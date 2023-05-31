John Fallon: Louts must be prosecuted for real good to emerge from Bradley low point

I'D never visited the Corner Flag Pub until feeling compelled to do so late on Friday night.

Walking past the open-air terrace on Turner's Cross match-nights for the past couple of years, the thought of sitting sipping a pint while watching Cork City a few yards away seemed a novel idea.

No ground across the League of Ireland carries such a facility, an area where the action cannot be missed during the sale of alcohol.

The terrace, though not officially inside the match venue, is separated merely by a glass partition and situated two yards from, yes, one of the four corner flags.

Judging by the picnic benches being populated and the owners typically flagging the last available spots online, this particular form of matchday experience is in demand.

It is also the area from which the final chants of the day are bellowed.

Long after fans file out of the gates, noise emanates from its direction. Those who've booked their tables tend to be joined or replaced by others, unified in voice. Mostly, the regular hits about 'City Till I Die' are belted out, interspersed by a sprinkling of barbs at the opposing club. Regardless, the songs persist into the night.

We in the media can attest to this, for the assortment of songs, laughter, chortles and one-liners are audible in the club's boardroom beneath the Curragh Road End.

This is where coaches and players are brought to meet the press and frequently tape recorders have to be repositioned nearer to the speaker to drown out the volume from the nearby hostelry.

Normal order ensued as Ruairi Keating enunciated his views on another match-winner until midway through his tidings a sudden hush descended from outside.

Not the type of thing to distract but sufficient to notice. Oblivious as we were, nobody knew how seismic the reason for muting was.

Such is the way of these post-match duties that divide and conquer is the best policy.

Second-guessing the arrival times of interviewees is a science yet to be mastered across codes and when the inevitable conflict arose the Irish Examiner opted for the musings from Münster.

When the press corps reassembled, the shock upon the face of the writer dispatched to glean the thoughts of the Shamrock Rovers manager said it all.

Stephen Bradley's take on the refereeing display was in itself newsworthy, yet trumped by the personal vitriol he had been subjected to about his son.

Josh Bradley has been undergoing intensive treatment since being diagnosed with leukemia. He is nine-years-old.

Although the nation welled up in sympathy last October when Josh was invited to lift the league trophy by his father's players, a couple of yobs flipped it as currency against the opposition manager. What possessed them to do so isn't worth dwelling on.

At least there was a crime scene when Bradley lodged his complaint with Gardaí still working at the game. The abuse wasn't directed from a crowded area of a stand.

As the floodlights were extinguished, a darkness fell, more so out of sadness. Members of the Rovers backroom staff completed their tidying up with heads bowed and minimal interaction. Even champions can accept defeats but not stoop so low.

They weren't alone. Cork City were entitled to revel in their finest moment since returning to the Premier Division, upsetting the formbook, but the different sort of revelry tainted their night.

Caretaker coach Richie Holland was the first responder. "I was actually on the pitch myself when Stephen had just finished his LOI TV interview and went after him," he recalled on Tuesday.

"As I finished mine, while walking back towards the dressing room, a member of the Rovers coaching staff let me know what was said.

"I walked straight over to Stephen and apologised, saying it doesn't represent our club.

"I'm a parent myself. Take away football and Stephen is a Dad. To go through that must be so tough. I wouldn't wish it on anybody. We take stick but the line was crossed."

It was approaching 11pm but nobody was going anywhere.

City released a statement as journalists reopened their bags and laptops to burn the midnight oil. Stewards rushed to the Corner Flag and Gardaí took statements, soon to be assisted by CCTV. Players from both teams met at the exit, shaking their heads in disbelief.

A quick trip next door by your correspondent discovered a sombre atmosphere, the usual hive of activity replaced by a few stragglers huddled up, deep in conversation about what they'd been privy to.

Two individuals reportedly confessed to their involvement with a third under suspicion. No arrests have been made up to yesterday, said Gardaí, confirming their probe was ongoing.

It's impossible to reverse the anger and hurt – young Josh heard of his incident on the radio bulletins while driven to his own match on Saturday morning – but all concerned have done a fine job. A fundraising drive by Podcasters' The Other Three Amigos' is well on its way to hitting the €10,000 target.

Lazy generalisations about a laddish League of Ireland culture don't warrant a debate.

As witnessed in the recent Lee Chin racism issue, no sector of sport is sheltered from the scourge of odious verbals. It constitutes a societal problem.

Lifetime stadium bans form one deterrent but how this unfolds from the police inquiry is what is being closely watched. Putting those responsible in the corner is the minimal justice the Bradleys deserve.

Finance minister to hear FAI's multimillion masterplan pitch

FINALLY, FINALLY, after much analysis and deliberation, the FAI will be able to look onto the whites of the finance minister's eyes this week with their ambitious infrastructural plan on the table.

Michael McGrath, the man controlling the public purse, will welcome a delegation of the association and will be all ears about their vision of how to modernise the country's most participative sport.

A central tenet of the FAI strategic blueprint launched 15 months ago was seeking state support for upgrades of stadia, training grounds and the creation of a funded academy system.

Following a national audit by a specialised Welsh company, it's understood that the overall cost is estimated at €900m over a 15-year period, split into three equal phases.

It's believed the local authorities, who already co-fund development officers and provide stadia like Tallaght, will be leaned upon for financial support too.

This leaves the onus on the FAI to match granting with 20% in privately generated funds, customary for any tilt for exchequer cash.

Achieving this amidst liabilities of €60m is the challenge here but the willingness to at least try exists, through the establishment of a foundation wing to acquire sponsorship and donations.

Chunky government surpluses, boosted by FDI taxation returns, have rightly attracted attention for slices and how the FAI present their case and convey their message will matter far more in Leinster House than whining about the allocation to the Racing Industry.

Marginal selection decisions afoot for Pauw as World Cup looms

AS the club seasons conclude, the focus switches to international matters and especially the Women's World Cup.

Nine months will have passed between breaking the qualification duck and participating in the July 20 opener against co-hosts Australia but the task will get real on Friday week.

That's when Vera Pauw unveils her preliminary squad, the group to assemble in Dublin for the friendly against Zambia on June 20. The final squad is due to be announced on June 29, a week before the farewell game against France, also at Tallaght Stadium.

A recent agreement reached between the clubs' association and Fifa seemed to ease the July 10 release date insisted upon by the players' employers but Pauw could still be without her American-based core for one or both of the final friendlies.

Four home-based players – two apiece from Shamrock Rovers (Áine O'Gorman and Abbie Larkin) and Peamount (Erin McLaughlin and Tara O'Hanlon) – are believed to be part of the initial panel but Shelbourne's West Ham United-bound defender Jessie Stapleton misses out.

Pauw has selection dilemmas to contend with but the uncontrollable aspect is injuries, demonstrated by the set-back Aoife Mannion sustained on her troublesome knee ahead of Manchester United's penultimate WSL game against neighbours City 10 days ago.

The Dutch native can bring 23 players Down Under, alongside three non-playing members.

Email: john.fallon@examiner.ie