John Fallon: Time for actions to trump self-preservation

On Thursday afternoon, when Stephen Kenny unloads his thoughts into a gaggle of microphones, 73 days will have passed since he delivered what many interpreted as his eulogy.

Ireland’s manager has hardly been seen and certainly not heard over the summer, taking a well-deserved holiday following a June window tainted by a Greek tragedy in Athens.

It threatened to plunge deeper when a chorus of boos accompanied his side’s stroll to the dressing-room at half-time from a scoreless first half at home to Gibraltar. Three second-half goals avoided humiliation but his monologue in the bowels of the stadium provided more entertainment.

Asking the assembled to “step back”, Kenny uttered 700 words of self-assessment, tracing back to his first steps into management.

The majority was devoted to rationalising his abysmal record of five victories in 24 competitive matches, all bar one being dead rubbers against minnows of Europe, expunging his first year at the helm as a farce due to Covid-19.

His soapbox defence was dismissed by centurion Kevin Kilbane as gimmickry, making his blood boil, but the scope for grandstanding and charades is over.

By September 10, we’ll have a strong idea whether consistency decrees that another slow start has removed Ireland from the business end of qualifying.

Both tilts at challenging for promotion to League A of the Nations League also perished prematurely.

All of this is incremental from being consequential. Getting handed the Group of Death against France and Netherlands was a symptom of missing out on a second seeding.

Defeat in Greece means at least one victory in Paris next Thursday or in Dublin four days later against the Dutch is required to avoid another wooden spoon climax.

Either the players haven’t performed, been set-up incorrectly, or simply weren’t good enough to extract the results to mount an early surge at claiming one of the two spots on offer for next summer’s Euros in Germany. Kenny’s romantic notion of completing the circle from 1988 in the same country has vanished.

To magic the most impressive result of his three-year reign, the manager must mould his team into one both defensively sound and capable of mustering a goal. At least he has a gem in that field ready and armed to capture the international stage.

Here we look at what options are available to the manager for tomorrow’s squad announcement, also the scene of his last speech. He has gone for squads of 25 and 26 for the double-headers so far this year.

Goalkeepers

No conundrums here. Gavin Bazunu will retain his spot as first-choice, bolstered by backing from his Southampton boss Russell Martin, but the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool that Kenny flagged as certain this summer has yet to pass with only a couple of days left in this window.

Pith Travers, by swapping Bournemouth for Stoke City on loan, is operating at the identical level as Bazunu but the incumbent has nothing to worry about when the starting team is announced at Parc des Princes next Thursday.

Defenders

Embarking on a French revolution without two defensive mainstays is a blow before a ball is kicked. A knee injury robs Séamus Coleman of involvement for both games, while Matt Doherty’s impetuousness in Greece added this match to his ban he served against Gibraltar.

Both were integral to Ireland’s steady showing in the visit of France in March. Central defence will be well stocked with John Egan and Nathan Collins but Darragh Lenihan’s lapses in June put his spot in jeopardy. Likewise for Callum O’Dowda, especially when Ryan Manning is flying at Southampton. Whatever friction lingers between him and the manager must be parked for the greater good. His call-up might depend on James McClean’s recovery from a knee injury. Shane Duffy, back match-fit at Norwich City, has put up his hand for a first appearance in 15 months.

Midfielders

Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby are the established axis in Kenny’s selection and nobody is elbowing them out based on early-season club form. Alan Browne and Jason Knight are both known as midfielders, but the vacancy at right-back puts one of them in the frame to deputise. Will Smallbone is in line to return from injury in time and Ipswich Town’s Jack Taylor has begun life sufficiently in the Championship to warrant retention. New Aberdeen signing Jamie McGrath and Mark Sykes have to be Borderline.

YOUNG GUNS: Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson (right) and Will Smallbone. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Forwards

If only we could conjure some creativity, strikers are in form to convert chances. Evan Ferguson’s status as first-choice striker by 18 is undeniable, leading to the question of who will partner him? Chiedozie Ogbene has overcome his hamstring injuries to play a bit-part in Luton Town’s pair of top-flight games and Adam Idah is finding form and fitness at Norwich City. Also scoring in the Championship is Aaron Connolly and he deserves to usurp Troy Parrott in the final reckoning. Now with Dutch club Rotterdam Excelsior on loan, he may survive due to injury victims Mikey Johnston and Michael Obafemi.

Shame for FAI Cup quarter-finals to play second fiddle

It’s difficult not to scrutinise the degree of planning when a potential title decider in Derry clashes with the FAI Cup quarter-finals on Friday fortnight.

The path of Shamrock Rovers to a fourth league crown on the spin appears only stoppable by a Derry side who can move to within four points of the champions if they beat basement side UCD in their game in hand. That leads all eyeballs to the Ryan McBride Brandywell on September 16 in the final meeting of the year between the Hoops and the Candystripes —but also on that night are all four FAI Cup ties.

Cork City against Wexford, the meeting of Finn Harps and St Patrick’s Athletic, Drogheda United versus Bohemians and arguably the juiciest of them all, Galway United’s hosting of Dundalk, will all take place simultaneously.

Maybe, just maybe, those plotting the fixture sequence presumed the last eight had to include either or both the big two and so the shootout would be pushed back to a standalone night but that highlights the perils of presumption.

Then, come the penultimate league series of the campaign, Friday October 27, a full set of games square up directly to the women’s Nations League game between Ireland and Albania.

That’s down for Tallaght, removing the possibility of national league fans going to lend support to a group of players effusive at every opportunity about turnouts.

Unsightly spat a stain on LOI underage image

All are in agreement that the underage national leagues, most ages anyway, have been a welcome development so it’s disappointing when a couple of decorated adults attract derision to the sector.

A recent game between Galway United and Shamrock Rovers was overshadowed by a melee, footage of which is doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups.

In it, Johnny Glynn, who scored the winner against Rovers when his native Galway last won the FAI Cup in 1991, can be seen squaring up to Graham Gartland after both left their benches when the fracas broke out.

Gartland, who also won the Cup and a Premier Division medal with Drogheda United in 2007, appeared to remove the cap of his counterpart Glynn before the pair became physical. They were eventually separated by players.

The two men should know better and ought to lead their club’s youth sections by example, and the FAI promptly dished out six-match sideline bans from all activities to each.

john.fallon@examiner.ie