Tommy Martin: When sports presenters are manning the barricades, truly it is a strange sort of revolution

First they came for the footy anchormen…

TV sports presenters aren’t supposed to be the story. Our job is to top and tail, fill in the gaps and usher along the conversation. We get dressed up slightly smarter than we would otherwise choose, get some makeup slapped on and talk about the sport in the bits that the sport is not on. It’s not life or death. We do not look at the Nobel Peace Prize and think, maybe next year.

Not all of us are Gary Lineker, true. Most of us are more like Jason Mohammad, one of the BBC Sport journeymen who downed tools in support of the bould Gary. Mohammad informed the world via Twitter on Saturday morning that he would not be presenting that afternoon’s Final Score on BBC One. There would be no teatime soccer stats. There would be no good-natured joshing with Dion Dublin. There would be no news of a late penalty at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It must have been at this point that the BBC bigwigs truly realised this thing was out of control. We’ve lost J-Mo? This is bad. This is really bad. Give him MOTD2 and throw in Fridays on the The One Show. Anything. Give him the snooker. I DON’T CARE WHAT HAZEL IRVINE THINKS!

When sports presenters are manning the barricades, truly it is a strange sort of revolution. To have provoked the ire of the slim-fit-chino-wearing classes? To have driven them to lay down their puns? To have wiped away their genial smiles and silenced their gentle banter? Things, it has to be said, must be really bad.

Then they came for the pundits…

Nor would you expect retired footballers to be on the front lines. It helps that Che Guevara, in this instance, played a bit himself. Being a former footballer on television used to mean living in an entirely sealed-off moral universe. Right and wrong were whatever the league table said. Here they were floating in a tin can, far above the world. Lawro, Hansen, Andy Gray – it didn’t matter. Anything that wasn’t football was merely golf.

Johnny Giles always says that you go into football at the age of 15 and when you retire twenty years later you’re still fifteen. Changed times, though. The world has come to them. Too many discussions – about racism, about human rights, about social media abuse – shoehorned in between the latest VAR controversies. You can’t stick to the football, even if you wanted to.

Wrighty, for one, was never going to stand for it, them taking out Gaz like that. They say TV is false friendship but it’s still friendship. Wrighty has lived too many lives, fought too hard to get where he is, kicked against being put in his place. Shearer too. Big Al is no firebrand. When the Saudis bought Newcastle he smiled like a contented baby, beheadings and bombings bedamned. But this was a step too far.

Then they came for the commentators…

One thing you have to understand about commentators is that they love talking. Of course they do, that’s all the job is. No, I mean, they really love talking. In a deep and profound sense. It is central to their being. Commentators commentate. Tribal elders believe that if a commentator ceases commentating, their souls simply vanish.

They even do it while performing daily tasks. Steve gets out of bed. He puts his slippers on. Down the stairs he goes. Still Steve now. Into the kitchen! Goes for the cornflakes! Coffee!!! KISSES THE WIFE!!! THAT IS SENSATIONAL!!!

And so, the Match of the Day that was not Match of the Day played out without them. We did not hear about the three changes to the Bournemouth team nor the latest Harry Kane scoring record nor who was winning the corner count when Everton met Brentford. No greater love hath any commentator than to lay down his microphone for his fellow man. The ultimate sacrifice.

There it was, just the cheers and chants and the football, stark and minimalist. They didn’t even call it Match of the Day. People with Union Jacks on their Twitter handles said how much they preferred it. Just the football, no woke agendas. True, in its shortened form, you were less likely to fall asleep before they got to Everton v Brentford. But, in the words of noted Serie A pundit Tacitus, they made a desert and called it peace.

Then they came for me…

It makes no sense, all this. Sports presenters, ex-footballers, people who talk over their breakfasts. These are not the radical shock troops of the resistance. These are, by rights, trinkets of a contented society, hangers-on with the travelling cultural circus. They never asked for this. Speaking as one of them, I find it tends to be precisely the opposite.

But then they came for Gary Lineker. Maybe it’s not too late. Maybe the presenters and the pundits and the commentators and the production teams who downed tools in the Beeb are speaking out just in time. The people that came for Lineker have wrecked everything they have touched, deliberately, systematically, purposely.

They have sought to divide and destroy, demoralise and anger, corrupt and demean. Anything in the public sphere that is collective and shared and treasured must be dismantled and sold off. They have infiltrated the BBC and are taking it down, routing it from within. Saturday’s smashed-up MOTD is exactly what they want. Maybe coming for the football was a step too far. The BBC and the Premier League are the most globally visible things Britain has. Imagine what they are doing everywhere else?

Normally about now we’d thank the guests and deliver a witty sign off. But, you know, sports presenter solidarity, and all that.