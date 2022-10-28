Spike O'Sullivan: It can be easy to take Katie's greatness for granted. But we shouldn't

It was one of my friend's 10-year wedding anniversary a few weeks back.

I’m not normally the sort of friend that remembers that kinda craic but this was a wedding I’ll never forget. It was out in the Montenotte Hotel in Cork and right smack bang in the middle of proceedings everything stopped and everyone turned their eyes to one family member.

It was the daughter, Ireland’s daughter, Katie Taylor and she was fighting for Olympic gold in London. Every last person was glued to it. The roars were unbelievable and I’ve no problem saying there were tears when those four words — ‘in the red corner’ — were announced. An unbelievable day all round.

So congrats to the happy couple who are a decade going strong. But for the country and Katie, things have been tipping along for a lot longer. It’s 17 years since she won her first major championship medal for Ireland, longer still since I was on my first Ireland team with her.

I wrote last week about how sound of a girl Katie was then and has always been. Is that maybe the most impressive thing about her? That she has spent almost 20 years now in the public eye and still has absolutely everyone on her side. Everyone else who is in that kind of a position for a long time seems to f*** up in some small way along the way. But not Katie. She has never put a foot wrong.

The thing about greatness is that it’s ultimately all about consistency, you know? Doing something incredible that almost nobody else in the world can do and then doing it so often that it becomes kinda normal. Katie’s made everything look and sound so normal for so long that a fight week like this can now come along and feel low key.

On Saturday night in London, she makes her return to the ring for the first time since that Madison Square Garden epic with Amanda Serrano back in April. Karen Carabajal from Argentina will be in the other corner at the O2 which is maybe another reason why things have been a bit quieter in the build-up this week.

But I think it’s been low key because Katie’s greatness has now become so normal to us. It’s almost expected. I saw a piece this week about Erling Haaland’s goalscoring record at City already becoming something that we expect. I know it happens but really it’s madness. And when it comes to Katie, it’s definitely madness. People should fight their urges to see this as normal. She’s a gift and we’d do well to remember it.

I do expect that poor Carabajal will be on the end of Katie’s gifts early and often on Saturday night. I know I’m not alone in the fact that I’d never heard tell of her when the fight was announced. She may be 19-0 in her career but she’s never fought outside of Argentina so there’s no way for us to look at that record and think it’s any great signifier of her talent. It’s been a while since Katie has knocked anyone out so my €2 pocket money would have to be going on a Taylor win by KO.

I also wrote last week about Katie’s boxing skills, her footwork in particular which was always so striking to us, even when we young fellas training alongside her. The funny thing about Katie since she has turned pro is that I don’t think she’s particularly become a much better fighter, technically. It’s that she has taken all of her boxing skills and put them into a pro fighter’s body.

Look at her frame, look at her arms. The conditioning work she has done with Ross Enamait since 2016 has made a huge difference. He's a great all-round coach and the results have proven it. Just look at the Serrano fight and those late rounds. I genuinely thought Katie was going to be stopped as she shipped a lot of heavy shots. But not this version of Katie, the conditioning work that got her here combined with that spirit she’s always had got her through it. Something inside so strong, you could say.

I don’t think she’s going to need anything of the sort this time round. This is of course a fight week with sporting business to attend to at the end of it but in another way, it’s really a marketing exercise for Eddie Hearn and Katie. They’re keeping her ticking over with the ultimate goal still there up on Jones's Road.

Croke Park is what Hearn says he wants. It’s what the country absolutely wants and it’s what Katie has been craving for a long time now. Hearn says he wants it to be Serrano. But he’s also mentioned the likes of former UFC stars Holly Holm and Cyborg as well. Natasha Jonas could be a possibility maybe.

That can all be sorted once a very important date comes and goes. On November 19th at the National Stadium in Dublin, my great buddy and sparring partner Craig O’Brien will headline a card that is the first professional fight night here since the shooting at the Regency. In the grand scheme of things it’s maybe a small step forward for boxing in Ireland. But for Eddie’s and Katie’s sake it’s a giant leap. It makes the Croke Park dream that bit more realistic. Let’s just try to make sure we don’t take her greatness for granted before then.

CALLING OUT A SOUND MAN: Niall Kennedy celebrates his win over Brendan Barrett at TD Garden, Boston in 2018. Pic: INPHO/Emily Harney

A salute to the gentleman giant of Irish boxing

The nicest man in Irish boxing hung up his gloves this week and to say I’m going to miss him would be a huge understatement.

Myself and Niall Kennedy have shared so much time in the gym, working our stones off, out on the road, living our fighting lives and having laughs, usually at his expense, over the past eight years.

I remember Niall coming through the doors of Packie Collins’ gym. He told me that we’d been on opposite sides of the draw in the national championships when we were kids but he’d clearly eaten his weetabix in between times because he was a 6’4” heavyweight and I…wasn’t! He was already a full-time Garda but told Packie he wanted to be a professional boxer.

And you know what? He got a hell of a lot out of himself. Seventeen fights, 14 wins, 9 KOs. He should have been a cruiserweight to be honest, he may have gone further but he was driving up from Gorey to train and was juggling life in the Guards so it’s incredible how far he went.

I said he was nice but he was too nice half the time. He’s the absolute worst call-out merchant in boxing history. Absolutely brutal. If you’re calling out some fella for a fight, you want to make it spicy, insult him, get some buzz going. Niall? This kinda craic: “Well David. You’re a gent…but I’d like to fight you. I think it could be a good fight.” Useless.

We had such craic over in America together. This is a family newspaper so I can’t go into it too much. But I just loved being out there with Niall, slagging him and winding him up.

One night in Boston, myself, Packie and Niall went into a nice gym, not a boxing gym, a fancy spot for good-looking people in spandex. We did some padwork and when we wrapped up, we were packing up gear and Packie pointed to this big foam roller and said ‘Niall can you take that?’ He throws it over his shoulder and off we go back to the apartment. When we get in, I tell Niall to take a look on the side of the roller. There’s the gym’s name and logo in big bold writing. The Garda was after thieving equipment from the fancy gym!

Another time Niall was on the undercard of a Katie Taylor fight in Boston and his wife and family and fans from Gorey were flying in. I said I’d go grab them. Ken Casey, my great Boston buddy and the lead singer of the Dropkick Murphy’s gave me the band’s tour bus. I pulled up at Arrivals and opened the door. ‘What the f***? Spike!’ “In ye get.” Such craic.

An abnormality in a brain scan has brought Niall’s career to an end at 38 and I know it’s a tough one for him but as his friend, I’m glad he found that out before taking any permanent damage. He has two nice shiny belts at home that he can show his son MJ and can now focus on continuing to be a champion dad.

The best of luck to you Niall — you’re a gent.