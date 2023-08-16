John Fallon: FAI can give no quarter in final lap of 2023

Between the belated sunny weather and the imminence of the Rose of Tralee, back-to-school senses abound but it feels more like exam period looming in the FAI .

This upcoming final quarter of the year has is shaping up to be the most critical for the association, with the futures of both senior managers in the spotlight as well as other off-field matters consuming their thoughts.

Here we take a look at these pressing issues, some to be resolved swifter than others but each carrying their own degree of significance within the ecosystem of Irish football.

Women’s national team

Up first is the seemingly interminable death by a thousand cuts for Vera Pauw’s reign as boss. In their wisdom, the FAI appointed one of their own in deputy chief executive David Courell to conduct a full post-World Cup review and despite not being in Australia the Mayoman wouldn’t have required many interviews to ascertain the prevailing mood among players. They have mastered the art of highlighting the importance of the topic without offering an opinion either way — Áine O’Gorman the latest culprit yesterday — but the wind is blowing only one direction. As we stated last week, it will take Pauw’s standing descending to the untenable stage for the heretofore supportive board to ratify any heave, fearful the prevalence of player power will risk potential successor candidates shying away from the vacancy.

The FAI has the Aviva Stadium to populate for the first senior women’s international against Northern Ireland on September 23 — 38 days away — and will want this cloud lifted to maintain the smiley face they’ve put on amidst the rancour behind the scenes. A temporary gaffer, Eileen Gleeson, is already within the FAI and may view this Nations League campaign against lower seeds as an audition for a permanent switch.

Men’s national team

Before the women’s team reassemble, their male counterparts will have a fair idea if their Euro 2024 odyssey is over with three qualifiers left by September 10. That’s when the Netherlands visit the national stadium, three days after Ireland meet France at Parc des Princes. Our eternal optimist in charge would still probably cling onto the tenuous eventuality of a full nine-point return from the run-in but the realists within the FAI hierarchy know that Stephen Kenny’s survival depends on extracting at least a draw off the Dutch. Watching Evan Ferguson glisten again at the start of his first full Premier League season ought to imbue confidence that all is not lost facing the top two seeds in the group but the teenage star is up against world-class defensive quality in Dayot Upamecano and Virgil van Dijk rather than the Cinderella story of Luton Town. Given the manager admits this is the campaign to judge him on after three years of promises, the FAI may have another Autumnal managerial hunt to navigate during the latter stage with nothing but respectability at stake.

Euro 2028 bid

What appeared to be shootout against Turkey is now likely to be a lap of honour towards confirmation on October 10 of Ireland and the UK claiming the hosting rights. The demise of the Turks, yet to be fully confirmed, is assumed on the basis they’re coalescing with Italy for the 2032 version.

Ireland are very much the junior partner in the tilt — the mothership of England providing the gold-standard infrastructure to spike ticket and commercial revenue — with public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe casting doubts over the €189m estimated gross-added-value economic value from the €93m outlay from the coffers he oversees. From a football perspective, attention will turn to the hosting slots in the 24-team showpiece. Hopefully the backdoor avenue isn’t depended on.

Board overhaul

Much of the aforementioned topics are the decision-making preserve of a braintrust that shall possibly show a radically different complexion after the next annual general meeting.

Reasons for the reconfiguration on the 12-person board are two-fold — the term expiration of six directors and the binding obligation for five directors to be female. The final woman to be sourced over the next eight weeks will act as the new independent chairperson, succeeding the outgoing Roy Barrett, but the search is proving arduous. Up for re-election are independent duo Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy, along with John Finnegan and Joe O’Brien from the football half of the table. Munster FA rep Finnegan is an early contender to seek support to elevate into the Vice-President role, though might face competition from within his own county of Cork. The incumbent Paul Cooke is expected to step up devoid of drama but it won’t be lacking for other contests when members converge in-person for the first time since January.

Facilities investment vision strategy

By right, this venture deserves to trump all around it for importance but the FAI will shortly gain an inkling as to the viability of its €863m blueprint for modernising infrastructure and creating a football industry within 15 years. Soundbites from Leinster House, most recently Sports Minister Thomas Byrne while at the World Cup, splash cold water on 80% of the funds being generated through government sources, but the FAI must also stump up €11.5m through their own means in matching spend. Their foundation arm to make this happen will soon have a newly-appointed chief executive, with Cricket Ireland facilities head Richard Fahey favourite to return to the company he departed for the Tennis Ireland supremo’s post in 2016.

Schooltime is upon us and lessons of the past will be crucial to the FAI attaining the grades they’ve set targets for.

***

New Northern Ireland bosses are latest to battle against competing forces

Irish fans continue to lament the loss of £100m talents Declan Rice and Jack Grealish but Gareth McAuley insists Northern Ireland gems are easy prey for England’s vultures too.

The ex-West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City centre back has been appointed as the North’s U19 boss, an age-group usually vulnerable to losing players with nationalist backgrounds to the Republic.

Sean Moore, who West Ham United recently shelled out €200,000 to Cliftonville for, became the latest defection across the border last year, emulating the path taken by Darron Gibson, Shane Duffy and James McClean.

McAuley is sanguine about the tug-of-wars, adamant he won’t retain a player against his will, yet noted the example of Aston Villa teenager Omari Kellyman as evidence of England monitoring their natives.

“For me, the biggest problem I have isn’t the Republic because I have three or four kids at the moment who England want,” said the 80-times capped defender about interest in his players.

Also appointed beneath senior chief Michael O’Neill is new U21 manager Tommy Wright.

“It is important that we get as many players that are eligible to play for Northern Ireland to commit to Northern Ireland,” stressed the ex-goalkeeper.

“If you look at the pathway, there is a massive opportunity to get up to being a senior international that little bit quicker.”

Shea Charles and Conor Bradley, both eligible for the Republic, are wedded to the North for surpassing the senior competitive cap threshold.

***

Turf was in Dublin an unwelcome aftertaste to World Cup

Womens and Girls football has never enjoyed a bigger profile in Ireland but a bout of political turmoil is overshadowing the grassroots game in Dublin.

The Metropolitan Girls League has grown for the past 12 years into the largest underage entity in the country, featuring internationals such as Abbie Larkin, Jess Ziu and even Mary Fowler, but their Chairperson, Grace McAuley Ryan, has been marginalised.

The former FAI Women’s Cup winning goalkeeper has written to the FAI alleging discrimination is behind her sidelining.

This saga comes amidst an mooted migration of teams from the MGL to the Dublin District Schoolboys League, the traditional powerhouse in the county that have only begun in recent years establishing standalone girls Leagues. The MGL was initially set up as a sister league to the North Dublin Schoolboys League.

Other issues around corporate governance and the rumoured sale of the NDSL/MGL’s Oscar Traynor Road complex to Bohemians have emerged during this spat which has left clubs caught in the crossfire a mere fortnight out from the start of the season. Exactly which league they’ll be registered with as the turf war rages is what they’re unsure of.

