Tommy Martin: Haaland has broken Lenten fast, now will Pep give in to temptation?

When you go off chocolate for Lent the world is suddenly made of chocolate. Mountains are rugged slabs of Toblerone, the roofs of houses neatly slated with After Eights and traffic jams are hunks of Yorkie lined up in the morning gloom.

This must be how Erling Haaland feels in those stretches of minutes when he is not scoring goals. Every through ball not attempted provokes an ache of longing, every run not found causes the mouth to water, every shot miscued makes the tummy rumble.

In Manchester City’s 7-0 win over RB Leipzig, Haaland had the ravenous look of a man who had had his fill of restraint, of curbing his natural urges within Manchester City’s cautious recent outlook. The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie had been like a long walk, an exercise in distraction, something to take the mind off the cravings. Haaland only had one shot in that game, only four touches in the opposition box. He had bitten his nails and twiddled his thumbs. Now he wanted to stuff his face.

On Tuesday, Erling Haaland broke Lent. Big style.

From early on he looked ravenous. Nathan Aké lobbed a long ball up to him and he went after it like it was a bucket of water and his backside was on fire. At that moment it was clear that Pep Guardiola had consulted his big book o’ tactics and decided it was time to let the big man off the leash. City seemed happy to play direct balls in his general direction. Overall, their play was less studied. Concerns about transitions were dismissed. Release the hounds, was the cry.

From then on Haaland was all over the Leipzig defence like an overzealous door-to-door salesman. Pestering, annoying, frankly rather rude. That long, loping stride was engaged to full steam, like the BFG on EPO. For his second goal, he chased down Janis Blaswich with a baneful press, causing the Leipzig keeper to blooter his clearance down the throat of the City rearguard. Seconds later it was returned via the boot of Kevin De Bruyne, whose shot off the crossbar fell into Haaland’s ever-gaping maw.

The third, fourth and fifth goals of Haaland’s Champions League record-equalling haul were cruel and brutal things, greedily devoured from distances ranging from one inch to seven yards. For those who have watched the hit zombie apocalypse show The Last of Us, Haaland’s approach resembled the frenzied attack of the Infected, those poor souls whose brains have been overtaken by a pitiless fungal growth bent only upon its own propagation. Sign of a good striker, that.

Though he joked with Guardiola upon his 63rd-minute substitution about how he had fancied a double hat trick, Haaland wore the happy look of the over-indulged. It was Easter Sunday morning and he was spreadeagled on the kitchen floor, wrappers and foil everywhere, his face smeared in Cadbury’s finest and wearing the dopey smile of the blood sugar high.

Not that the Norwegian behemoth has endured a period of truly monastic fasting. Those goals made it 39 in 36 games for Manchester City. They represented the fifth time he had racked up more than two goals in a game this season. Bless me father for I have sinned, it is seven weeks since my last hat-trick.

Still, before gorging himself in Leipzig’s larder, Haaland had recently endured a period of relative want. Three goals in his previous nine games (two from open play) are the numbers of a Premier League Steady Eddie, the realm of your Danny Ingses, your Ollie Watkinses. Twice in 2023 Haaland has endured three-game spells without scoring for Manchester City. To put that in context, this has only happened on three previous occasions since his breakthrough with RB Salzburg in 2019. To stretch the metaphor, before Leipzig, Haaland had one goal from open play in the 342 minutes of action since Ash Wednesday.

The timing of Haaland’s Tuesday night feast is not without significance. Sitting in perpetual judgement is Guardiola, whose resting persona is that of the earnest young cleric wrestling with a crisis of faith. Haaland’s signing has always been seen as much as a challenge as an advantage for Guardiola, whose carefully calibrated, systemic philosophy was not necessarily designed to incorporate a 6’5”, blond-haired goal rhino.

For Guardiola, allowing Haaland to run free is simply indulging the sins of the flesh. It lacks the true spiritual rewards of his own more meditative approach. For the manager, stuffing Haaland’s face with the crosses and through balls he craves is the road to perdition. In Guardiolan theology, when the ball goes forward quickly, so too does it come back, in the form of opposition attacks.

Despite Haaland’s abacus-busting feats, whether City are any better for his presence has been one of the season’s most pressing questions. In Premier League terms, this season’s scoring rate so far (2.48 per game) lags just behind last season’s (2.6 per game). Crucially, they are also conceding at a rate of 0.92 per game compared to 0.68 over last season’s title–winning campaign.

As they reach the business end of the season, especially in the eternal quest for the Champions League, Guardiola is clearly desperate to avoid the sort of knockout night free-for-all that has cost his team in the past. Hence the recent approach, including performances like the first leg in Leipzig, when Haaland only touched the ball 22 times, his teammates consistently ignoring his runs in favour of safety-first short passes. It was 90 minutes for Haaland but it must have felt like 40 days and 40 nights.

Coincidentally, Guardiola allowed his man a pass on the week of St Patrick’s Day, the traditional Irish Lenten blowout. Haaland responded with a display of pure, unadulterated gluttony. Whether he continues to pig out for the rest of the season is down to the manager. Will Pep give in to temptation?