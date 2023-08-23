John Fallon: Lesser lights of Europe show Irish clubs what they're missing

Observing Rory Patterson on the Tallaght touchline moments after Ireland's final representative crashed out of Europe last Thursday only deepened the sense of Anguish.

The former Derry City striker doesn't hit 40 'til next summer but still carries the physique of the version prolific in his pomp.

Patterson's eye for a goal – 20 over 2016 the standout season – got Derry teams over the line that were collectively inferior to the well-funded current batch managed by his former teammate Ruaidhrí Higgins.

Derry executed the second leg of the Conference League tie against Tobol Kostanay to perfection in all but one aspect. It just so happened to be most vital as the Tests become sterner.

For all the defensive sturdiness exhibited in keeping the Kazakhstan side scoreless, all they could fashion from 12 attempts at the other end was Will Patching's converted penalty to bring the tie level.

Five were on target but the most regrettable, certainly forgettable, effort of the majority off-target fell to substitute Cian Kavanagh with the last kick before extra-time was required.

Released towards goal, the youngster impetuously opted to shoot first-time and scuffed his drive Wide.

It was trademark territory for Patterson, these days contributing from the pundit's seat rather than pitch.

Derry's lack of ruthlessness in the final third cost them again on Sunday as their FAI Cup defence ended after a stalemate, and another penalty shootout defeat, against St Patrick's Athletic.

A serious injury to Colm Whelan, this time sustained on their controversial artificial pitch, robbed the Candystripes of their prize off-season recruit while Jamie McGonigle hasn't kicked on since tucking the winner early in the year at Shamrock Rovers.

Derry aren't going away, evidenced by the stated aim of billionaire owner Philip O'Doherty to dislodge four-in-a-chasing Rovers from their perch but the lack of a proven goalscorer ultimately prevented them from boosting the UEFA earnings above €1m mark and, more importantly for profile as well progression, facing Viktoria Plze ň for a place in the group phase.

In fact, Rovers were the team most culpable of blowing their opportunity within the Euro structure weighted heavily in favour of the champions.

This is the stage where Irish clubs felt they'd frequent annually in the final fortnight of August when the Conference League brainchild was unleashed by the European governing body.

Aleksander Č eferin unapologetically played the numbers game by reviving a Third Club Competition in 2020.

The Cup Winners' Cup had died a slow death by 1999 and the ill-fated Intertoto Cup ran aground a decade later, leaving a gap for Michel Platini's successor to mount a charm offensive.

"The idea behind the Conference League is to have more matches for more clubs, with more associations represented in the group stages," declared Č eferin, himself a Slovenian, one of the smaller nations smothered by the traditional leagues dominating.

"The formula proved to be a successful one in the first year because we had many teams making their European debut, with 12 national associations represented in the round of 16."

Č eferin's desire for diversity wasn't dampened by Jose Mourinho Roma's lifting the inaugural trophy or the most recent final acting as Declan Rice's last game for champions West Ham United.

A scan through the playoff fixtures taking place over the next eight days has the champions of Kosovo, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Albania and Kazakhstan within 180 minutes of the group stages.

The five winners from that section, which Rovers could have been part of had they not been eliminated from the Champions League by Icelandic Breidablik and then Ferencvaros in the fallback round, will be joined by 17 victors from what's known as the main path of the competition.

Making up the final 10 of the 32 sides in Friday week's draw in Monaco are the 10 beaten teams from the higher Europa League playoffs.

To compound the sense of envy, consider that a team from either Faroe Islands or Moldova will be among the Europa League groups.

KI Klaksvik of the Faroes have been the heartwarming story of the summer phase, recording memorable wins over Ferencvaros, BK Hacken and Molde to stand on the brink of history.

Irish teams previously indulged that feelgood factor too, Rovers the latest of three teams to surpass that threshold, but only the attainment of consistency will ensure it establishes a reasonable pattern.

UEFA measures à country's club standing by coefficient; a convoluted system of tracking results of the four entrants over a five-year period.

Ireland once reached the heady heights of 29 but that juncture, 2010, straddled the deluge of top clubs mastering the boom and bust cycle. Shelbourne, Drogheda United, Cork City and Bohemians all verged on financial abyss from their excess spending for the risky dream.

Last year's strides by Rovers, aided with wins by Sligo Rovers and St Pat's, brought the country to a decade-long high of 36 in the standings but eclipsing the 34 mark is the target for paths to be made smoother for future entrants.

St Pat's recently losing to Luxembourgers at the first attempt and Dundalk melting against another Icelandic side in KA a round later will damage those prospects.

It's better to fall in the Autumn than seize up in the Summer, as Irish teams will notice by watching from afar, while what were deemed minnows occupy the platform they've a long way back to sharing.

Connolly’s revival timely as Ireland squad looms

Tomorrow week Stephen Kenny names his squad for the September double-header against France and Netherlands, with Aaron Connolly’s name back in the mix.

The Galway native was an early star of Kenny’s 2019 reign as Ireland U21 manager, soon promoted by Mick McCarthy for his debut against Georgia, but the relationship soured in September 2021.

Getting hooked at half-time against Azerbaijan was just one setback of a career that had barely soared at Brighton and Hove Albion before crumbling amid three loan spells.

His former Brighton youth boss Liam Rosenior offered a 12-month contract to make his loan to Hull permanent and he has repaid the faith with three goals in three substitute appearances.

Michael Obafemi’s injury-enforced absence, as well as Mikey Johnston, and the lack of game time for Troy Parrott could offer respite for the jilted one.

“The internationals are next month — at the start of September — there’s still plenty of football to play here first, and that’s my main focus at the minute,” he told Hull Live. “That’s up to Stephen, I guess, but it’s mainly down to club form. If I’m not scoring goals for Hull, then I don’t expect to be called into the Ireland squad.”

Well, he is scoring, and Kenny could do worse than pay a visit to Friday’s Championship game against Bristol City.

Girls football left in limbo

There’s no sign of resolution in the dispute over girls football in Dublin despite FAI intervention.

Last week, we detailed the suspension of Grace McAuley Ryan by the Metropolitan Girls League she was chairperson of and the consequential uncertainty for clubs in what’s the largest female league in the country.

Mediation talks last Thursday between the factions chaired by FAI head of women’s football Eileen Gleeson and Nigel Keady failed to broker a settlement.

While the incumbents of their mothership, the North Dublin Schoolboys/girls league offered to revoke the suspensions of MGL personnel as an olive branch, there was no concession on the female section earning representation at board level.

The dissidents yesterday wrote to league clubs stating that all respondents among the 55% replies had endorsed their position, but that hasn’t enticed the sitting committee into a resolution.

It remains to be seen what the FAI’s next steps are in trying to reach a truce but while one league in Dublin gets bogged down in squabbling, their neighbours in the Dublin District Schoolboys/girls league mop up the teams left in limbo. Campaigns are scheduled to kick off on September 9.

