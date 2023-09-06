John Fallon: New FAI botch first managerial test

One blemish John Delaney’s rap-sheet won’t contain is tardiness over managerial changes.

Brian Kerr was dismissed within a week of the 2006 World Cup qualifiers concluding, his successor Steve Staunton culled similarly swiftly once Euro 2008 ambitions ended prematurely.

Delaney administered the last rites on Giovanni Trapattoni’s reign within hours of their flight landing from a defeat in Austria while his final sacking, of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane, was actually decided upon on the eve of the final Nations League game in Denmark in 2018. All executions board-approved, apparently.

It took the current regime of the FAI all of four weeks from the last Women’s World Cup game to dispense with Vera Pauw.

In the opinion of the Dutchwoman, the verdict was pre-determined and the ‘review’ that accounted for the delay was flawed from the moment that Marc Canham was appointed to oversee the exercise.

You can understand why. Everything seen or heard while covering Ireland at the tournament in Australia pointed to an unholy truce.

Once the complaints from the manager’s spell in America resurfaced and she embraced that storm rather than suppressed it in her media dealings, it would require an unlikely successful return of results on the pitch to compensate for the turmoil away from it.

Friction with her players was more evident than her employers, yet small but significant stories emerged highlighting how Pauw was losing control not just in the dressing-room but the executive version too.

Lines of demarcation in camp between players/staff and the executives, otherwise known as the bubble, were breached. Squad members were communicating to the hierarchy and, as Pauw referred to, those players she’d talked up her bond with gradually drifted. The manager became marginalised and isolated, generating what some inside described as a toxic atmosphere.

Saipan the sequel wouldn’t be stretching it, only this version of division escalated as the tournament progressed.

Not that seeds of discord weren’t sown back at Belfield.

How some of the jilted players, particularly the popular Jamie Finn, were treated enraged the core survivors and unlike the similar axing of Tyler Toland by Pauw four years ago, an upturn in results didn’t ensue to make them move on.

Pauw claimed in the interview she granted to RTÉ within 48 hours of her dismissal that players were media-briefed against endorsing her continuity in the post after her contract expired in August.

That much was obvious on the ground in Brisbane and so too was the contrasting insubordination she adopted. While it seemed her soundbite of not changing her position on favouring an extension was neutral, Pauw’s deferral to the FAI on contract talks spoke volumes.

She also couldn’t help herself agreeing with a point raised after Ireland’s elimination before the final game about the unfairness on players being left to answer media queries on the manager’s future.

That was attributable to an organisation silent in words and weak with actions.

It was they, one must recall, who lost control of this mess on July 5. A day in Tallaght that should have been celebrating the farewell friendly against France was hijacked by The Athletic’s expose on Pauw’s US baggage.

Exactly how the FAI felt it wise to leave Pauw and her captain Katie McCabe at the top table to face the blizzard of queries is up there in their pantheon of historical blunders. Even if Pauw was advised to shut down the inquest, her failure to do so ought to have prompted an intervention but the FAI media handlers were away from the top table, stranded in the abyss.

The frustration on the face of McCabe was there for the world to view, manifesting publicly by their sideline spat three weeks against Nigeria. That bookended the tumult for any doubters, torpedoing any notion of the FAI’s We Are One PR jingo carrying substance.

What unfolded in between was a symptom of mismanagement, an unpalatable oxymoron of cosmetic unity and internal squabbles. Most damning of all in Pauw’s parting shot was the accusation of interference from the suits.

We’ve still to hear from any of them. Chief executive Jonathan Hill has held open media sessions in 2023, the last in June, and his vow to share his views on Pauw in Australia went unfulfilled. Normal practice at tournaments is for travelling media to be granted an audience but Ireland developed into an outlier Down Under in many ways.

Amid the hail of controversy over their handling of Pauw’s dismissal, the FAI’s latest promise is for Hill to speak after the men’s window concludes against Netherlands on Sunday. By that stage, however, Stephen Kenny’s tenure might also be on the verge of cessation. Equality an unintended consequence of dithering and excuses.

Canham trumps Hill when it comes to public profile oblivion. Fifteen months on from being championed as enjoying a wider remit than his predecessor, High Performance Director Ruud Dokter, Irish people have still to hear his voice or read his opinions in the media.

Both previously worked with the English FA but crucially have no experience of hiring or firing managers. Hill’s commercial background at a time of financial distress was decisive in his selection while the background of Canham coordinating Premier League academies appealed in the context of replicating the concept here. One would assume an ability to communicate through media channels formed part of their job specs.

It was their combined recommendation that all bar one of the 11 board members agreed with late last Tuesday night.

Pauw’s subsequent version of events didn’t tally in its entirety with what they’d heard and there’s every chance of the fallout deepening. A woman of Pauw’s fortitude and standing was never going quietly.

Delaney, for all his failings, would have ensured that was avoided.

Presidential electioneering underway for new-look board

Applications for the FAI vice-presidential and presidential roles close on Thursday and there’s been an unexpected plot-twist with an election looming for the latter.

Paul Cooke seemed to have a clear run at elevation from the deputy role, but he’s to be challenged by Joe O’Brien, also a board member since the overhaul of directors in late 2019.

John Finnegan of the Munster FA is in pole position to assume the vice-presidency berth vacated by Cooke, but rumours of a rival being proposed won’t dissipate until the deadline passes. All require four members of the general assembly to back their nomination.

It’s just the start of the changes. Dave Moran, who lost his board seat in 2021 after unsuccessfully trying to dislodge Gerry McAnaney as president, is due to return as Finnegan’s replacement to represent the amateur pillar.

Shels women flying flag in Champions League

There’s still one Irish team left in European club competition as reigning double-holders Shelbourne embark on their Champions League journey on Wednesday in Lithuania.

Noel King’s side won their opener in last year’s competition but have a tough task to overcome Scottish league leaders Glasgow City at the Siauliai central stadium. Peamount brought the Glaswegians to a penalty shoot-out in the 2020 version.

Mini-groups are contested in the qualifying stage. Were the Reds to win their semi-final, they would face either Lithuanian side Gintra or Welsh champions Cardiff City in a group final this Saturday.

The victor progresses to the second qualifying round to be played in October ahead of the group stages that begin in November when some of the stellar teams like champions Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea await. You can track Shels efforts Wednesday by purchasing the stream on the club’s website for €5.

