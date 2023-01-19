Tommy Martin: What Irish rugby fans really want is a drink

You don’t have to be drunk to watch the Irish rugby team, but it helps.

Or so the results of an IRFU survey released this week suggested. The union published research conducted during the recent Autumn internationals in which fans were asked about whether they would approve of an alcohol ban in the Aviva Stadium at rugby matches.

Almost seven out of ten fans questioned said they would oppose any such ban, which is hardly surprisingly given most of them were probably carrying four pints and two hot whiskeys at the time.

Of 744 adult fans surveyed, 68 per cent said they went to the South Africa and Australia matches intending to drink, lest anyone be mistaken that they were there to watch the rugby. Presumably respondents would have even more definitive had they been collared later on in a Baggot Street hostelry, though perhaps less enthusiastic were the question posed the following morning.

The survey was part of IRFU efforts to counter accusations that the matchday experience had become a boozy nightmare for fans trying to support the Irish team – you know, those guys in green shirts who insist on interrupting the massive session by playing a game of rugby. Persistent grumbles about thirsty punters traipsing in and out of their seats and obstructing the view of fellow fans prompted the union to attempt to find out what fans really want from their trip to the Aviva.

And it turns out that what most of them really want is a drink.

The stats will be reassuring for the IRFU who have resisted calls for measures that might make the Aviva feel less like Oktoberfest minus the lederhosen. At the Principality Stadium, for example, the Welsh Rugby Union have introduced an alcohol-free zone for those who prefer their rugby free of projectile vomit.

In addition, the Welsh trialled measures in last year’s Six Nations that included serving weaker beer and closing bars during the second half of games, in response to reports of widespread anti-social behaviour and excessive drunkenness.

Any chance of the IRFU following suit is unlikely due to catering contractual obligations and also the fact they make an absolute mint out of the swilling hordes.

When questioned by the Irish Times about whether the IRFU could follow the example of Croke Park, where supporters can drink on the stadium concourse but not in their seats, chief commercial officer Padraig Power said that GAA was different because their fans “are mainly rural who are driving,” unlike rugby fans who, in the IRFU’s view, are mainly urban and very much drinking.

To their credit, the IRFU did take criticism of the Aviva atmosphere on board in advance of the most recent Autumn internationals. To keep fans engaged during the frequent stoppages in play, they played snatches of pop music at deafening volume over the stadium PA system. It is unclear whether intermittent outbreaks of the Black-Eyed Peas sent even more fans scrambling for the sanctuary of the bar.

Complaints about the Aviva matchday vibe came to a head after Ireland’s final match in last year’s Six Nations. Despite having a Triple Crown at stake as well as an outside chance of winning the Championship, Ireland’s win over Scotland was soundtracked in the stadium by copious slurping and boozy chatter. Proper fans were dismayed, but how one is supposed to endure watching the Scottish rugby team without being at least half-cut is a question no-one could answer.

Thankfully the upcoming home games with France and England should lack nothing for atmosphere, given that matches against the bigger nations tend to capture the imagination of even Irish rugby’s most dedicated pintmen. The sight of a green-shirted surge over the English try line is one of the few things that might distract an Aviva boozehound from his own determined charge to the bar.

As befits a tournament whose title sponsor is a well-known purveyor of creamy stout, the Six Nations has always been played in a hiccuppy haze of boozy contentment. Long before Dry January was invented, it marked the traditional end of any attempt at post-Christmas temperance and the commencement of the official drinking season.

That much has not changed, but much else has. Patrons of the old Lansdowne Road enjoyed little more in the way of a food and beverage offering than a flaccid burger and the revivifying swig of a hipflask. The rugby may have been rubbish, but there was no mistaking that it was what people were there for.

Things are more complicated now. Perhaps it is the generic corporate vacuity of its name or maybe it is the fact that it looks like an alien mothership landed in the leafy redbrick lanes of Dublin 4, but the Aviva Stadium has always struggled to anchor itself to any sense of sporting heritage. This is fine when the rugby or football is captivating enough to electrify its sleek modernity, but more humdrum fare can lurch into soullessness.

To liven up such moments, Padraig Power told the Irish Times that the IRFU had been looking at examples from the southern hemisphere, where there was more ‘interaction’ with supporters, including “better use of lights and music during games”. “There’s a global trend as sport and entertainment start to fuse more,” Power said, “and there will be more entertainment.”

And it is in these terrifying words that the problem lies. Because when you tell people what they are attending is sports entertainment, if the sport is not up to much they will focus on the entertainment, which, for most Irish people, means drink.

At which point, it can appear that they are only here for the beer.