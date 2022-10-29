Bríd Stack: A disappointing season but let's mark Cora's amazing landmark in style

At training on Tuesday evening I asked a couple of the girls if they found it warm. It wasn’t excessively hot, but I felt like I was running around in a furnace. The sweat was dripping off me. I was so wiped after the session that I felt I’d gone 15 rounds with Mike Tyson. I collapsed into bed when I went home. Lights out. A viral bug had floored me.

I missed training on Wednesday. I never miss training but I physically couldn’t get out of bed all day. The team doctor, Peter Parkes, advised me to stay away from the club. I certainly didn’t want to pass the bug onto my teammates. Thankfully, we had a day off on Thursday and I used every bit of downtime to make sure I was able to partake in our last training session on Friday.

It’s been a tough few days. I’m run down. My mouth is laced with ulcers. My whole body is in bits. In our game last week I brought a ball to ground in the ruck, but after I pounced on it my opponent tackled me head-first into the turf. She was later reported for the move and, while I was lucky not to suffer a concussion or indeed something worse, her foot trapped my leg and stretched the hell out of my medial knee ligament. Thank God my knee is stable but it’s been in agony since.

I think you feel every knock a bit more when you’re on the receiving end of a loss. Winning gives a team so much energy. The body feels less weary when you’re winning. Unfortunately, the loss last weekend knocked us for six.

Going into our last game against the Gold Coast on Sunday I’ll look more akin to a Mummy than a football player – my ankle, knee and shoulder will all need to be strapped.

Cora and I were only talking about this recently, how we’re always playing with knocks, or carrying some form of injury. Everyone is. It’s just inevitable.

When you sometimes hear the chat and clamour for the AFLW wanting to go professional, they have to be commended for their forward thinking, but I’m not fully sure if those advocating the move have fully thought it through.

If they were to follow the format of the AFL, that would mean 23 games minimum, before you even talk about a finals series. I’m a person who has always taken pleasure in pushing limits to the extreme, but I’m not sure if the female body would be able for that toll in such a demanding and physical sport.

That may be possible down the road, if the playing lists and squad depth were expanded and if the young players that get their debuts have a good two years of load and solid conditioning put through their bodies before they see game time. But the numbers with experience just aren’t there at the moment to try and compensate for all these injuries.

At the moment, 12 games (ten regular games and two practice matches) in the space of three months is very tough on the body but maybe that’s just my older body after reminding me that I’ve many miles done.

For us in the Giants, this season certainly hasn’t gone to plan. Since Round 2, when we lost a handful of key players to serious injuries we were always up against the 8 ball. The one thing I can’t tolerate is an excuse culture. Outside of injuries, our performances haven’t been up to scratch. End of. I can stomach losing a bit more if you’re being competitive. I’ve suffered plenty club football defeats at home but you can always find a way to be competitive, to make your teammates tick, to make it a dog fight, to slow down the other team’s momentum. But to be on the receiving end of four bad hammerings in a ten-week season is inexcusable.

The Freemantle Dockers have been hammered with injuries too but they’ve still found a way to be competitive. They may have more depth than our squad but we still haven’t found the balance between being competitive and hard to beat.

We’ve had some blowout losses, which nobody wants to see, but the table doesn’t lie. It also shows the disparity between the top teams and those in the bottom half.

The top sides hardly lost anyone from their playing roster last year, especially their top-tier talent, whereas we had five mature players leave our set-up. They may not be all standout players but they had a level of maturity and experience that can’t be easily replaced, especially with younger girls with no AFLW experience. There is a lot of rebuilding going on in the Giants and it will probably take a few years for the squad to come up to the level the club aspires to be operating at.

It’s been frustrating personally, especially playing in the ruck position, as opposed to using my main attributes as a defender.

The season certainly hasn’t worked out as I had hoped it would. Having played ten rounds last season, I felt I was really getting into the groove from Round 6 on, where I was becoming more confident in my role as a defender. I also felt I was one of the stronger one-on-one defenders on the team.

I just wanted to build on that momentum and grow and evolve my game even more, but as this season developed I was spending more and more time in the ruck and less and less time in the backs. And whether you like it or not, getting repeatedly battered in the ruck does take its toll, physically and mentally.

The mainstay rucks in the competition were licking their lips when they saw me line up in the contest against them. There were times I felt all it was doing was giving them more ammunition.

That’s not me making excuses. I’ll play wherever I’m put. I’ll always try to be as competitive as possible, but I felt that I wasn’t using my strengths in the way I could have been. Trying to adapt to a new role on the hoof, in a game I’m still trying to learn and master, repeatedly left me in so many vulnerable positions every single week.

