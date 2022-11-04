John Riordan: Dangers of US political denialism compounded by Kyrie's conspiracies 

America staggering drunk and angry into its November midterm elections is causing the usual blend of awe and dread for much of the rest of the world. Try being here.

Sport is, as is also the norm, proving to be a happy distraction but refreshingly in some notable cases, it is also showing itself to be a helpful push towards getting the vote out. NFL players have been particularly vocal in encouraging their fans to have their say at the ballot box instead of just on increasingly toxic social media platforms.

Just over two years ago, the NFL players union, the NFLPA, joined forces with their league on a nonpartisan campaign aimed at bolstering civic engagement, using stadiums and broadcasts to encourage participation among fans and everyone else involved in the sport. Voter education, voter registration and voter activation, a three-pronged approach that surely helped the nation record an unprecedented amount of presidential votes when Joe Biden assumed office. There was even a practical outcome on top of all the talk with 66,000 voters casting ballots at NFL sites.

That effort has been resurrected for the build-up to next week at a time when this beleaguered country once again teeters on the brink of uncertainty on every level.

By the time Tuesday evening rolls around, we will have a World Series champion, an MLS champion and thousands of political champions emerging out of all sorts of showdowns in countless counties across 50 states.

Sports and athletes chase certainty, a definitive result where a win is a career definer and a loss is a crushing blow. Elections and officials, too, obviously. But whether the political office being pursued is district attorney of some backwater, depopulated rural county or the balance of power at the highest federal level, the work of making people's lives better is supposed to start as soon as possible. Just as athletes immediately pursue the next goal, politicians should get stuck into the boring grind of legislation and representation.

Where sports and elections have truly parted ways is in the craven trend towards questioning the result. We can argue and opine all day about the manner of the victory but the scoreboard can’t lie.

Biden vocalised fears around election violence and voter intimidation in a speech on Wednesday evening in Washington D.C. where he framed in stark but vital terms the precipice we’re all facing. Just days after the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the holder of the third highest office in the land, was brutally attacked in his own home by an election-doubting lunatic, the US President called out the dangerous trend of election scoreboards being questioned and dismissed; “the path to chaos in America”.

“American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election,” Biden said. “He refuses to accept the will of the people. He refuses to accept the fact that he lost. He has abused his power and put the loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution and he’s made a Big Lie an article of faith for the MAGA Republicans, a minority of that party.”

Right down to the red versus blue rhetoric we are drowning in, US politics is a sport and a bloodsport at that. So why not have sports return the favour in kind and politicise, agitate, hustle and push?

As much as this country likes to operate through the prism of its various major and minor leagues and through its standout athletic performers, many Americans bristle when athletes speak up for the downtrodden.

The collective effort that elevates all of what makes sport so necessary and indeed addictive stands in glaring contrast to how society at large often operates in the US. At its worst, the most effective method of succeeding is inspired by the sort of rampant individualism that is one of America’s most original sins.

It is a sin which has fuelled so much that is wrong about this place and the hard task of right-minded people heading into Tuesday is to somehow steer the ship back towards sanity and away from hate speech and the trampling of human rights.

It feels appropriate to revisit two column topics about two very different basketballers featured here six and 12 months ago respectively, Brittney Griner and Kyrie Irving; two polar opposite examples of where hate speech can get any of us but particularly the most vulnerable.

On Tuesday night, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner’s wife emerged onto the stage at the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year Awards and urged all of those present and watching at home to take part in a letter writing campaign to make sure an American imprisoned in Russia would be able to feel remembered and fought for.

It was an incredibly powerful moment and I have no idea from where Cherelle Griner found the composure to spell out the unspeakable injustice being wrought upon her wife by a Russian court, denying her appeal against a nine-year sentence in potentially unimaginably harsh conditions.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been a WNBAer for almost a decade and, were she free to live her life, would be a professional basketballer for the Phoenix Mercury. Over the Winter off-season, she departed temporarily for Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg. On February 17, just before the start of the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the iconic player was accused of travelling with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia, and detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki.

Needless to say, it’s still easy to read between the lines and assume that her sexuality and race stirred up the punitory zeal of her captors.

On April 29, the US State Department classified Griner’s case as a wrongful detention and then in July, after nearly five months of being detained, the player pleaded guilty on drug charges, stating in her testimony that she didn’t intend to break the law. The disproportionate sentence subsequently handed down was barely justified by the words of the judge of a Moscow court and diplomatic efforts have stepped up as hope continues to dwindle.

A year ago, Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving was the villain of the piece when it came to acting out his anti-vaccination conspiracy-loving lifestyle. Recently, he inevitably graduated up to outright antisemitism, using his comically ridiculous but heavily followed Twitter profile to promote a controversial and inaccurate fact-free ‘documentary’ whose title doesn’t need to be typed here, for many reasons.

He defended the post in a hard-to-watch press conference on Saturday, saying that he wouldn't "stand down" on what he believes in while declining to say whether he held antisemitic beliefs.

Mere days later, he stood down, deleted his tweet and donated half a million dollars to the Anti-Defamation League when the consequences of his words started to reveal themselves.

"There is no room for antisemitism, racism, false narratives or misguided attempts to create animosity and hate," reacted one of his employers, Sam Zussman, CEO of BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, in a joint statement with their disgraced player. "Now, more than ever, there is a pressing need to ensure education in these areas. We are putting our prior statements into practice because actions speak louder than words."

Of all places to filter lies about the Jewish religion, Brooklyn is the least sympathetic to that approach. It was a hilarious miscalculation but also a tragic oversight that someone with his platform can’t focus on the reality on the ground.

Where is Kyrie Irving when it comes to the here and now, the vote on Tuesday or the wrongful imprisonment of a fellow athlete almost 5,000 miles away? Why is he wasting his time on conspiracy and lies instead of elevating an inarguable tragedy wrecking lives?

It’s probably because there are so many Kyrie Irvings gnawing away at the threads by which the rest of us are barely hanging.

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash was fired on Tuesday after his first coaching job failed to take off, mainly because of the toxic star occupying the centre of his talented squad. He must have danced out that exit with his redundancy package, delighting in the chance to leave the wreckage far behind him. It is never normally that easy.

Democracy everywhere and particularly here is far from perfect but we have what we have and if we need athletes to help positively inspire citizens into voting for the truest reflection of what this country is really about, then let’s roll with it. It’s much better than the alternative and every tactic needs to be deployed.

@JohnWRiordan