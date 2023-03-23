Tommy Martin: Donegal have more shambolic controversies this season than National League wins 

It was the former Sunderland striker Len Shackleton who famously left a blank page in his autobiography under the chapter heading: “What the average director knows about football”?

Change that from ‘director’ to ‘county board’ and most GAA fans would think the chapter was too wordy.

No county board ever won an All-Ireland. They don’t make Laochra Gael shows about the greats of GAA administration. The shelves of bookshops are not lined with the life stories of legendary county chairmen.

Success has many fathers, but, alas, failure is always the county board’s fault.

Paddy Carr’s resignation after just five months in the job as Donegal senior football manager is a case in point. Carr was responsible for Donegal’s limp slide towards relegation from Division 1 and oversaw a succession of dismal performances, yet it was neither he nor the players who got in the neck when the news broke.

Instead, the announcement extended open season on the Donegal county board, neatly coinciding as it does with the ongoing row over the collapse of the county’s academy system. It is quite some achievement to be embroiled in two fiascos of national interest at the exact same time. Donegal have more shambolic controversies to their name this season than they have National League wins.

On the face of it, Carr’s leaving is your classic tale of intercounty player power. Boy meets team, team has meeting, team tells boy to get lost. Fans might wish the players had been half as ruthless against Mayo last Sunday.

That Carr is gone before a championship ball has been kicked would reflect badly on those who appointed him, were they not already dealing with the fallout from the departure of Karl Lacey, who couldn’t have caused more ructions in Donegal GAA this spring had he conducted a drone strike on MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

For a detailed account of why the 2012 All-Ireland winner resigned as head of Donegal’s football academy (along with a battalion of his coaches), read Cahair O’Kane’s excellent report on the saga published in the Irish News on March 10th.

It’s complicated and nuanced and utterly maddening from a Donegal point of view, and an outsider might read it as a straight-up personality clash or political turf war. But, in the heel of the hunt, one of the county’s most decorated players, with a truckload of professional qualifications in the field of sports performance, was allowed to leave a job he was, by all accounts, doing brilliantly.

All of which also meant that hundreds of the county’s best young footballers were left dangling just as their 2023 season was due to commence. Last week, the county’s official Twitter account carried an advertisement looking for an “U16 ADADMEMY (sic) FOOTBALL MANAGER”. A typo, yes, but the cynic might say the county board couldn’t spell academy, let alone run one.

It was left to Jim McGuinness to pull the two shitshows together into one grand debacle. Speaking on last week’s Irish Examiner Gaelic Football podcast, the 2012 All-Ireland-winning manager revealed that he had offered to help out with the county’s under 14 squad along with Michael Murphy, prior to Lacey’s resignation.

McGuinness’s offer followed on from the saga over the search for a senior team manager. McGuinness declined to take on the role himself due to his continued focus on soccer coaching but says he had planned to take on a backroom role if one of his 2012 charges, Rory Kavanagh, got the job. Kavanagh would also have had Lacey in his coaching set-up, but the dream ticket never materialised.

“Rory and Karl, for want of a better word, are your babies…I wanted to see them go on the right foot and help them,” McGuinness said. “I said that to the county board. Then when the Rory thing didn’t work out, they never came back to me. We never had another conversation.”

Sean Cavanagh tied the two issues up in a neat bundle when assessing the aftermath of Sunday’s drubbing by Mayo on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday.

“Karl Lacey departing was the opening of the Pandora’s box,” Cavanagh said. “It’s baffling for me, as a Tyrone man, much as I love seeing Donegal suffer, the level of expertise and high-performance they have in Karl Lacey, Jim McGuinness, Michael Murphy… they’re generational-type winners and to let people like that disappear from a county fold all within a year, is shambolic really.

“You have to remember, the way the GAA is set up, there can be amateurs sitting on committees who are so far removed from the high-performance culture that exists within the mindset of those type of players.”

You feel sorry for the humble county board man or woman at times like this, when the blame is flying. Their job is to hold things together, balance the books, pass the motions. In general, they are not sexy former inter-county stars. If they have any elite competitive background, it is in the competitive sports of vote gathering, administrative huckstering and rulebook manoeuvring.

Like any county board, Donegal’s are doing their best. One presumes that they are not bad people. You could say that events have shown they are not up to the job, but the fact is it is not a job. They are doing this in their spare time. It costs a million quid a year to run the Donegal county teams and the people in charge are doing it as a hobby.

The whole mess illustrates how the GAA’s well-worn administrative structures are struggling to cope with rapid societal change. We live in a country rich enough that an entire industry surrounds our leisure activity. In his day job, Karl Lacey is a lecturer in Sport and Coaching Performance at a university in Letterkenny. Nothing in that sentence would have been possible even one generation ago.

Modern inter-county GAA is framed and consumed in the public mind in a similar way to professional sports. There is no allowance made for muddling along. Some counties have recognised this and employed full time CEOs or commercial managers. Others stumble from year to year, sweating on the spiralling cost of keeping the county team fed and watered, hoping to avoid the next calamity.

It will always be too easy to just blame the county board, but it is patently ridiculous that Donegal are without a manager a month away from the championship and that some of their best and brightest have found themselves shut out of the county’s GAA future. It looks shoddy and unprofessional – but in the current circumstances, why would it be anything else?