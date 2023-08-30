John Fallon: Time for actions to trump self-preservation

Ireland’s manager has hardly been seen and certainly not heard over the summer, taking a well-deserved holiday following a June window tainted by a Greek tragedy in Athens.
It threatened to plunge deeper when a chorus of boos accompanied his side’s stroll to the dressing-room at half-time from a scoreless first half at home to Gibraltar. Three second-half goals avoided humiliation but his monologue in the bowels of the stadium provided more entertainment.
Asking the assembled to “step back”, Kenny uttered 700 words of self-assessment, tracing back to his first steps into management.
The majority was devoted to rationalising his abysmal record of five victories in 24 competitive matches, all bar one being dead rubbers against minnows of Europe, expunging his first year at the helm as a farce due to Covid-19.
His soapbox defence was dismissed by centurion Kevin Kilbane as gimmickry, making his blood boil, but the scope for grandstanding and charades is over.
By September 10, we’ll have a strong idea whether consistency decrees that another slow start has removed Ireland from the business end of qualifying.
Both tilts at challenging for promotion to League A of the Nations League also perished prematurely.
All of this is incremental from being consequential. Getting handed the Group of Death against France and Netherlands was a symptom of missing out on a second seeding.
Defeat in Greece means at least one victory in Paris next Thursday or in Dublin four days later against the Dutch is required to avoid another wooden spoon climax.
Either the players haven’t performed, been set-up incorrectly, or simply weren’t good enough to extract the results to mount an early surge at claiming one of the two spots on offer for next summer’s Euros in Germany. Kenny’s romantic notion of completing the circle from 1988 in the same country has vanished.
To magic the most impressive result of his three-year reign, the manager must mould his team into one both defensively sound and capable of mustering a goal. At least he has a gem in that field ready and armed to capture the international stage.
Here we look at what options are available to the manager for tomorrow’s squad announcement, also the scene of his last speech. He has gone for squads of 25 and 26 for the double-headers so far this year.
No conundrums here. Gavin Bazunu will retain his spot as first-choice, bolstered by backing from his Southampton boss Russell Martin, but the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool that Kenny flagged as certain this summer has yet to pass with only a couple of days left in this window.
Pith Travers, by swapping Bournemouth for Stoke City on loan, is operating at the identical level as Bazunu but the incumbent has nothing to worry about when the starting team is announced at Parc des Princes next Thursday.
Embarking on a French revolution without two defensive mainstays is a blow before a ball is kicked. A knee injury robs Séamus Coleman of involvement for both games, while Matt Doherty’s impetuousness in Greece added this match to his ban he served against Gibraltar.
Both were integral to Ireland’s steady showing in the visit of France in March. Central defence will be well stocked with John Egan and Nathan Collins but Darragh Lenihan’s lapses in June put his spot in jeopardy. Likewise for Callum O’Dowda, especially when Ryan Manning is flying at Southampton. Whatever friction lingers between him and the manager must be parked for the greater good. His call-up might depend on James McClean’s recovery from a knee injury. Shane Duffy, back match-fit at Norwich City, has put up his hand for a first appearance in 15 months.
Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby are the established axis in Kenny’s selection and nobody is elbowing them out based on early-season club form. Alan Browne and Jason Knight are both known as midfielders, but the vacancy at right-back puts one of them in the frame to deputise. Will Smallbone is in line to return from injury in time and Ipswich Town’s Jack Taylor has begun life sufficiently in the Championship to warrant retention. New Aberdeen signing Jamie McGrath and Mark Sykes have to be Borderline.
If only we could conjure some creativity, strikers are in form to convert chances. Evan Ferguson’s status as first-choice striker by 18 is undeniable, leading to the question of who will partner him? Chiedozie Ogbene has overcome his hamstring injuries to play a bit-part in Luton Town’s pair of top-flight games and Adam Idah is finding form and fitness at Norwich City. Also scoring in the Championship is Aaron Connolly and he deserves to usurp Troy Parrott in the final reckoning. Now with Dutch club Rotterdam Excelsior on loan, he may survive due to injury victims Mikey Johnston and Michael Obafemi.