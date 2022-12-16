Bríd Stack: My Aussie adventure is done, but boy, what an adventure

The icy cold temperatures over the last week have been a million miles from the tropical climate and sandy haven of Bondi Beach last month but the weather is only a tiny part of the re-acclimatisation. There hasn’t been any culture shock. I’ve never been happier to be home.

We arrived back in Ireland two weeks after the AFLW season ended because Carthách’s sister Aebhfinn got married to her fiancé, Chris, in early November. It was a brilliant day. Ógie was page boy and looked cute as a button in his braces and dickie bow. He strolled up the aisle like a peacock, soaking up the attention so much that he was nearly overtaken by Aebhfinn and Carthách’s dad Donie, on the way to the alter.

The following week, my uncle John passed away suddenly. It was terribly sad but it was so comforting to be home at the time to give my family the support they needed, especially my mother who was heartbroken to lose her brother.

It put everything into context, especially the importance of family. We are seeing our support network nearly every day now, which is in stark contrast to living in Australia when, not only is your family support non-existent on the ground, you miss them even more when you’re so far away from home. Zoom is a cold substitute for the warmth of winter hugs.

Christmas has always been my favourite time of year and it is shaping up to be a special one so far. I went bridesmaid shopping with my sister Muireann recently for her upcoming wedding. A day of craic and catch-ups with her closest friends. Then Cárthach and I took Ógie to see Santa earlier this week and he was beside himself with excitement. Cárthach Óg was a year younger when we met Santa on the beach in Sydney last year but even he knew that something wasn’t right when Santa was decked out in a pair of shorts.

SAINT NICK: Brid Stack, her husband Cárthach Keane and her son Cárthach Óg meet Santa.

The whole build-up to Christmas has reinforced the belief that this is where I want to be. And that Cork is where I belong from now on.

My AFLW career has come to an end. One hundred per cent. I’m retiring. I don’t think I could have given any more but the decision was very easy to make in the end. Being brutally honest, I had my mind made up halfway during the season.

I was lucky to come from a great career in Cork before going across the globe to this unbelievably professional set-up with the GWS Giants. It was a daunting experience but I, and my family, were so lucky to have good people in Sydney that helped us to settle in so comfortably and so quickly. None more so than Alan McConnell, Bri Harvey, Gail Wykes, my incredible teammates and of course, Cora.

Alan took such care of us that it’s hard to believe when I look back on it all now. His level of professionalism was second to none. Alan was clearly trying to get the most out of me as a coach for his team but the amount of extra sessions and the level of detail he went into in trying to help me become a better player was still above and beyond the call of duty.

Carthách was absolutely engrossed in everything Alan said and did. The amount of learnings from Alan’s actions on and off the coaching field presented him with an amazing opportunity too to upskill himself as a coach. Carthách never missed a meeting or a session because he always felt he would pick up something that he could bring home and use in the GAA.

It was so inclusive and kind of Alan to allow Carthách that access into a professional environment but the emotional connection we had to Alan and his amazing partner Susie extended far beyond the playing field.

They welcomed us into their home as if we were his own kids. Alan and Susie always made time to play with Ógie, or have an in-depth conversation with Carthách, or take me for however many extra sessions I wanted or needed.

Maybe it’s because Alan has a son living in London who recently had a new baby that he understands how hard it can be to be separated from loved ones, and be so far away, especially when small children are involved. He and Susie just had enormous empathy to make sure that football went well, and that life went just as well off the pitch.

We absolutely loved our time at the Giants. We weren’t the strongest team in the competition but the way Alan had us set up meant that every day we went out, we had a fighting chance.

BREAK: Bríd Stack of the Giants makes a break during the round 10 AFLW clash with the Gold Coast Suns at Henson Park last October. Pic: Mark Evans/Getty Images

In many ways, it was akin to a small rural GAA club in Ireland that has to set up a little differently against the town teams that have a larger population to pull from. It didn’t always go to plan for us but every day we went out we were capable of making life hard for even the best of teams.

In my third season, the new coaching structure introduced was exciting, offensive and expansive. It was aimed towards increasing our score percentage and moving the ball faster. A trade-off for that type of system can impact your defensive structure.

The fact we scored less this season than last season highlights that it is still a work in progress. I’ve no doubt that it will come good in time for the Giants but due to a number of factors it didn’t translate entirely for us this season. Having lost so many key personnel to expansion and injury early on meant it was a difficult structure to implement successfully.

The best teams in the competition attack hard but they defend even harder. Huge learnings will be taken from the past season, but hopefully another pre-season of adaptations and a clean bill of health for the team list will see the full capabilities of that gameplan realised.

