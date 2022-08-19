Spike O'Sullivan: Joshua will chase the KO but Usyk is fighting for something deeper

The world comes for the KO. Ultimately it's what brings the punters in off the street, what puts bums on stadium seats and in front of pay per view feeds at the pub or at home. And sometimes, a fighter goes in there knowing a knockout is the only way out.

For Anthony Joshua, Saturday night’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be one of those times. Anyone and everyone who watched the first meeting between the two last September saw that Usyk was by far the better boxer, supreme and superior in all of the technical aspects of our sport. For all his incredible power, AJ ended the fight slumped on his stool, struggling to catch his breath. Usyk broke as much sweat strapping the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles around himself as he had during the 12 rounds. The gap between them was that big.

So now they go and do it all again. But that doesn’t mean it will be the same result. A hell of a lot has changed in the 11 months since they met in London. For the first time in his life, Joshua has a new trainer. Usyk returns to the ring having pushed back the original fight date in May to help his homeland of Ukraine defend itself from Russian invasion.

But of all the factors and dynamics that are different this time, it’s the clarity their first fight provided for Joshua that makes the rematch so intriguing. Joshua now knows what we all do — his only path to reclaiming all those belts (plus The Ring strap vacated by Tyson Fury) is by knockout.

I’ve always been the kinda guy to go for the knockout, even through my amateur career it was known that I was going in there looking for the knockout. Needing it though, is a different kettle of fish.

I went into my last fight against Erislandy Lara knowing I had to knock the guy out. I had no bloody chance at all of winning on points. Knowing it’s KO or bust makes things clearer for you. It narrows the focus and you tailor your preparation towards power. But you have to be switched on sharper, quicker and more consistently because the windows of knockout opportunity are so precious.

God knows I’ve been guilty of not being switched on enough myself in my career and paid the price. My loss to David Lemieux in Vegas a few years ago is a prime example. I’d been asked to sign some financial papers in the hours before the fight and, looking at the numbers, I knew I’d be earning enough for a house for my partner and family. I went into the ring without switching back on and I was back out in less than three minutes. I’d love to have the fight back.

AJ deserved to get this one back and the rematch clause was always there. But he should feel lucky too — he has a chance to set things right. Usyk is like a master matador. He’s elusive, he’s crafty, he’s not very easy to hit cleanly. But he’s added a lot of weight and that might slow him down just enough for the two or three openings AJ needs. When you’re going in there hunting a KO, you have to mentally back yourself to get it.

Anthony Fitzgerald had got in my head. We had an incredible rivalry. It was completely and utterly genuine. I’d have happily kicked the f*** out of Anthony if I met him in the street. He drove me mental, he did.

Anthony had fought two world champions and neither of them KO’d him. But I backed myself to knock him out — literally. I was up in Saggart, by the Citywest Hotel, and I went into Paddy Power the afternoon of the fight and said ‘what odds are best for O’Sullivan to knock him out?’ The woman said ’50/1, first round’. I said ‘I’ll have a hundred quid on that there’ and told her ‘if that bet comes in tonight, come up to the Citywest and I’ll buy you a bottle of champagne’. I asked her would they definitely have the money if the bet came in, she insisted they would. I landed in the next day and she goes ‘Did that bet come in!?’ They didn’t have the money but I got her to send it to a branch in Cork. I walked into Paddy Power’s in Douglas and it was a party, absolutely epic.

I went in there against Anthony with my money where my mouth was — on a knockout. My mentality was bang on. We’d sparred and knew each other but I threw him off by dropping my hands completely. He never saw the uppercut coming. 59 seconds. Fight over.

So much on the line: Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Anthony Joshua (right) with boxing promotor Eddie Hearn during the weigh in at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

AJ knows he has the power but the psychological aspect will be key for him. There’s probably been doubts. But he has the money and the pull to have the best sports psychologists around him. And he has proven he can right wrongs. Andy Ruiz beat him in worse ways than Usyk and he avenged that. Now, Ruiz’s conditioning for the second fight was a disgrace and Usyk is by far a better fighter but when you have to cling to something, AJ has that at least.

I saw a quote from him this week where he said “I swear that if Oleksandr wasn't a lefty I would have smoked him”. Ironically that’s exactly how I felt and what I said to my trainer Packie Collins after the Lara fight.

I don’t think people realise how much a southpaw screws with you. Nine out of 10 people in the world are right-handed so you only come up a left-hander once every 10 fights. It’s a completely different fight — what the hell is going on here? They lead with their right foot and it’s on top of your left, the punches are coming from somewhere new, the power is coming from their left side right through your guard. It’s a killer.

Listen to me when I say this: I don’t want my kids to box at all. But they break my heart to train them. My daughter Ashley is 10 and Tommy is five. And because I’d do anything for them, I do train them. But I sure as hell train both of them southpaw — for all of the above reasons.

It’s going to be another factor on Saturday and when I look at all the factors together, I have my doubts as to whether enough of them have changed and swung in AJ’s favour. I’ve always been impressed with Anthony whenever I’ve met him. You box on a Joshua card and Eddie Hearn may be the promoter but it’s AJ’s show.

He’s changed his trainer. Robert Garcia has come in and he’s a brilliant trainer in his own way but AJ had been with Robert McCracken since his Olympic days. That’s longer than I’ve been with Packie and I couldn’t imagine fighting without him. How Garcia and AJ have gelled will have a major impact on AJ’s chances.

The fight may be in Saudi Arabia but Ukraine is obviously on Usyk’s mind. He sang a song of resistance at Wednesday’s first face-off between them. He says he’s fighting for his people. Emotions are something to be controlled but some of my best nights have been when I’ve had my loved ones, my team, my town or country at the front of my mind. Something bigger than yourself. It’s what drives you when things go deep.

I suppose it’s time for money to be put where my mouth is again, so? If I was to wander back in to my woman in Saggart today, I think I’d be putting it on Usyk and a TKO within the distance. The extra weight may slow his approach but he’s such a gifted fighter, I can’t see past him.

I give AJ 15, maybe 10 per cent of a chance. But sometimes that’s enough. That’s the beauty of the knockout.