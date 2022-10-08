Bríd Stack: Loving life but hating my worst ever humiliation on the pitch

On Tuesday, Ógie had his third birthday party in the Giants canteen. I had brought in a cake, which we all had after our dinner. The small man had his birthday badge on, which he was wearing as proudly as an All-Ireland medal pinned to his chest. All the girls sang happy birthday and he was just so thrilled with himself.

It was a beautiful, sweet evening. The whole experience, and how special they made Ógie feel, just reinforced the sense of how nice and kind people around the Giants club are, and have been to us as a family since we’ve arrived in Australia. There are times when I can sometimes let slip that train of thought. The times when I become overly frustrated with team performances and team mindset. But that still doesn’t take away from the goodness of so many people in the club.

I’m sure there are occasions when some of the group may feel that I can get overly bogged down with how we are going. I truly appreciate so much what has been done for us, but there is a marked difference between appreciation and seeking to reciprocate that appreciation in the only way I know how. As a sportsperson I have always wanted to give the absolute best of myself. If that is sometimes interpreted as edginess and cantankerous, it’s purely because I don’t want to accept low standards.

I was in foul form after our annihilation by the Adelaide Crows in Round 3. Foul. We went down in history that day, but for all the wrong reasons. We had suffered the biggest loss in AFLW’s short life – 96 points. It was embarrassing. It was worse than embarrassing, it was absolutely humiliating and certainly the worst loss I have ever been a part of throughout my career.

It felt even worse – if that is possible – given that it came so soon after another disappointing defeat against the West Coast Eagles the previous week. We went into that match on the back of a huge win against Sydney in the local derby. But once you get that win, you must park it. We often speak about this 24-hour rule where you never get too high or too low around a win or a loss. Clearly, we got too high and expected things to happen instead of making them happen. The Eagles made it happen on the day. We didn’t. We were low going into the Crows game and they just feasted on us like carrion.

They battered us, bullied us up and down the pitch, tossed us around like rag-dolls. Some of the problems which had been shown up against the Eagles were not fully addressed, especially around midfield, where we couldn’t get the ball moving freely. The Eagles have a good midfield but the Crows midfield is on a different level again. We couldn’t get out of our own defence. It felt like we were swimming against a raging tide.

On the Monday, Cora and I met with the team captain and another one of the team leaders for crisis talks. We didn’t hold back. There was a lot of honest talking done, which extended into a mid-season review over the following day.

We were all broken up into smaller groups with a team leader assigned to every group. We had to rate ourselves out of five in terms of upholding our values, or how we felt we were doing so far. At the start of the season, our two values were ‘Fearless’ and ‘All-in’.

I wasn’t convinced about the vibe going around our group when it came to assessing those values. I could feel it bubbling inside me and I couldn’t hold back. ‘Lads, I’m sorry now, but if we rate ourselves any higher than a two in this category,’ I said, ‘we’re actually delusional'.

I may have come across as negative in that meeting. I didn’t go full Pete Tong but I said what I felt I needed to; we didn’t play with intent, we held back from the contest, we were playing as individuals and we weren’t looking after each other on the field.

We said to management that we needed to get more contact work into our training sessions. We are trying to adopt this lovely gameplan of run and carry but you can’t do that unless you get the ball first.

We got bullied in the last two games because they were dominating us in hard contests. We need to be harder on each other in training, ensure we are training that pressure football and be far more aggressive when we do. We also felt that training needed to be stopped if the intent wasn’t where it should be.

It was real home truth stuff but it seemed to lead to a turnaround in training, where we had some excellent sessions last week. Management changed up the structure of training so it was a lot more contest based.

I ate it up. I was sick of the bullshit. I was up on my toes, up in people’s faces, training with intent. There was a renewed focus and the level of intent was huge from everyone, so much so that people were blowing over their own teammates in training games to get to the ball. We all needed to lift it and I felt I had to put my money where my mouth was, especially after calling out our standards a few days earlier.

Personally, it was a brilliant week’s work, but towards the end of our Thursday session I felt a small nick on the back of my calf as I lunged at someone in a tackle. It was like someone had flicked an elastic band at me. I continued on, but I knew it wasn’t right. So, when the group were about to go into a match scenario, I pulled myself out.

The physio confirmed that I’d given it a small tweak. With our game against Carlton fixed for early on Saturday I had minimal time to recover. I had to do a fitness test at 8.30 on Saturday morning. I prepared for it as best as I could. I followed my usual pre-match routine but I knew I could be putting myself at risk for the rest of the season if I aggravated the injury.

On the Friday evening, to get another opinion, I rang Declan O’Sullivan, the Cork hurling physio, who has looked after me for 15 years. I sent him a video of exactly where the pain was in my calf, before filling him in on the rest of the details, from start to finish, over the phone.

I love Declan, especially how black and white he is around this stuff. He instantly told me to forget about the Carlton game and to start planning ahead for our game tomorrow against Collingwood. He told me that if I played against Carlton that I was risking the next four games as well.

I didn’t sleep well knowing that I had to do a fitness test the following morning. Yet, before I was even let near a pitch I had to do a battery of other tests to determine just how serious the injury was. I passed the strength test but there was still swelling around the injury and I narrowly failed the two other tests. I didn’t even get near a running test. The risk was too great. I was told I was close to 80% fit but I needed to be 95% to be signed off to play.

The blow was softened by what Declan had told me the night before because I was expecting it. I absolutely hated missing the Carlton game but my past experiences have helped me make peace with these kinds of setbacks. It was one game. I didn’t want to be out for the rest of the season.

I knew there was also a chance I would not make it back for tomorrow’s match but I was desperate to make sure I would be. I spent the following two days after the diagnosis doing nothing only calf exercises and recovery sessions.

When I did an assessment on Tuesday, the physios couldn’t get over how much progress I had made. I nailed all of the tests which granted me a pass to get onto the pitch, where I was doing two sets of six 50-metre runs that I had to complete in under 15 seconds. During the first test, I was coming in at just under 13 seconds. During the second round, I got them done inside 11 seconds, with a couple completed within 10 seconds.

Wednesday was more rehab running which meant back-to-back heavy loading of my calf. I passed the running tests at 80% but that night I was very unsettled. My calf was in agony from all the loading. I found it hard to settle my racing mind as my calf throbbed in bed. I could make my peace with missing one game, but not any more than that. I needed a big recovery day on Thursday with absolutely no load. I contacted Declan again and he talked me through what the next 48 hours should look like. To get signed off to play, I had to get through the whole training session on Friday. I had done everything I could to get over the line. The mother even assured me she was flat-out offering up Rosaries for me. They must have worked, thank God. I made it through training yesterday so it’s all systems go now for tomorrow.

After a win against Carlton, we’re going into the Collingwood game in a much more positive frame of mind. Despite dealing with the injury, it’s been a good week. News came through that Tadgh Kennelly has been appointed the new head of the Giants Academy. A massive appointment for the club given his experience with the Sydney Swans, so we will hopefully cross paths with him in the coming weeks. As well as that, Ógie had two other birthday parties, one at daycare with his new friends and the other at home with us. Cora called over and kitted Ógie out in a new Paw Patrol Chase costume. She knows the way to his heart and it’s simply chocolate and Paw Patrol.

It was Labour Day here on Monday. The weather was beautiful, real spring sunshine. Cárthach, Ógie and I went out to Palm Beach, where they film ‘Home and Away’. I met Jess, one of the girls from the team, who lives up that direction and we had a lovely day.

Being on the beach, given the past two weeks, I felt it was an ideal time to metaphorically draw a line in the sand. Next step. Move on. Drive on.