I adore this club. I love all those girls who were such brilliant team-mates and friends. But being honest, when Alan left the Giants at the end of last season, things never felt the same for me afterwards.

While the pay is a lot better now, the lifestyle is still incredible and players are a lot more comfortable, I found myself under too much stress, and too frustrated too often. I loved my life in Australia but I just had done my time. My heart wasn’t in it to go back.

The same thrill of learning just wasn’t there and that was all compounded by me playing in a new position, not being able to contribute as much as I felt I could and the team lacking competitiveness when push came to shove.

I was blessed to be part of a Cork squad that was ultra competitive for over a decade, that experienced a lot of success but did so by always having the collective ability to dig deep and ensure we were hard to beat. While it was unrealistic to expect that level of success to continue, I found it really frustrating to find ourselves always chasing teams, performances and ultimately, results.

When I went over first, I was so reenergised and engrossed in a new challenge. I found it hard when I came home during those first two seasons because when you’re in that high performance elite environment, you don’t want to leave it. You are completely invested. It is infectious. Trying to get better, always trying to improve and learn, the whole process – even when you’re thousands of miles away from it – just consumes you.

It was the most incredible experience of my life but when things aren’t going as well as you’d like, or you’d want, other important personal stuff becomes even more heightened in the wider context of how you live your life, or how you see that life panning out in front of you.

Family, and the desire to expand our family, became more of a priority. We both missed our own families. Ógie starting preschool in January came into focus more acutely.

We’re now in a position to extend our business, MyCore Supplements, and all going well, we are planning to open up another outlet in Blackpool in February. Carthách wants to go back playing sport with his club, while he has also got a number of coaching opportunities since we came back. He has sacrificed so much for me over the last two years that it is time for me now to show a similar level of sacrifice to him for his playing career.

When I look back on it all now, I have so much to be thankful and grateful for. I was only supposed to be going out for one season and I ended up staying for three. We were able to give our son the adventure of a lifetime. How many people get that opportunity to live in a different country and live like professional athletes for two years?

People make the experience. They make the memories. You don’t remember the game where you were hammered by 96 points (well you do, you just move it way down to the back of your mind somewhere!) - you remember the friends you made along the way.

As I mentioned earlier, I am eternally grateful to Alan for taking that chance on me. No other coach would have given someone of my age profile that opportunity. I loved playing for him and have learned so much from my time with him. I will treasure our friendship always.

I was also fortunate that Bri Harvey, Head of AFLW at the Giants, was so good to me. The logistics of moving a family to Australia seemed to be a breeze for her. She made everything seem so effortless and we became great friends in the two years I was there.

This time last year, Bri invited us out to her family farm because she knew how hard we were finding it to be away from our families in the build-up to Christmas. We had the best day with her gorgeous family and it’s memories like those that I will hold dear.

Gail Wykes, the welfare officer in the club, was wonderful to us. She actually had the unofficial title of ‘Ogie’s Australian Granny’. Gail was a retired headmistress and the bond herself and Ógie had was undeniable. Every time I stepped on the training track or the match day pitch, I knew that my little boy was in the safest hands possible and the comfort in that meant the world to me.

My team-mates were such incredible friends. They showered us with their care and friendship from day one. Even though some of those girls had moved on from the club this past season, the bonds we forged as mates on and off the field have ensured that I will be in contact with them for the rest of my life.

When you spend so much time with people in a professional environment, and you rely on them for support, you really get to know them. More importantly, you get to see their innate goodness and kindness.

One of the main reasons I ended up in Australia was Cora Staunton. The respect we had for each other over the years as opponents between Cork and Mayo has only grown stronger since our time in Australia because we were effectively living in each others pockets for the last two years.

We were there to rant and rave when we needed to. We were there to laugh and cry together too. Herself and Cárthach are like two peas in a pod and most importantly, she was a constant loving figure in Ógie’s life for the last two years.

It’s extremely emotional even thinking back about it all now. The frustration at the team not doing well will subside and I look forward to supporting my teammates and that great club for many years to come.

What I’ll remember most are the golden moments that formed such a glorious collage on such an incredible journey; the wins against the odds, the one-on-one sessions with Alan, teaching the Aussie girls Irish slang, the recovery sessions on golden beaches, Ógie jumping into my arms after games to sing the winning song, Carthách running recovery laps with me around Giants Oval after I broke my neck. Unbelievable memories.

It was a journey of the highest highs and the lowest lows. I started with the late, great Eamonn Ryan and I’ll finish with him. Eamonn always said don’t allow yourself to get too high with the highs, or too low with the lows.

That is so important in any aspect of life. Go with the flow. Keep moving forward. Live it. Embrace it. Enjoy it. And love every second of it all while you can.