It’s difficult to take when you enter a season so full of hope and it becomes the complete opposite of what you envisioned. That started when Alan McConnell, our head coach for the last two years, wasn’t reappointed.

He was a massive part of me doing well out here. He reminded me so much of Éamonn Ryan in a coaching context. Within two weeks of my first preseason out here, I had a massive grá to play well for Alan. He just got me and he got the enormity of coming over to Australia from Ireland.

He invested so much time in me and my family. He immersed Cárthach in drills and in training and always welcomed questions from him. Cárthach had played sport at a high level, and loved learning new drills and new tactics. He had such a good connection with Alan that he was learning so much from him every time they met. He was getting something for himself out of our adventure down under and I loved that. Without realising it fully at the time, it was another way of Alan helping me to settle into a new sport so far away from home.

We often went over to Alan and Susie’s house last year, a ritual we still followed this season. That friendship was another sign of the connection we had as a coach-player. He gave me unbelievably honest feedback but always delivered it in a way that I knew exactly what I needed to practice to get better. Without a doubt, he was one of the main reasons I felt I was progressing so well in the game.

That’s not to say I haven’t seen some progress this year but things often don’t pan out how you hoped they would. I’ve had success throughout my career but sometimes you need to see the other side of the coin too, and take whatever learnings that throws up.

A lot of the learnings I have taken is how you interact and deal with people, and how you get the most out of yourself and of those around you. I am glad that I did come back because there have been a multitude of life lessons gained from this season’s experience.

Alan came from the men’s game. He was the most experienced coach in the competition. He led numerous u17/u18 International rules teams prior to taking charge of the Giants. He even toured Ireland in the 2000’s.

He was assistant coach with Geelong (the current AFL Premiers) and coached the Giants AFL team for a number of years. He recently received the AFL Coaches Lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the AFL, which tells you just the calibre of coach we are talking about here.

His coaching approach with the Giants AFLW team was little different from the approach he would take in the men’s space. That in itself tells the level of professionalism, coaching and education that he brought to the set up. He studied and dissected every step we took as players and educated us so well to be smarter decision makers. Maybe the level of detail that Alan went into was a bridge too far for our inexperienced playing group, but I loved every minute of it.

I hung on his every word and his ability to deliver a pre-game speech on trust that would have you ready to go to war for him and your teammates. That was what I envisaged professional sport to be and I’m so glad I got to experience that during my time here.

That’s not to say the current approach by Cam, our new head coach, is wrong. It’s just different. Cam has come from being the Head of the Giants Academy. Maybe Alan’s approach and level of detail and education was putting too much pressure on our young side.

Maybe the club felt that the playing group would respond to Cam’s approach better. An approach that is less structured but very positive and affirming for each player. Cam’s a great guy and the playing group absolutely love him. He keeps the game plan very simplistic; every player understands every piece of terminology and what is required by everyone in the group.

Sometimes I do believe less is more and keeping it simple can have a great impact, but my vision of an elite professional set up involves being continually challenged through detailed feedback and education, with a clear vision of how I can improve my contribution to the team.

As we approach the end of the season, there’s no denying that the atmosphere is still one of positivity and there’s a lot of fun in the camp. But professional sport for me is about progressing and ultimately, winning. And unfortunately, we are doing neither. We are not contesting finals, something that was earmarked at the start of the season.

With Carthach’s sister Aebhfinn and her fiancé Chris getting married in early November, we will be home in the next week or so, which means a much shorter post-season experience for us in Australia compared to other years. It’s a pity we can’t stay around longer but family comes first so it’s important that we make the most of the last few days in Sydney.

That starts with our last game against the Gold Coast. Every game is a big game but it’s a milestone one for Cora, who will play her 50th game. The Aussies love to celebrate landmarks, especially in the AFLW, which is still so young. A handful of Australian players have managed it in the past but Cora’s achievement is unique in that she’s the first Irish player to do it, but more notably, that she has already played 49 consecutive games.

We wouldn’t bat an eyelid at that kind of a number at home – we’ve all probably played 500 plus games throughout our careers – but to play 50 consecutive games in such a demanding sport, especially for someone who took up the sport in the latter part of her career, is something to be applauded.

And it’s not as if Cora hasn’t been a target either, and hasn’t picked up serious injuries. She has. She was told her horrific leg break in the off season a few years back was career ending but she defied all the odds. Age and mileage have never been a barrier for Cora, who has just kept coming back, continuing to cement her legacy as one of the greatest sportspeople we have produced in this country.

I’m looking forward to running out with her for our last game of the season. Hopefully we can make Cora’s 50th game one to remember.