John Fallon: FAI could learn from Wales on handling dual-eligible gems

FOR a resort becalmed by its seclusion and tranquility, Antalya is synonymous with turbulent defections from Ireland.

Declan Rice wore a smile five years ago in keeping with the tropical temperatures in Turkey, welling up with emotion when speaking about breaking into the team of his ancestors.

That his father Sean, whose parents were born in Cork, was permitted into the dressing-room area to embrace his son at full-time suggested he was a keeper.

Six months later and Rice was no longer an Ireland player, his ascent convincing Gareth Southgate to offer a private audience to invite him onboard.

There’s no guarantee that Tom Cannon will be emulating the manoeuvre perfected by Rice and Jack Grealish before him but history hasn’t favoured Ireland once that dreaded hiatus to a budding international career begins.

Again, it was the scenic enclave along the Aegean Sea coast where the topic of a tug-of-war with our nearest neighbour resurfaced this week.

Cannon’s stalling is the first time Stephen Kenny has endured such a case during this three-year term but he wasn’t without a solution to avoiding it when looking on from the outside.

“I know this is subjective and slightly controversial but if there was a better relationship at the time between U15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and senior managers, you would feel that both Jack Grealish and Declan Rice would definitely be playing for Ireland now because they would have been fast-tracked earlier and into the first-team,” Kenny told Eamon Dunphy’s The Stand Podcast in 2019.

Kenny was not long an FAI employee by then, spending a year as U21 manager before replacing Mick McCarthy in a preordained arrangement.

Tom Cannon of Republic of Ireland during the Under-21 international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Iceland at Turners Cross in Cork. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Cut Out

We can only presume that the flawed system Kenny cited has been rectified since his ascension, highlighting that the task of keeping foreign-born players of calibre onside is more nuanced.

Cannon hasn’t achieved the Premier League regular status that Rice and Grealish were at when their heads began to turn but it’s understood he felt deserving of a senior call-up for these pair of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Over the season just concluded, the 20-year-old made his Everton debut off the bench in November before thriving on loan at Preston in the second half of the season.

Though it wasn’t until his eight game that the striker got off the mark, he became a prolific scorer with eight goals in 19 Championship appearances.

Clubmate, striker rival, and Ireland squad member Troy Parrott scored three.

His U21 debut was granted during that spell, crowning it with a goal against Iceland at Turner’s Cross in March, and his elevation to the seniors for the training camp at Bristol City last month presented a platform to press his claims.

Tonsillitis put paid to his involvement in that gathering, as well as the individual player programmes designed for the lull between club and international demands.

The fact Kenny was only made aware of Cannon’s position, via his agent Kenny Moyes — brother of David — after the U21 squad was named without him eight days ago indicates he wasn’t in the mix for these qualifiers.

Such a reaction may well smack of petulance, especially when the best England can offer him is a route via the U21s, but by the end of June Ireland will have lost two £100m (€116.8m) players from their grasp.

The higher Grealish and Rice soar in their careers the longer the debate will remain around regrets by the FAI, with Stephen Hunt the latest to lament inaction in the example of the departing West Ham United captain.

Proactivity is the strategy adopted by our Celtic cousins in Wales. Technical director Osian Roberts, encouraged by Ian Rush among others, set out a mission of pushing high-potential players through the ranks, as Ireland discovered in 2018 when they were stuffed 4-1 in Cardiff.

David Brooks, Ethan Ampadu, and Brennan Johnson were the marquee templates of a trend that has continued by teenagers Luke Harris and Jordan James being brought to Qatar as non-playing members of the World Cup squad.

Whether their common link of eligibility for other countries is purely coincidental, nobody can say for sure but the policy hasn’t deviated despite the senior managerial baton changing between Chris Coleman, Ryan Giggs, and now Robert Page.

Jersey-born Harris, who made his Premier League debut for Fulham at 17, qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother but becoming ensconced in the Welsh senior system, exposed to what they brand their DNA, realistically places him beyond the FAI’s reach.

Fifa relaxed their rules in late 2020 around cap-locking a player to a country once they played a senior competitive minute, a provision that prompted Rice to duck out of that Nations League opener in Wales.

Three qualifiers is now the threshold players must reach after their 21st birthday to be denied the option of jumping ship, meaning Cannon could theoretically at least still represent Ireland for the remainder of the Euro campaign without being ‘cap-tied’.

Adding another twist to this developing saga is the role of Lee Carsley.

The former Ireland midfielder is a fan of Cannon’s and, while he’ll lead England into next week’s Euro U21 finals, all the signals point towards the 49-year-old eventually fulfilling his career objective of managing the country he lined out for.

The salient question then arises as to which country Carsley and Cannon get to combine for.

Another record attendance but 1,463 people shouldn’t be cause for big celebration

Everything is relative but is there cause to trumpet about a measly 1,464 breaking the record for a women’s league fixture?

Saturday’s turnout at Tallaght Stadium for the top-of-the-table clash between Shamrock Rovers and Peamount was the third game of the season to set a new bar.

Credit to Rovers, returning to the national stage for the first year in eight, for deploying resources to promoting the game as a fun, family-friendly occasion but still 80% of the stadium is unfilled.

It must be remembered that the national league was introduced all of 12 years ago. The majority of teams gain equal access to the stadiums of their men, ensuring venues like Dalymount and Tolka Park, along with Turner’s Cross and the Showgrounds, are available for spectators to visit and watch their local heroes.

The FAI’s strategy unveiled 16 months ago is big on blue-sky ideas without setting specific targets. Beyond a generality of increasing the average attendances and selling out what will be a 10,000-capacity Tallaght Stadium for the 2025 Women’s FAI Cup final, details on crowds are sketchy.

Perhaps the FAI can utilise their improved financial picture — debt reduced from €63m to €44m — to resurrect Club Promotion Officers, a scheme from the noughties that co-funded salaries of people employed to spreading the word on matches and events.

United front the missing link from facilities plea

Scrutinise, scoff, or saviour it but thankfully the FAI’s long-awaited manuscript on revolutionising facilities and creating an industry for football is out loud and proud.

Noble as it was for the 82-page document to be brutally honest about the dire state of infrastructure, one must wonder if a trick was missed in its presentation.

State support is the rock this 15-year plan with prosper or perish on, so the fact that no meetings had been held with the three kingmakers — the Taoiseach, finance minister and equivalent for public expenditure — before publication was baffling. Soundbites of reaction from Leinster House direction are scarce.

Briefing the sports minister Thomas Byrne, and a portion of the associated committee, was a natural prerequisite but there’s been enough documents emerging in recent years to realise it’s the bean-counters who possess the casting vote on exchequer funding.

That Cork City were able to arrange a meeting with Michael McGrath to explore the prospect of rerouting the €2m grant from the mothballed Glanmire project to the training centre concept they’ve envisioned for UCC’s The Farm grounds exemplifies how the system operates.

Email: john.fallon@examiner.ie