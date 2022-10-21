Spike O'Sullivan: Generation Katie comes of age with our seven wonders

THE seven wonders of Ireland. Maybe they should trademark that one, although I know they still have plenty on their plate.

Kellie Harrington, Caitlin Fryers, Aoife O’Rourke, Amy Broadhurst, our own Tina Desmond, Michaela Walsh and Shannon Sweeney…the magnificent seven have had a hell of a week in Montenegro. Historic, even. Seven medals from a single major championships is just a staggering achievement. Five of them heading for finals on Saturday. Hard to wrap your head around it. Not just in the context of Irish boxing but on any international scale.

But there are other numbers that maybe tell a tale this week too: 15, 5, 8, 8, 9, 12 and 7. That’s the respective ages of all of those Irish medalists when Katie Taylor went and won her first ever major medal, also a European one, in 2005. And before ye start, I had my mam help me with my sums, so the numbers are right.

I know Katie is preparing for her own return to the ring in London next weekend but I hope she’s taken the time not just to check in on how the Irish girls have fared at the Europeans but to reflect on her part in all this. I know better than most that it’s taken so much of their own blood, sweat and tears to get here and I know Zaur Antia and John Conlan have played a huge part too - I’ll get to that soon enough.

But when I look at the history made this week and those seven medals, for me this is Generation Katie coming of age.

Katie’s influence on the entire women’s sport is rightly pointed to and saluted. That should never stop. She didn’t change the game, she made it. But there’s more than her influence on this generation of fighting Irish women, it’s almost like her DNA is on it.

You’re going to hear this a lot in the next few days and you’ve already heard it plenty when Kellie won gold in Tokyo. But this group are honestly just the soundest women you’ll meet. Every one of them. They’re hungry and dedicated and desperate to get to the top, but they’re so humble every step of the way too.

I’ve been lucky enough to spend months around all of them in the last few years. When I was up in Dublin preparing for my last two fights, I’d always stay in the Carlton Hotel in Tyrrellstown. The girls stay in the same hotel so I’ve had breakfast with them, had laughs with them, we’ve chatted boxing, chatted gossip, any old shite really.

What always strikes me is how much they remind me of Katie back in the day. I was on Irish national teams when there were 12 or 14 lads — and Katie. She was the women’s team. People talk about different things that struck them about Katie back then: her work ethic, her determination, the hand speed, like a Jack Russell terrier in there. But the footwork always stuck with me. It was incredible how she moved around the ring — and made an opponent move with her. She used it all to move the women’s sport into a new age. She dragged it there.

Now, 17-odd years on, this generation is moving things on and up again. I’d obviously know Tina Desmond better than the rest of them and spent a lot of time around her until the Gardaí moved her to Waterford to put some manners on the people of Dungarvan. I was delighted to see her claim a medal out there, she’s a brilliant southpaw. But Tina’s success sums up Ireland’s strength in depth too — she’s only out in Montenegro because Lisa O’Rourke, the light middleweight world champion, is injured. We lose a world champ and her replacement steps up and claims European hardware. It’s incredible.

Which is why I wanted to come back to someone else. Zaur Antia is the most unsung hero in Irish sport. The talent that he has harnessed and helped achieve truly great things for what, almost 20 years now? There’s no way to do it justice.

The Irish Amateur Boxing Association remain a basket case in so many areas. Look at the reaction of Kellie Harrington this week to the news that Bernard Dunne has indeed been appointed High-Performance Director of India’s amateur boxing programme for the latest signal of that. Like Billy Walsh before him, Bernard’s loss is another stain on the IABA.

But if you spend enough time around the boxers who have gone in through the doors of the High Performance Unit and who have worked with Billy and Bernard and Zaur, you’ll hear one thing keeps repeated over time: Zaur is the main man. He’s the constant.

A lot of amateur boxers, particularly when they’re still getting used to competing at elite competitions, they’re wide-eyed and in wonder of it all. I was the same myself and it’s a dangerous way to be. Zaur is the one with the sharp eye, the one who is so spot-on on the technical side of things, he narrows the focus in on what matters and what will ultimately decide things. He’s brilliant at getting just the key points across.

Spend any time with him and you learn there’s no shit about Zaur. He’s great company, a really nice man. But he lives and breathes boxing. The proof is in the pudding. The country owes him a debt that we can probably never repay.

With five of the team fighting for gold on Saturday, the colours of some of the medals in Montenegro aren’t yet known but like I said the haul is historic. We’re under two years out from the Olympic Games and the most exciting part is what Kellie and this wave, this Generation Katie, can achieve in Paris. And how they may inspire the next generation after them.

I’ve already told ye that I’d prefer my young one doesn’t become a boxer. I know how hard the business can be and the thought of Ashley going down the same road half-terrifies me. But for a start she idolises Katie. And now here she is, 10 going on 11, and she’s seeing these brilliant women destroy half of Europe and raise the Tricolour.

I dunno if I have a hope in hell of keeping her out of the ring.

Shields goes above and beyond to be the pound-for-pound queen

KATIE may have made the game but that doesn’t mean she monopolises it. I saw an updated women’s pound-for-pound ranking on Thursday that showed Claressa Shields climbing into the No.1 slot and I couldn’t argue otherwise.

Love Katie, that should be well clear by now. But Shields’ performance last weekend in London was something special. Herself and Savannah Marshall served up an absolute cracker at the O2 Arena. Twenty-odd thousand went home happy and Shields went home as the undisputed middleweight champion, the judges rightly unanimous in their decision.

Shields and Marshall put on such a brilliant show just a week after Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. had done their best to drag boxing through the ropes and down into the gutter. I saw one report that a couple of broadcasters had even pulled out of covering the Shields-Marshall fight week after the drugs scandal that killed off Benn-Eubank. Another case of women having to go above and beyond to justify themselves and doing their sport a huge service in the process.

Shields is something else. When she starts throwing her punches in bunches there’s no one who can live with her in there. Marshall had been the only fighter ever to beat her, in an amateur fight 10 years ago that Shields still claims she won. She crossed the Atlantic and righted the record and is justifiably top of the pound-for-pound pile. Let’s see how Katie responds next weekend.