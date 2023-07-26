John Fallon: Scrutiny of Littlejohn antics fair game in such an open match

It's the delicate ones that are the most difficult one to deal with, that space between the professional and personal that sports people seldom dwell.

Back in June 2019, the domestic football scene was in a vacuum. All of the attention was on Ireland's Euro qualifier in Denmark and that's where the press pack descended on to witness the crunch test of Mick McCarthy's second spell at the helm.

Into the void at home came a different story, one which transcended football and sport into wider society and that stigma of coming out.

Katie McCabe, the Ireland captain for three years, had chosen Pride Week to publicly declare her love for international teammate Ruesha Littlejohn. Together, they walked onto the lush Aviva Stadium pitch hand-in-hand to the backdrop of the national stadium illuminated in the colours of the rainbow to denote inclusivity and diversity.

Wearing matching green polo shirts of the sponsor, they each were at ease in their admiration of one another, speaking as they should in the same way as any cohabitating couple. Marriage was mentioned but there was much to do before that threshold was to be passed.

Everyone within Irish football circles had been aware of the pair's relationship as girlfriends prior to the big reveal. Public relations handlers had flagged the event. Its significance within the annals of sporting culture was reflected by the interest and general goodwill towards the couple.

When McCabe went on loan from Arsenal to Glasgow City in 2017, she moved to the native city of her partner, then part of the Celtic set-up.

All looked good in the world during the relationship and the pair would talk openly and glowingly about the joys of love when it arose.

It was only when McCabe referred to Littlejohn as her "then partner" in a recent interview about coaching that news of their parting reached the world. Not that a major announcement was expected but the rumoured split had to be confirmed by one and McCabe was the speaker.

Break-ups are a regular element of relationships and they weren't the first duo within the Irish squad, only the first to publicly do so.

Where the matter has become muddled is the friendship of McCabe with Arsenal teammate and Australian international Caitlin Foord and it boiling to the surface during Ireland's game against the Matildas last Thursday.

There is no suggestion that Foord had any role in the break-up of the golden Irish couple but her closeness to McCabe was confirmed by pictures of the duo together in Ibiza at the end of the club season, partying with other Arsenal colleagues.

So too a picture of McCabe's sister holding a banner of support for the World Cup, which was commented on by Foord with an offer of a Matildas jersey.

Whatever connotations people may discern from that were secondary to Littlejohn's antics on the pitch in Sydney. Pre-match handshakes are noteworthy only when they're spurned and the Irish midfielder's apparent refusal to extend her hand was compounded at full-time by her appearing to jab her finger towards Foord while gnashing her teeth. Footage of the incident concludes with Denise O'Sullivan intervening as the players made their way off the pitch.

All Ireland manager Vera Pauw would state on the matter when asked was her pride of Littlejohn. The midfielder's sister, the broadcaster Shebhan Aherne, only went as far on her blog as informing viewers that Ruesha was doing just fine in the aftermath. Pointedly, the talkative host left the explanation merely at that.

No further action is expected, but the story has moved from the domestic news to England and on to the New York media, presenting plenty of questions.

Nobody can say for sure, but the withdrawal by the FAI of McCabe from the traditional pre-match press conference for today's game against Canada have well have been intended to protect her from the ongoing spat. The captain is usually the player representative sat beside the manager.

Time may well push this matter to the margins but anyone moralising about its relevance in the news cycle should remind themselves how this love story first came into the public domain. Naturally, and not for the right reasons, romance within the men's game isn't a factor, but in the women's game comes with the risk of a spillover.

Littlejohn's actions, rather than the words of any party in this episode, have arguably spoken loudest and once she did so in front of a massive global audience then the talking point it has become was almost inevitable.

Thankfully, Ireland's team dynamics don't seem to be affected as it is understood the pair have maintained a professional rapport around the camp. That's the primary variable in this with the World Cup very much in train, rather than any hostility between opponents seeping onto the pitch.

McEneff caught in crossfire of Perth Glory struggles

Ireland will contest their second World Cup game in the home of Perth Glory but it's been a venue of pain for two Irish men recently.

The A-League club were last week placed into receivership after losses of $14m were accumulated in the past three years.

Ironically, upgrading the 20,200-capacity stadium known as HBF Park for this Women's World Cup was one of the reasons cited by owner Tony Sage for their demise. They had to play elsewhere while the renovations were ongoing.

Former Ireland international Andy Keogh has been working as the club's head of recruitment while finishing off his playing career.

One of the five foreigners they were permitted to sign was Aaron McEneff, the ex-Derry City and Shamrock Rovers midfielder who moved Down Under following a spell in Scotland with Hearts.

Amid the monetary squeeze, players were left without wages and it's only the past week that the league has stepped in to address the shortfall.

Although football folk around the city are confident that the famous brand that is Perth Glory will be rescued by a new buyer, it has left players such as McEneff in limbo and unsure about their next move. Should the 28-year-old opt to return home, his two former clubs would be at the front of the queue.

Dutch interest in Curtis could test Saints' resolve

Now that St Patrick's Athletic are out of Europe, keeping hold of prize asset Sam Curtis will be their biggest summer task.

The talented defender is only 17 and so under Brexit restrictions cannot join a UK club 'til after he turns 18 in December, but that hasn't stopped interest from European clubs.

A few in the Netherlands, especially Vitesse Arnhem, have been keeping tabs and whether they intensify that by lodging a bid before the window closes remains to be seen.

Udinese were prepared to seal a deal for James Abankwah 18 months ago while allowing him to remain on loan for six months while he completed his Leaving Cert.

Fellow Ireland U21 cap Curtis has left school and so isn't in that category, but Pat's will be keen to keep hold of him during the tail end of a season that still has a potential title challenge of leaders Shamrock Rovers in their midst. Saints boss Jon Daly was recently coy about the future of Curtis when informed that Newcastle United were the latest Premier League to send a scout to Inchicore.

On the topic of Newcastle, it now seems their interest in snaring Kevin Zefi will be trumped by an offer from Verona. The Ireland winger is already in Italy with Inter Milan but a parting is in the offing.

