Dion Fanning: Kenny's system had Ireland preparing to fail from start

Ireland’s very first contribution to the game in Athens was an exciting one. Adam Idah stood over the ball at kick off, rolled it back to Evan Ferguson who, with his first touch of the game, drilled a low guided pass out to Matt Doherty. It was an audacious moment of skill and it would only be a slight exaggeration to say that this was as good as it got for Ireland.

There was the exhilaration of a Nathan Collins equaliser after VAR overruled the assistant referee but Ireland conceded early goals in both halves and the issues seemed deeper even than this loss. Ultimately this was another defeat for Ireland and one which it was impossible to take any consolation from.

Defeat in a game Ireland hoped to win has effectively ended their hopes of qualifying from the group, but that was always a long shot. The problems that made themselves known in Athens were of a more fundamental nature.

Ireland’s system looked designed to encourage Greece to come forward. In fact, it was hard to consider it a system at all. The FAI were said to be hopeful that their investment in a 10-day training camp for the Ireland squad in Antalya would lead to obvious results on the field, Ireland couldn’t say they had failed to prepare but, nevertheless, in those opening ten minutes, they were preparing to fail. The rest of the game was a slow train to that destination.

The importance of this game had been stressed in the build up. The importance of winning — the importance of not losing — but equally important was that Ireland and their manager gave a sense that Stephen Kenny’s Ireland were learning from their mistakes.

Instead this was a game that could be defined by mistakes that haven’t been learned from. Not individual errors, although there were a few of them, but mistakes of a different kind: selection failures, system failures and performance failures.

The signs of progress have been glimpsed at times but there are nights like this one when they are concealed by the more troubling and more fundamental problem of a team that seems incapable of evolving from its errors.

Adam Idah was replaced at half time by Mikey Johnston. Idah is always a willing runner, but there was nothing in his performance that would have surprised anyone who has watched his previous Ireland games. Stephen Kenny knows him even better than that, but managerial judgement is sometimes not about hoping a player can deliver on what you feel he might be capable of as much as grasping reality and realising there are better options.

Michael Obafemi might have been one of those but the failures are widespread and a reminder that a 10-day training camp won’t solve the problems in Irish football.

Kenny has argued correctly that there was a lost decade in the game. Ferguson’s contributions again suggested that he will have a long and fruitful career for Ireland. But there was also the sense, as he moved constantly in search of a ball from any player who might briefly be on his wavelength, that it could be an Ireland career that sometimes feels very long indeed.

Ferguson’s header set up Nathan Collins for an equaliser and he tried an ambitious shot from 40 yards when he spotted Greece’s goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos off his line.

But Ferguson’s ambition had to be encouraged because without it there was only an overwhelming sense of helpless mediocrity.

During an extraordinary opening spell, Greece won six corners in the space of an intense couple of minutes, with Gavin Bazunu making a couple of fine saves, before the referee brought play to a stop and entered into a deep and meaningful (and mysterious) conversation with the VAR which ended with Greece being awarded a penalty for a Callum O'Dowda handball which Anastasios Bakasetas drove down the middle.

Ireland seemed to relax and play after they went behind (the same happened in the second half) but that relaxed feeling wouldn’t last long. Soon it was replaced by a more familiar feeling of players striving but being undone, not by the opposition, but by their own limitations.

Greece would wait for Ireland’s limitations to reveal themselves as they did for their second goal - the rest of the time they were shooting from distance which is one of their strengths while letting goals in from distance is one of Ireland’s weaknesses.

When the draw was made, it was hard not to feel sympathy for Kenny with France and the Netherlands in the group and with Greece — only three places below Ireland in the FIFA rankings — as fourth seeds. Topping a Nations League group ahead of Kosovo, Northern Ireland and Cyprus is the kind of achievement that even Ireland at their lowest ebb wouldn’t consider beyond them, but Greece had done it. Ireland talk about how they would like to do it.

Kenny’s own limitations will be again highlighted in the aftermath of this and he can have no complaints when they are.

There are plenty of reasons to believe in what Stephen Kenny wants to do but talking about progress is only sustaining for a limited period of time. Kenny has argued correctly that there was a lost decade in the game. While Kenny has done much to suggest that there could be a future worth believing in, there comes a time when the future becomes the present and then there has to be a reckoning.