John Fallon: All to play for on League of Ireland's return

Club and international men’s football has ceased before the summer solstice today, but the League of Ireland is only lighting up as the campaign resumes on Friday.

Teams in the Premier and First Divisions recently passed the midway stage and after next Monday night’s pair of fixtures the four teams involved in upcoming European club competitions will have just 14 league games remaining.

All ten of the top-flight sides have something to play for, be it the title, European qualification or avoiding the relegation playoff and the automatic trapdoor to the First Division.

We take a look at the Premier teams in sequence of the table, providing a summary of their season to date, assessing their realistic shopping activity during the upcoming transfer window and predicting their final placings.

SHAMROCK ROVERS (Played: 21, Points: 42):

Crisis – what crisis? A six game winless start to the season had the naysayers clearing their throats about the four-in-row quest derailing but despite a slew of red cards Rovers have returned to the perch they’re entitled to have ownership rights in.

What they need: Very little but he demands of Europe will probably convince them to add. Keiren Westwood’s proposed move is off but the upcoming retirement of Alan Mannus in November may prompt a move to recruit a goalkeeper.

Predicted finish: Champions.

DERRY CITY (P: 21, Pts: 36):

The replica of Glasgow’s duopoly hasn’t transpired between the pair with deepest pockets, yet Derry still remain within touching distance of their targets. Monday’s visit to Tallaght will require at least a draw to sustain the pressure. It’s their home form on the artificial pitch that has proven costly, with just four wins recorded.

What they need: Colm Whelan’s unfortunate injury set-back, coupled with a knock to Pat McEleney, is symptomatic of an injury-ridden season, so expect reinforcements for their assault on the league, Cup and Europe to be funded by billionaire owner Philip O’Doherty.

Predicted finish: Runners-up.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC (P: 21, Pts: 35):

The Saints had won all six of their previous games, bar a trip to the champions, before they were surprisingly turned over at Drogheda in the final game before the break. Jon Daly’s promotion from Tim Clancy’s sidekick when his boss was sacked has coincided with a turnaround and their annihilation of Derry City underlined their Firepower.

What they need: Clarity on their goalkeeper. An injury to Danny Rogers triggered an emergency signing of Dean Lyness but they require certainty for the busy period ahead. Daly’s contact book in Scotland and Finland should facilitate further strengthening.

Predicted finish: Third.

BOHEMIANS (P: 20, Pts: 34):

An early foray to the summit was sustained longer than many predicted but their target of third, guaranteeing European football for the first time since 2020, is within focus. Switching to morning-time training must have helped and the first full season under Declan Devine will lay a foundation that Bohs can, gradually, rise from to match their off-field programmes with silverware.

Bohemians manager Declan Devine. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

What they need: A couple of additions are necessary, for while their Polish axis in central defence is sound, options in wide areas are not so plentiful. Pat Fenlon and Dave Henderson are on the case.

Predicted finish: Fourth.

DUNDALK (P: 21, Pts: 32):

Consistently inconsistent, Dundalk have sashayed up and down the table in keeping with their erratic results. Stephen O’Donnell was late to conduct his transfer business, risking that settling-in period becoming a slog, but the return to fitness of Pat Hoban has been his real fillip.

What they need: Only one or two changes of personnel. Injuries to John Mountney and Robbie Benson and exposed their frailties in midfield, with the latter’s comeback timeline wedded to how they’ll fare during the run-in.

Predicted finish: Sixth.

SHELBOURNE (Played: 20, Points: 30):

Damien Duff chose to tweak his squad having pruned last year and the continuity has told, for they enjoy the best defensive record in the division – better than Rovers and Derry. Keeping players fit at the other end of the pitch but the cash injection from the recent takeover by Turkish billionaire Acun Ilıcalı should act as a game-changer.

What they need: No longer lamenting the loss of targets they couldn’t afford, new investment will see to it they can compete. A proven striker has to chief among them.

Predicted finish: Fifth.

DROGHEDA UNITED (P: 20, Pts: 23):

Deserved to be lauded as the success of the season so far. Operating off a reduced budget and training in the evenings hasn’t stopped Kevin Doherty’s side upsetting the odds – winning at Rovers and Derry to boot. Just goes to show what can be conquered with a game-plan and organisation.

What they need: Keeping Freddie Draper. The Lincoln City striker has banged in seven goals in his last nine starts but his loan spell lapses soon. If Doherty asks Mark Kennedy nicely, Sparky may show his patriotic side.

Predicted finish: Ninth.

SLIGO ROVERS (P: 20, Pts: 23 - behind Drogs on goals scored):

Rivalling Dundalk for unpredictability, Sligo’s only two wins from the last nine were against two of the top three, Derry City and St Pat’s. Moulding a talented bunch of players into a team unit has been the challenge for John Russell and as much as they wanted to replicate last year’s European run, the absence of that should help them stabilise.

What they need: Strength in depth, more than anything. A strong spine from Luke McNicholas to Nando Pijnaker to Niall Morahan and Max Mata is already in place.

Predicted finish: Seventh.

CORK CITY (P: 20, Pts: 21):

A season of turbulence has ensued upon City’s return to the Premier Division with Colin Healy quitting and a caretaker team, led by Director of Football Liam Buckley, will remain till the end of the season.

Jaze Kabia has been training with Cork City of late. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

They can only hope that doesn’t entail winning a playoff – likely against big-spending Waterford – but their four match winning streak before losing to Dundalk bodes well.

What they need: At least five additions. Jimmy Corcoran needs competition in goal while another midfielder and striker are imperative on Buckley’s list.

Predicted finish: Eight.

UCD (P: 20, Pts: 6):

Marooned at the foot of the table, they could be relegated in July. Losing Whelan, Liam Kerrigan and Thomas Lonergan depleted their strikeforce and 11 goals scored illustrate the damage. Since registering their sole win against Cork City and drawing against Bohs two games later in April, they’ve lost eight on the spin.

What they need: Bundles of experience but it isn’t going to happen. If anything, they could lose a few of their better players are now completing their college courses.

Predicted finish: Bottom.

FAI now pushing hospitality pitch after successful Gibraltar/Netherlands bundle

Snappy sales initiatives saw to it that Monday’s international against Gibraltar tipped over the 40,000 mark and the FAI are now pushing their hospitality pitch.

Discounted deals for season tickets proved a winner once the nightmare Euro draw for Stephen Kenny of France and Netherlands translated to a lucrative one for the commercial side of Abbotstown.

Bundling the fixtures against Gibraltar and Netherlands into a one-off price was also a masterstroke as the allure for kids of coming to see a galaxy of Dutch stars including Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gapko made it tolerable to be also forking out to see policemen and customs officers grace the Gibraltar tea.

For anyone interested to going premium for the Dutch visit on September 10 and/or Greece on October 13, seats in the 1921 suites and Havelock Restaurant are priced at €395 plus VAT.

Seated at tables of 10, 12 or 18 within the capacity of 636, the hefty prices entitle purchasers to a full complimentary bar for three hours and a three-course ‘gourmet’ meal with ‘superior’ wines.

Various attempts to entice the corporate sector during the John Delaney era bombed but we’ll have to see if the uptake of bumper deals is mirrored for a target market willing to shell out for those wide-padded seats and corporate boxes.

Email: john.fallon@examnier.ie