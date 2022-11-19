Donal Lenihan: Ireland must beware the bogeyman and a Wallaby backlash

Whither Australian rugby

The 1984 Grand Slam-winning touring Wallabies lifted the bar and elevated the game of rugby union in Australia to another level. They laid the foundation for the decades of success that followed, playing a brilliant form of attacking rugby which had a profound impact on the game.

Their back line featured some of the greatest players to play the game in Nick Farr-Jones, Mark Ella, Michael Lynagh and David Campese. Farr-Jones, Lynagh, and Campese were still on board when they lifted the World Cup for the first time in 1991, beating England at Twickenham having accounted for New Zealand in the semi-final at Lansdowne Road.

Always the poor relation when pitted against the neighbouring All Blacks, the Wallabies went on to cement their status as a major force in the international game, winning the World Cup again in 1999 whilst also featuring in the 2003 final against England, which went to extra time, and runners up again as recently as 2015 under Michael Cheika.

Since losing to a brilliant New Zealand outfit in that 2015 decider, Australia have struggled to compete at anywhere near that level. Ireland won a series there in 2018 while Wales defeated them at the quarter final stage of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The Aussies were initially becoming more competitive under former Waikato Chiefs Super Rugby-winning coach Dave Rennie who took over the reins after the 2019 tournament but lack consistency and, all too often, find it difficult to close out tight games from a winning position.

With eight defeats already this season, Rennie’s win ratio since taking over has slumped to 37%. Incredibly, they have slumped to eighth in the World rankings and lost to Italy for the first time in their history last weekend.

Since last year's autumn international series the Wallabies have played 15 test matches, eight of which have been decided by four points or less. Unfortunately, they only managed to get over the line in two of those, including a classic against France in Paris a fortnight ago when they led by four points entering the final minutes only to be undone by a spectacular five-pointer from Damien Penaud.

To compound that defeat, losing to Italy last weekend - by a single point for the second week in a row - was catastrophic. Conceding last-ditch scores - remember they had New Zealand beaten in Sydney last September before having a penalty overturned when Bernard Foley was punished for time wasting enabling the All Blacks score the winning try in added time - has served to induce a dose of the jitters entering the closing straight of games.

If evidence is needed to make Andy Farrell nervous going into this game, you have the fact that Rennie’s men enjoyed a 25-17 win over South Africa, destroyed Argentina 26-41 in Mendoza, should have beaten New Zealand in that controversial game, and were within a whisper of defeating France in Paris. That's enough to have Ireland on red alert.

Dealing with the Bogeyman

Given the make-up of this Ireland pack with six Leinster and two Munster starters, I’d be amazed if Wallaby forward coach Dan McKellar hasn’t been burning the ear off Will Skelton all week. His track record for Saracens and La Rochelle against both Irish provinces over the last three years and the manner with which he was front and central to winning all of those contests should count for something.

A calf injury held him back in training this week, meaning he will be sprung from the bench in the second half. If Australia have an area of vulnerability heading into this one, it surrounds their front five and their ability to dominate the set piece.

Given the impact and lasting impression the massively powerful Taneila Tupou made when first introduced to international rugby in that three-test series against Ireland in 2018, I suspected back then that he was the missing ingredient, at tight head prop, to anchor the Wallaby scrum for a decade to come. Two weeks ago in Paris, Tupou did a number on the grizzled French loosehead Cyrille Baille, which doesn’t happen too often yet, for whatever reason, he is held in reserve for Saturday.

While their results suggest otherwise, this Wallaby pack is an improving force. The second-row pairing of Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville are imposing, athletic and capable of challenging Ireland on Dan Sheehan’s throw. That said, every time they appear set to rise to the next level, they fall flat on their faces.

Australia’s capacity to defend the dynamic maul that Paul O'Connell has put together over the last year will be tested to the full. Rennie has gambled in holding Skelton and Tupou back, perhaps influenced by the manner with which their challenge has faltered in so many recent games entering the final quarter.

I expect an explosive reaction from the Wallaby pack after what happened in Florence last week. Skelton has become a bit of a bogeyman figure for Irish forwards, his enormous frame casting a haunting shadow on our provincial aspirations over the last few seasons.

It’s time to put that to bed, especially in the light of the highly effective breakaway trio in Jed Holloway, who made four appearances for Munster back in 2019, Rob Valetini, and the returning Michael Hooper that Australia bring for Saturday.

Hooper’s presence alone, after he was forced to step away from the Rugby Championship for personal reasons, has restored one of their few world class forwards back to the fold while Valetini has been their most effective forward all season. If that impressive trio manage to stifle Ireland at the breakdown and win good turnover ball, their attack is still capable of reproducing some of the counter-attacking magic we associate with so many great Wallaby teams of the past.

Attacking shape to be rebooted

Speaking about quality in attack, it serves Ireland’s cause on Saturday that Australia’s most impressive player in that respect in Marika Koroibete was ruled out of the entire November series with injury. He was one of the main reasons Australia were competitive in the Rugby Championship and, along with another injury absentee in Samu Kerevi, has been sorely missed on this tour.

The restored half-back combination of the experienced Nic White and Bernard Foley are capable of making things happen if they get any semblance of a platform from their forwards. It’s in defence however where this Wallaby back-line will have to impose themselves.

Ireland’s fluid attacking shape is well-established now and has been central to the way the team has performed all year. Rennie will have taken on board how the Springboks managed to stifle Ireland’s attacking fluidity and deny Farrell’s men the opportunity of launching their twin lines of attack by employing a very effective blitz defence.

That was facilitated by a South African pack that fought for everything around the contact area and slowed Ireland’s ability to recycle on their own terms. The big question is whether Australia will be able to replicate that and frustrate the impact of Johnny Sexton, Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose in midfield.

When Ireland were at their best in the third test against New Zealand in Wellington last July, Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe were two highly influential figures. Both are absent on Saturday but Farrell won’t be too upset about that. He knows that in order to succeed at the World Cup next year, the ability of the next man to step up will be crucial.

Clearly disappointed with the way some of the backup troops performed against Fiji last week, it’s hugely important that Ireland rediscover their attacking shape on Saturday. Jimmy O'Brien has been a revelation and the fact that he occupies a third different position on the wing on Saturday, having lined out in the centre and at full back over the last two weekends, has greatly enhanced his value to the squad.

Jack Crowley has another opportunity to add even further to what has been a remarkable few weeks for him while powerful Leinster lock Joe McCarthy should get a taste of the rarified atmosphere of test rugby.

With Australian backs firmly against the wall, I’ve no doubt we will see a reaction from them on Saturday. Ireland’s status as the number one side in the world means they’ve had to get used to having a big target on their backs as was the case against the Springboks.

It’s been another remarkable year for Irish rugby but if there’s any sense that we’re getting carried away with ourselves, Australia will be primed to take advantage. With Farrell demanding one more gargantuan effort to finish this November series, I expect Ireland to close out this campaign on a high.