Kieran Shannon: What if the NFL was run along State lines?

Although to a kid you could describe the Super Bowl as sort of like an All Ireland, it wouldn’t take them long to tell you how the two events differ more than they’re alike.

John Kiely doesn’t have to keep his men in a dressing room for half an hour simply because the biggest game of their year happens to be something either side of a Rihanna concert. Nor has the NFL’s greatest showpiece a fixed abode like Croke Park; this year it was Arizona, next year the party rolls into Vegas.

But more than anything in US pro sports the players are rarely from the place they’re playing for.

Sure, scenes like what followed the end of the Chicago Cubs’ 106-year World Series famine triggered comparisons with whatever GAA breakthrough you wish to mention. And when LeBron James, as a son of Ohio, proclaimed with a mixture of disbelief and relief “Cleveland, this is for you!” after the Cavaliers’ unlikely 2016 NBA win, it was as heartfelt as what John Mullane testified after another famous post-match interview. In high school sport and movies that you’ve seen, teenagers will meaningfully chant how “We represent!”: a community, a place.

Yet with the exception of a James with the Cavs, at the highest level of their sports, players merely represent where they currently reside, who recruited and paid or at best drafted them, not actually where they’re from.

On the Tuesday night the Vince Lombardi won’t be going back to the hometown of the victorious captain the way Sam Maguire was down in Ceann Trá within 48 hours of Páidí and Ó Cinnéide raising it above their heads on the steps of the Hogan. The Kansas City Chiefs have six captains, none of whom are from the city or state (though Nick Bolton did play for Missouri in college). Patrick Mahomes is from Texas. Travis Kelce hails from Ohio, Jerick McKinnon from Georgia, Chris Jones from Mississippi, Tommy Townsend from Tennessee. Bolton, like Mahomes, is a native of Texas, or to be more precise, Frisco.

As romantic in many ways as the Chiefs’ success is – with a population of just over 500,000, Kansas City is only the 36th-most populous city in America, yet here they are with a second Super Bowl in three years while a massive city like Chicago with its Bears hasn’t been within a sniff of one in 37 years – the sport just doesn’t quite have that same sense of locale and identity that the GAA has. It just isn’t organised that way. Few professional sports are.

But what if they were? What if you played for your hometown or home state at the pro level? Who would the Americans be proclaiming as its world champions then?

If it were the GAA where a Dublin up to now has competed in the same competition as a Leitrim, then there’s a good chance Mahomes would still be the owner of at least a couple of rings. The same season he made his NFL debut, Bleacher Report ranked the top 100 prospects in all of college football over the previous four recruiting classes and estimated that one in eight of them were from Texas.

And that translates to the pro level. When the NFL season started last September, 199 of its players played high school gridiron in the Lone Star state, 14 more than the nearest challenger (Houston, with 19 of those players, had more players than any other city in the country). Quite simply Friday night lights produces more Sunday evening studs than anywhere else by the sheer number of players it churns out. If the NFL operated like the GAA, then the biggest prize in the sport would have been back in Texas a lot more often than it has since those Cowboys last claimed it 27 years ago.

Texas wouldn’t have it all its own way though. In that time the most important footballer has been a man by the name of Tom Brady, a son of California and one of 166 players from the state playing in the NFL this past season. Florida, with 185 players and with at least one player on about every major college programme in the country, would complete the sport’s Big Three; indeed on a per capita basis, it is outperforming both Texas and California and 43 other states by producing one NFL player for every 116,000 people in the state. In terms of maxing out though, the leaders are Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi who per head of population are producing twice as many players as a Florida.

Basketball would be just as intriguing. If the NBA worked like the GAA, it would be fair to say New York and its long-suffering Knicks fans would hardly be in its 50th season without a championship. Its claim to be the greatest basketball city in the world has merit. When the NBA named its 75 greatest players upon it celebrating that particular birthday, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports broke down where each of those players hailed from and argued that an all-time New York select with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at centre, Dr J on the wing and Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald at the point and four other top-75 players would edge all comers.

It was merely an opinion though, not a fact. Philadelphia is home to two top-10 talents in Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant, not to mention Earl The Pearl Monroe, star with the last Knicks team to win it all. In more recent times though Bryant’s adopted town of Los Angeles would be more dominant with such proteges of his like James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Klay Thompson all hailing from La La land.

And then there’s Chicago. Part of the beef between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas can be attributed to the fact that Jordan became the face of the city Thomas originally hailed from. As a kid all Thomas wanted to be was a Bull; in his dream world the NBA would work just like the GAA. To this day he remains the greatest player the city and its playgrounds and its high schools has ever produced, despite stiff competition from the likes of Chris Webber, Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Garnett and Derrick Rose. At some point since the Last Dance a core of those players would have brought a championship back to the windy city.

Again though what all those cities have is population. That does not make them necessarily hotbeds. For pure fervour, Indiana is the Mayo of basketball. Eighteen of the biggest 20 high school gyms in the entire United States reside in the state of Hoosiers and only one other state (South Dakota of all places) had more players per capita in the last NCAA March Madness tournament.

And then of course there is the Carolinas. Home of Jordan.

If the sport has a Ballyhale, however, that would possibly be Prince George’s County, Maryland. Last year its most famous son, Kevin Durant, even produced a documentary ‘In The Water’, on its phenomenal capacity to produce NBA talent. Although its population is less than a million people, it has seven current NBA players and over the last 36 years has had six players be among the top two players selected in the NBA draft, from Len Bias two days before his death in 1986 to Markelle Fultz five years ago.

“You gotta think of how big LA is and New York has all different boroughs,” said NBA champion Quinn Cook recently. “What makes [PG County] unique is that all of us are 10 minutes away from each other. We go to the same church, go to the same barbers. Everything is just so close.”

At various times in its history, professional soccer has had winning club teams with its core consisting of local players. Think Busby’s Babes or even Ferguson’s treble-winning team of ’99 anchored by the class of ’92. Most famously there was the Celtic European Cup winning team of 1967; all 11 Lisbon Lions were born within 30 miles of Celtic Park.

We’ll never see anything like that again. A PSG with all its financial power isn’t going to confine itself to just the talent within its own city. If any city could though, that would be Paris. More than a third of the French teams that have reached the last two World Cup finals hail from the capital, its drab, concrete suburbs but multiple outdoor parks the football equivalent of the basketball playgrounds of Chicago and New York. Historically an all-Dublin team, especially one in the 1980s and 1990s, would have rattled a European Cup, or if the Americans were in charge of naming it, the World Club Cup.

But as pro sport doesn’t work that way, the town has had to settle for multiple Sam Maguires instead.