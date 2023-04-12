Tommy Martin: Remember the one where they kicked Bishop Brennan up the arse...?

Even on a week in which Frank Lampard made his return to the elite technical areas of Europe, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson allegedly getting elbowed in the throat by an assistant referee was the standout moment of football oddness.

The incident, which occurred at half-time in Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, was a classic man bites dog story. Until now, the term ‘linesman’s elbow’ might have described a nasty condition brought on by overzealous flagging. Constantine Hatzidakis was responsible for football’s version of Kicking Bishop Brennan Up The Arse.

Did that really happen?

Ordinarily, linesmen are supposed to be the hunted, not the hunters. They and their whistle-toting buddies are more likely to be seen in a state of persecution than taking the law into their own hands. Their lot is to endure varying levels of opprobrium, before being spirited to safety through a phalanx of burly men in fluorescent jackets, scrambling to the lonely sanctuary of the referees’ room, there to wipe the spittle of enraged footballers off their, invariably, bald heads.

As such, it was hard to know how to react to the jarring image of Hatzidakis giving Robertson an angry jolt in the gizzard, if that is what happened. It was clearly a bad thing and punishment should accrue and yada, yada, yada. Hatzidakis has, we are informed, suffered that gravest of fates for the officiating classes: being stood down by the PGMOL (Professional Game, er...something involving whistles).

For a top ref or lino, being stood down by the PGMOL is what being hung, drawn and quartered was for medieval usurpers.

At the same time – maybe it was that sheer sense of novelty – it was also kind of funny. Certainly, the Sky Sports panel found themselves guffawing with laughter, even if it was mainly at Roy Keane’s characterisation of Robertson as a ‘big baby’. For Robertson, the elbow was no laughing matter, but Roy found it humerus.

Presumably, when Big Boss of the Refs Howard Webb convenes his court, Hatzidakis will argue an absence of malice aforethought. He will claim that he was merely trying to shake free from Robertson’s admonishing grasp and was betrayed by preternatural arm reflexes developed over years of elite flag brandishing.

But there is a part of you that wants to believe that this was a seminal moment, that a line has been drawn by the lino. What if, finally, the men in black will no longer turn the other cheek? What if the final whistle has been blown on decades of abuse, that what was hitherto a one-way street will now be a freeway of retribution? They are mad as hell and, loosely interpreting the laws of the game, are not going to take it anymore. Could we be about to witness a match official’s ultra-violent revenge fantasy: PGMOL rebooted, not by Howard Webb, but rather Quentin Tarantino?

Now that Hatzidakis has struck the first blow against the ranks of the whinging superstars, who will be next? Michael Oliver sticking the head on a ranting Jurgen Klopp? Gary Beswick going to work on Sean Dyche with a set of nunchucks? Bruno Fernandes being cut down mid-moan as Stuart Attwell grabs him in a WWE-style chokeslam? A barefoot, vest-clad Anthony Taylor bursting into a posse of recalcitrant Tottenham players, shouting “Yippee Ki-Yay Motherfuckers!” while unloading a sub-machine gun?

Such fantasies are hardly surprising at a time when match officials have never seemed weaker or more put-upon. If the introduction of VAR has failed miserably to make us spend any less time moaning about decisions, it has also undermined the very people it was supposed to help.

In the before times, the whistle and flag conferred a sense of moral absolutism. Those who held them were always right, even when they were wrong. There was a dignity about it, even when they got a decision blatantly arse ways.

They were like the elders of some jungle tribe whose foundation myth is the belief that, thousands of years ago, the world was belched out of the mouth of a sacred frog. Complete codswallop, but you had to respect them sticking to their guns.

Now in the age of VAR, the officials are haunted, tortured figures. Their truth is no longer Gospel, merely the first draft of history. Every major decision must be referred to a higher authority. They are like timid schoolchildren over whose shoulder stands a monstrous headmaster, shouting “Wrong!” at every stroke of the pencil.

And while referees at least still have an authorial role over the game’s general ebb and flow, their assistants are fading from the picture like the McFly siblings in that photo from Back to the Future. The introduction of VAR was followed swiftly by Semi-Automated Offside Technology, the high-falutin’ tech solution used in the World Cup and Champions League that does with cameras and microchips what was once the preserve of the sharp-eyed lino.

Now, it is widely acknowledged that rapid developments in Artificial Intelligence will see countless human jobs becoming obsolete. Just this week a Kuwaiti news channel unveiled an AI newsreader, while an American podcast broadcast an hour of passable stand-up comedy performed by – it says here – an AI version of NFL superstar Tom Brady. Meanwhile, a feature in the Guardian suggested it was only a matter of time before football head coaches are backed up by data-loaded, scenario-calculating AI assistant managers (you’ll know them because they will be the ones with the initials ‘AI’ stitched into their puffy coats).

In such a climate, it is hard to see technology not subsuming the remaining tasks of the humble linesman sooner rather than later. In which case, perhaps the alleged elbow directed at Andy Robertson was the last sting of a dying wasp rather than the turning of the worm. Still, if some terrifying future race of sentient AI assistant referees ever decides to exact retribution for the abuse suffered by their human forebears, a stray elbow will be the least of our worries.