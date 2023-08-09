John Fallon: Appetite for change forcing FAI into corner

IRELAND’S unedifying World Cup fallout has left the FAI with plenty on its plate, but their dilemma is whether to adopt the French or Spanish culinary approach.

First option on the menu is going Gallic gourmet. France initially resisted a player rebellion against manager Corrine Diacre before finally buckling just four months ahead of the World Cup.

Officially, at least, a conclusion from interim president Philippe Diallo’s investigation establishing ‘an irreversible divide’ scotched the centurion’s six-year tenure but the notion of travelling to the tournament without the self-exiled Wendy Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto prompted the guillotine.

While Diacre was decrying ‘a smear campaign’, the French hastily moved on by headhunting Herve Renard, reformed the band and are one of the favourites to land their first World Cup on August 20.

Their neighbours and fellow quarter-finalist, Spain, weren’t so reactive to mutinous behaviour.

When 15 of their players collectively opted out of last year’s Euro quarter-final defeat to champions England, manager Jorge Vilda was fully backed by his employers.

That they were prepared to play chicken with the team’s backbone, populated by Barcelona’s Champions League winners, drew praise around Europe amid a worrying trend towards player power.

It was a stance that ruptured friendships between dissidents and remainers.

Three of the 15 — Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Ona Batlle — eventually relented and significantly, back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, also came onside. Injured for the Euros, she wasn’t technically one of the renegades but had pledged solidarity.

“There will be harmony,” promised Vilda, aware of the mistrust. “The objective of playing for Spain and fighting for a World Cup is enormous — the main reason to work

together.”

Two contrasting examples to the FAI of federations dealing with a breakdown of relations between player and management.

But does the Irish association have the stomach to fry Vera Pauw like a French omelette or preserve her in keeping with a Spanish salmorejo?

Decision time beckons and the expiration of a contract just as a new qualification cycle arcs facilitates a natural parting.

At its core within this argument is the tenability of Pauw’s position.

Nobody can belittle her achievement of leading Ireland to a first-ever major tournament, a World Cup no less, but it’s been apparent in recent months through a succession of events that only results while in Australia would avoid her continuity being in jeopardy.

That life perished by a one-point return, the absence of Pauw’s name in any of the soundbites aired by players about the future is telling.

The latest evidence of the stonewalling came only yesterday when RTÉ introduced Louise Quinn to its punditry panel with an accompanying caveat of her unwillingness to discuss the manager. She didn’t even need the last excuse of concentrating on World Cup matches.

A bizarre state of affairs, alien to the camaraderie portrayed from the post-match pictures at Hampden Park last October.

The legacy that the FAI pinned their entire build-up to this watershed for the women’s game on has instead been tainted by discord long before it sprawled into view of a global audience by Katie McCabe’s undermining of Pauw 10 days ago.

Those who dismissed the allegations sweeping from America in the past eight months about the Dutchwoman’s conduct from her short spell at Houston Dash cannot deny the similarities to the complaints lodged by an Irish player early in her reign.

Tyler Toland was the teen star of the team Pauw inherited from Colin Bell in 2019, only to find her physical condition scrutinised. Then it was her fortitude. “Maybe a bit of guts would help her,” Pauw snarled. An attempt by the player to mend fences by sending a text message was ignored.

McCabe’s dismay at Ireland’s farewell friendly against France in her Tallaght backyard getting hijacked by the latest wave of Stateside accusations has been widely declared as a turning point in the working relationship.

It took a full six minutes into the top-table press conference for the captain to look directly at her manager and the chasm was noticeable. Long gone are the days that McCabe referred to her manager as the gaffer, the staple during Bell’s era.

What’s equally pertinent to discern, in hindsight, from that July 5 briefing was the skipper’s comments about the FAI. “We know that we can speak up and our voices will be heard,” she said.

And, ominously for Pauw, they are being increasingly listened to.

It is known that McCabe, central to the squad’s leadership group, has been in dialogue with the FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill, who along with head of football Marc Canham and his assistant for the women’s game, Eileen Gleeson, was part of the delegation in Australia.

Feedback into the planned review the FAI publicised last week, without mention of Pauw’s name, will lean heavily on player input, the same group who chose in unison to spare public endorsements of the manager’s wish to secure a contract extension.

Almost two months together in camp can breed stagnation but it is thought the distaste for Pauw’s methods, both her Dutch directness in the media and antiquated coaching techniques, hasn’t lessened since they’ve dispersed. Retirement decisions may be on the line.

Atop the hitlist of gripes from Down Under is believed to be the circumstances of Abbie Larkin’s half-time introduction against Canada. Supposedly the first time players became aware of the change was when they re-emerged onto the Perth pitch without Lucy Quinn.

McCabe’s frustrations boiled over in the misaligned ploy to salvage something from the final game.

Whereas Pauw seemed content with a point, the Arsenal winger’s eagerness to penetrate a Nigerian outfit also happy with a draw for progression purposes generated the flashpoint feared by the FAI.

Just as damning on the coach’s mentality, however, was Denise O’Sullivan’s outpouring of liberation afterwards at belatedly being optimised in her best position. The Corkwoman had been a shadow of her club best in the first two games, by her own admission.

At their next board meeting on August 29, or before if they are minded to, the FAI have a last supper to consider.

They’ll do so conscious of the adage about it being impossible to make an omelette without breaking an egg.

Caulfield’s Galway are revving up

Galway United are revving up to end their seven-year absence from the Premier Division in style.

With 10 matches remaining, John Caulfield’s Tribesmen enjoy a 16-point cushion at the summit, albeit with a game more played than Waterford, whom they visit on Friday.

Victories in half the fixtures on the home run will secure the title and their passage into next year’s top flight with a flurry.

A sole defeat from their 36 games, plus three draws, perches Galway in their rightful place with 22 wins and 69 points.

Based on their average points return of 2.65 per game, the men from Eamonn Deacy Park will become the most emphatic champions since Limerick hoisted the trophy in 2016.

That yield of 2.67 points per game was derived from a 28-game season. The entrance of Kerry to the second tier this season accommodated for the first time since a 36-game format.

With a winnable FAI Cup tie against UCD to come on Friday week too, former Cork City boss Caulfield is well and truly silencing the detractors who called for his head following their defeat to Waterford in last year’s play-offs.

Teen star Finn flying the Irish flag in La Liga

Much of the focus will be drawn to the English Premier League kicking off this weekend but Irish eyes could do with wandering towards Barcelona’s fixture on Sunday night.

La Liga turned into a nightmare on Matt Doherty’s brief stopover last season but John Patrick Finn’s Spanish journey has been gradual and his time could be now.

Aged just 19, the tall midfielder has been a constant in Getafe’s pre-season schedule, making three starts in a row before coming on against Vitesse on Sunday.

They open their league campaign with the visit of the Spanish champions to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, with Finn in the mix to feature.

He became the club’s youngest-ever debutant in December 2020.

Son to a Mayoman, the late John Finn, the playmaker is also eligible for his mother’s country of Cameroon but U21 boss Jim Crawford has expressed confidence of the player’s allegiance to Ireland following a zoom call that also included Stephen Kenny as a participant.

A lot has gone on during the 18 months since but a resurrection of his La Liga career —especially against the Catalans — would catapult Finn back into the frame for Ireland exposure.

The U21s open their Euro campaign with a double-header at Turner’s Cross next month.

Email: john.fallon@examiner.ie