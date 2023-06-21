John Fallon: All to play for on League of Ireland's return

Snappy sales initiatives saw to it that Monday’s international against Gibraltar tipped over the 40,000 mark and the FAI are now pushing their hospitality pitch.
Discounted deals for season tickets proved a winner once the nightmare Euro draw for Stephen Kenny of France and Netherlands translated to a lucrative one for the commercial side of Abbotstown.
Bundling the fixtures against Gibraltar and Netherlands into a one-off price was also a masterstroke as the allure for kids of coming to see a galaxy of Dutch stars including Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gapko made it tolerable to be also forking out to see policemen and customs officers grace the Gibraltar tea.
For anyone interested to going premium for the Dutch visit on September 10 and/or Greece on October 13, seats in the 1921 suites and Havelock Restaurant are priced at €395 plus VAT.
Seated at tables of 10, 12 or 18 within the capacity of 636, the hefty prices entitle purchasers to a full complimentary bar for three hours and a three-course ‘gourmet’ meal with ‘superior’ wines.
Various attempts to entice the corporate sector during the John Delaney era bombed but we’ll have to see if the uptake of bumper deals is mirrored for a target market willing to shell out for those wide-padded seats and corporate boxes.