.

Other corporate giants – McDonald’s, American Express, Coca-Cola and Walmart – also ditched Woods for James because of, as Benedict puts it, “the authenticity of James’s devotion to family and his unrelenting commitment to his Akron roots.” Benedict similarly, for all his objectivity and journalistic chops, cannot hide his admiration for James the person. His 2018 collaboration with Keteyian was coldly and bluntly entitled Tiger Woods. His latest work is simply called LeBron. It’s as if when you’re as endearing as well as famous as LeBron why include something as formal and unnecessary as his surname.

Benedict in his work on Woods was able to find remarkable nuggets about the golfer’s self-centred, entitled ways. Like how the Kansas cemetery where his father was buried expected an order for a large granite monument any day, week or month after the funeral only to 10 years later realise there’d be no stone, inscription, nothing, coming (“It’s like he’s not even there,” the gravedigger would say.) Or how he was notorious in Vegas and clubhouses for rarely leaving a decent tip. James, he found, was the opposite.

Although he interviewed over 250 people – though not James himself – Benedict relied heavily on the insights offered by fellow writers who profiled or interviewed James through the years to get a real glimpse of what he’s really like behind the curtains. Lisa Taddeo of Esquire magazine spent considerable time around James and his inner circle in 2008, being particularly watchful as she was with many of the powerful male figures she profiled as to how they interacted with women. James, she noted, flirted with no one. His eyes never wandered. And it was as if women in his orbit knew not to even try to gain his attention.

“There was zero sexual anything from LeBron,” she’d tell Benedict. “Everywhere I saw him there was nothing to suggest that he was not totally devoted [to Savannah, his high school sweetheart and later wife]. With him it was just this focus, like, ‘I’m going to be the best player that ever lived. So I’m not going to let anything – drugs, drinking, sex, anything – take me down.” And yet he couldn’t have been friendlier to her, introducing her to the people in his community. “He’s so nice,” she thought. “But he isn’t being extra nice to me. He’s this way to everyone.”

He wasn’t always that way to everyone though. As Benedict vividly paints, James grew up as a fatherless only child in a housing project in Akron, “a shy, little boy with a conspicuous name, hungry, awake and alone”. His mother Gloria, still only a teenager who had lost both her mother and grandmother in the space of 18 months, could disappear for a few nights in a row leaving her son fearing if the gunshots or police sirens he’d constantly hear were intended for her.

For years they lived like nomads; in one three-month stretch they moved house five times, sleeping on a cousin’s couch here, another relative’s basement there. According to Benedict, it’s why he was reluctant to form friendships with kids or trust adults because anytime he’d get close to anyone, he and his mum would be moving on from them again.

That would change when he would temporarily stay with a coach of the local youth football team he played with, and began playing basketball. As Benedict notes, a team offered him the chance to have a family and his selfless, pass-first nature came from an urge to connect with and please others. And the reason he’d become such a hands-on father and devote so much of his personal fortune to feed, clothe and educate needy children, especially in Akron, was because growing up he had no such comforts. “If I’m ever lucky enough to find a way out,” he’d tell himself as a kid, “I’m going to run as fast as I can.” No one has sprinted as fast or soared as high and brought as many along with him while he did.

That includes his inner circle, or the four horsemen as he’d come to call himself and Maverick Carter and Rich Paul and Randy Sims; ever before he’d set foot in the NBA he’d befriended and trusted them, giving them the platform to launch their own wildly-successful business careers and elevate James to a commercial stratosphere no athlete, not even Jordan or Woods, had scaled before.

The book also captures the fascinating dynamic and interactions James has shared through the years with figures like Jay-Z, Warren Buffett and Barack Obama; while it’s a tad short of Bono’s recent memoir when it comes to dropping or mentioning the names of icons, LeBron is one of the few people on the planet that is in the same stratosphere with the U2 frontman when it comes to being a remarkable connector; indeed we learn he even hung out with Bono after he finally emerged from the cave of painfully losing the 2011 NBA finals.

And like Bono he’s an activist, which makes him unlike the other titans of American sport that Benedict has profiled. In this profile Benedict digs into how James found his inner Ali, from being silent on Darfur and China in the lead-up to the Beijing Olympics to standing up – and putting his hoodie up – on issues like Trayvon Martin and Donald Sterling to the Trump candidacy and presidency.

There are some terrific off-camera insights into the evolution of James the player, from being scolded by the ridiculous Stephon Marbury at the disastrous 2004 Olympics to his collaboration with Coach K and Kobe Bryant for the 2008 and 2012 Games, though for a detailed breakdown of his legendary training regimen you’ll have to find it elsewhere.

Likewise when it comes to any GOAT debate about where he ranks with Jordan. Benedict writes that when James delivered a title to his native Cleveland when defeating the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA finals, what happened next in terms of basketball almost didn’t matter, and his book reads that way; his time with the Los Angeles Lakers is almost a mere postscript. Where Benedict is most interested in – and most interesting – is in explaining the growth of James the person, mogul and activist, a combination which along with his athleticism and mastery of his sport makes him, whatever about the GOAT or the Chosen One, the Most Rounded One sport has probably known.