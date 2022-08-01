Colin Sheridan: Want to manage my county? Show me what you’ve got

I don’t watch Bridgerton. More of a Jane Austen man. For those unfamiliar or uninterested in her work, her plots typically weigh heavily on women's traditional dependence on marriage to secure social standing and economic security. The dowry is everything. Aware as I am that Bridgerton is a contemporary, juiced up version of Austen, I couldn't help think this week that Netflix, RTÉ or HBO weren’t missing a trick by not dramatizing the GAA offseason and it’s sexiest sub-plot - the manager search and it’s dowry sideshow.

Want to manage my county? Show me what you’ve got. Not in cattle or land in Berkshire or property in Pimlico. No, show me your defensive coordinator. Your video analyst. Your performance consultant. Your stylist, and more than all those things, show me the big-name “other guy” you probably don’t want on your ticket, but who you need to woo the guardians of the team you so desperately want to manage. The guardians of course are the county board, sitting pretty in pumped-up petticoats, egos swelled to the point of bursting by all the attention.

Mayo, the perennial drama-queens, are somehow making it all about themselves this off-season. The moment James Horan announced his departure, expectation turned to inevitability that the managerial search would become a very public courtship and counter-courtship, one which nobody outside Mayo really cares about, but one which - still only at the midway point - promises to provide more sauce than the WAGatha Christie trial by the time it concludes.

This week, hours before the appointed deadline, the candidature of Kevin McStay was dropped like a Kendrick Lamar album. You would think, in an adult world, that McStay could privately present his vision for Mayo football to the Kingmakers, complete with proposed personnel he feels he needs to support it. You would think, but given the way of these things, McStay - along with his rivals for the position Ray Dempsey, Mike Solan and Declan Shaw - has had to come in fully loaded, announcing a dowry of Avengers including Donie Buckley and Stephen Rochford.

At least Damien Mulligan, unfamiliar to everyone outside the county, was a throwback to a time when a “backroom team” was largely build around the demands of the actual manager. Liam McHale’s inclusion is, at the very least, consistent to McStay's past coaching roles with Roscommon and St. Brigids.

McStay’s Ocean's Eleven ensemble is surely a sad recognition by him that his name and vision is not enough by itself to sway the Mayo County Board, so instead, he needs to assemble a Super PAC - a bright shiny thing - to woo them. It's worth noting that Rochford, after three difficult seasons with Donegal, was last week attached to Bernard Flynn’s failed attempt at the Meath job, and the week before was rumoured to be taking a post in a Rishi Sunak potential Tory cabinet.

As for the ubiquitous Buckley, this would be his fourth spin with this Mayo team in the last twelve years, under four different managers (James Horan, Holmes/Connelly, Stephan Rochford and now, McStay). How Mayo will pay the (very justifiable) travel expenses of such a team of managerial galacticos has many in Mayo concerned, especially as the county continues to service a debt on McHale Park that runs to tens of thousands per month.

None of this is to suggest that Jack O’Connor did not need a lot of help to return Kerry to the summit, but assuming that prospective managers have to have it all figured out at the point of application is lunacy. McStay, Solan, Dempsey and Shaw should be judged on the merits of their reputation and their realistic vision, not on the cast of big names they have cobbled together in the space of a week to placate the blazers.

Wait till someone includes Zelensky as a strength and conditioning coach, it’ll blow the race wide open.

Walsh the key to Galway's dreams of glory

If last weekend’s duel in the Croke Park sun between David Clifford and Shane Walsh proved anything, it is that teams do not need to be perfect to win All-Irelands, and the obsession with that myth may be what is holding many back. Dublin’s near decade of dominance has spoiled us all in that regard.

Any team that tried to beat Dublin in their pomp damn well needed to be perfect, and lucky to boot, and that’s why it didn’t happen for six seasons straight, but, since a very imperfect Mayo knocked Dublin off their perch a year ago this weekend, the bar of excellence has fallen a few notches. Far from lamenting it, all of us - the media, fans, players and coaches - should embrace the return to imperfection the Dubs demise has precipitated.

Three different winners in three different championship seasons is more a return to the championship seasons of the nineties, when it was much less about dynasties and more about teams seizing their moment. Tyrone did that last year, if anyone can remember. If Dublin’s relative decline (from near perfection) is indeed as real as their patchy form this year suggests, then it opens up the very real possibility for the likes of Galway and Derry and Armagh to go one step further.

Obsessing over that elusive perfection will not help them. It took a display for the ages from Shane Walsh to get Galway as close as they got, and no one player has epitomized imperfection, inconsistency and enigma better than he.

He defies stat lines and, in many respects, is the antithesis of the modern day county player who is expected to be as effective in the tackle as he is in attack. He could have been easily cast aside as a luxury, but tolerating his imperfection allowed Galway to build something real, before leaving the artist to paint his masterpiece.

Charles Barkley is an honest broker

Charles Barkley, the NBA legend-turned-broadcaster, has become an unlikely hero for the voiceless by reportedly turning down the overtures of LIV golf. Speculation mounted that the Hall-of-Famer was going to defect after he appeared at the LIV pro-am at Bedminster on Thursday.

Since then, he reportedly told the New York Post that LIV was not for him. There was no suggestion from Barkley that the rejection was based on moral grounds. Last week he told reporters, "Everybody's making up words like 'sportswashing' and 'dirty money.' I'm like, listen, if you play sports, we all take money from some sources you might not love or appreciate,".

Honest, if nothing else.

Why the lack of outcry over Brittney Griner?

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February when inspectors found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been detained in a Moscow jail since, and faces up to ten years in prison there if convicted.

Griner, who stands 6 feet 9, is arguably the greatest American female basketball player of all time. Her detention has caused a curious underreaction in the US., causing many to speculate that, had she been male, or white, or both, the outcry at her detention would have forced a much more forceful reaction from Washington.

Griner, who traveled to Russia to play during the WNBA off-season, was the first openly gay athlete to be endorsed by Nike. Diplomatic efforts to repatriate her continue.