Tadhg Coakley: Gratitude, pleasure and joy - A peach of a week

Sometimes sport gives you lemons, which leave a bitter taste in the mouth. But the last seven days was a peach of a sporting week, sweet as you like.

It began for me late last Friday night when I watched a recording of the beautiful game of rugby between the Irish and French Under-20 teams over in Musgrave Park. What a gift. In the last 20 minutes the lead swapped three times. My self-discipline when I didn’t scream at Sam Prendergast’s last-minute penalty to seal the win for Ireland was impressive (herself was asleep upstairs). God knows everybody in Musser screamed after the kick. There’s something wonderful about watching underage players, the sense of potential and burgeoning hope.

On Saturday the best two rugby teams in the world conjured up a classic in Dublin. It wasn’t just the first half, which was as breathtaking as it was brilliant, but the real wonder is how this Irish team can (and does) close out tight games, whatever the pressure, whoever the opposition.

There was a time when the weight of expectations was too heavy a burden for the shoulders of great Irish rugby players to bear. Teams who preferred the role of humble giant-killers to confident giants. Great teams who could attack with pillaging forwards and graceful backs. But when it came to protecting a narrow lead in the dying minutes, defensive frailties (nourished by national insecurities) often raised their ugly heads. Not any more.

This group of players is different. It doesn’t matter what stage the game is at, from the third minute (as we saw twice in the tour of New Zealand) to the 72nd minute (as we saw on Saturday). It’s all about the next play, the next touch, the next run, doing the right thing and every player on the panel wants the ball and the responsibility.

All this against the French who invented words like élan and panache. Led by the incomparable Antoine Dupont from the département of the Hautes-Pyrénées. While Antoine is less ‘haut’ than many on the pitch, his incredible rugby brain, reactions, instincts and strength render him a one-in-a-million player – a giant of the game. What a privilege to watch him play.

The French fans added a certain piquancy to the occasion as did the two refereeing injustices (one deplorable, one celebrated – as sport often facilitates).

The National Hurling League local derby between Limerick and Clare was an anticlimax last Saturday evening, but the sight afterwards of a smiling Cian Lynch towering over dozens of children holding up their hurleys and sliotars to be signed by their foxy hero warmed the heart. Even the announcement that the sprinklers were going to be turned on (twice) didn’t deter the small people, or the great man himself. An Antoine Dupont of our own.

Sunday was even peachier. A few of us went to the Galway Cork hurling match in Pearce Stadium. Wonderful to be heading off early of a Sunday, championship-like. It’s only February, I know, but the real deal is only a couple of months away.

Up through my own home town of Mallow, through North Cork and beyond into the green fields of Limerick. I saw my first daffodil not long after Charleville. Across the Shannon (under, to be precise) and into the West. The topography changed not long into Clare and soon I had the pleasure of looking at fields patterned by the spare stone walls of County Galway.

What a joy to be back in the great City of the Tribes, it’s been far too long. And what a joy to witness such a game.

The highlight of the day was when hundreds of children swarmed the pitch at half-time with their hurleys and sliotars. The sheer delight of their innocent frantic play was a reminder of how sport can bind families and communities and foster dreams. There is hope for the future and it is great to see it in action.

When we were walking down the narrow old road to Salthill after the game, we felt the sea breeze in our faces. The ozone smell of the ocean. Galway Bay showed itself and the hills of Clare beyond. A sight to see.

But I have to mention, too, a sobering and poignant moment before the game when a minute’s silence was observed in remembrance of the father of one of the Galway players and the three young men who lost their lives in Menlo so tragically. Grief is the price we pay for love and it leaves in its wake an enduring pain. But it’s worth it.

A timely lesson to keep sport in perspective and a reminder to be grateful for the gifts we have – while we still have them.

The chat about the game on the way home was enjoyable. All the rituals were observed, including stopping for a bit of grub. Limerick City was looking well, with arcs of riverside lights reflected in the dark water.

Forget the glamour and wealth of all the professional soccer last week or Tiger’s return to the sport he once transcended. They can’t match the raw heroism, tension and drama exhibited at a game of Gaelic Football attended by a few hundred students and family members on the outskirts of Waterford on Wednesday. The Sigerson Final between UL and UCC featured 44 players in appalling weather conditions. The skill, perseverance, honesty, endurance, courage, fitness, commitment and self-belief of all these young amateur footballers was utterly inspiring and an example of the great heights that can be reached in sport.

The passion, organising and motivating abilities, knowledge, generosity and commitment of the many volunteers who steered both teams to such excellence are breathtaking. The game was one for the ages and will be talked about for decades and I’m so delighted it was shown live on TG4.

I suppose UCC’s win after extra time amplified my emotions but UL didn’t deserve to lose and in defeat were just as heroic as the victors.

Is there a game?

Many years ago herself asked me (rather naively I thought, she knows better now): Is there a game this weekend?

Love, I replied, there’s always a game.

That’s the whole point. Last week brought us sweetness and joy. We don’t know what this week will bring, but it will bring a lot.

Danny Blanchflower was once asked who would win an upcoming game.

I don’t know, he said, that’s why we’re going to play it.

So much to look forward to. So many games in so many sports; so many races and rounds of golf.

Who will win and who will lose? Will it be lemons or peaches? I have no idea.

That’s why they’re going to play it all and why we’re going to watch.

The best of the best

The best bit of sport last week was all the children on the storied pitch of Pearse Stadium. The best bit of that was how many girls were among them. And how right and natural it was.

Take the two Galway sisters just behind us in the stand with their father. Maybe aged six and eight. Let’s call them Maeve and Sadhbh.

At half-time they scampered down the steps of the stand clutching their hurleys.

I could pick them out on the pitch after a while.

Sadhbh a stylist, hitting the ball a bit too hard for her younger sister. Maeve is corner back material. She nearly cleaned out a young fella twice her size at one stage, retrieving the sliotar.

They came back happy and red-faced just in time for a Cork 2-3 blitz. There wasn’t much talk for a while until Galway made some inroads into the Cork lead. Maeve didn’t approve of Galway fans leaving early. She didn’t buy her father’s explanation about traffic.

There’s no fear of our games. The Maeves and Sadhbhs will make sure of that.

