John Fallon: Ferguson’s rise can’t disguise Ireland’s dwindling Premier exposure

EVAN FERGUSON hurtled through the Sky Sports hype machine yesterday, replete with farcical questioning on allegiance, but his weight in gold to Ireland is evident as the country’s presence in the Premier League tumbles to a new low.

By the time the vaunted greatest league in the world wraps up on Sunday, Irish involvement over the 20 teams’ 38-game series will cling onto double figures.

That tally dwindles below last year’s participation of just 14 players, the worst since the Premier League was unfurled 20 years ago.

Not even two 90-minute run-outs by Ferguson tonight against Manchester City and in Sunday’s concluder with Aston Villa will help surpass last year’s volume of 9,940 minutes.

The 10 players to feature for team-flight teams so far this term have accumulated 8,921 minutes.

To contextualise the slump, in that maiden 1992/3 season, the 64,034 minutes constituted a seven-fold increase on the current figure.

Billions of investment from foreign entities, especially Asian, has undoubtedly globalised the player pool in England, reflected by Ireland’s position in the nations providing active participants in terms of minutes drifting to 17th. That’s sandwiched between Nigeria (10,300) and Jamaica (8,788).

Drilling into the numbers extracts a soberer analysis. Gavin Bazunu tops the list, racking up 2,880 minutes but he concludes his first Premier League season dropped by relegated Southampton.

RELEGATED: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United runs with the ball past Gavin Bazunu of Southampton. Pic: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Second place goes to Séamus Coleman on 1656 minutes, the Ireland captain still durable at 34 but weather-beaten by another relegation scrap. One has to wonder if his body can keep withstanding the rigours of that combat level. Still no word on his contract renewal either, notwithstanding which division Everton are in next season.

Then there’s Nathan Collins next with 1,724 minutes over his 25 appearances.

Optimism accompanied his start to the season, fresh from becoming the country’s most expensive player — €24m — but manager Julen Lopetegui soon decided following his appointment to purchase experience in the form of Craig Dawson for Wolves’ relegation battle, meaning Collins has spent more time on the bench than the pitch since.

After that comes Ferguson, whose breakthrough campaign is all the more laudable given it only began in the league on St Stephen’s Day.

Since that cameo at Southampton, he’s moulded himself in Brighton’s first-choice No 9, surviving a vicious tackle from behind by Liverpool’s Fabinho, to prosper in a team that’s delivered a first-ever European qualification with two games to spare.

Six league goals, complemented by four in cups and one for Ireland, offer reasons to believe the nation has its first prolific Premier League striker since Robbie Keane.

But he’s an outlier against diminishing returns from an Irish perspective. A great season for Ferguson amidst a general grim one at the top level for the Irish.

After Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers came Matt Doherty as the nearest outfied player to Ferguson, on 667 minutes from his 12 matches.

That metre abruptly halted at the end of January when Tottenham embarked on what they considered an upgrade deal by ditching him for Pedro Porro.

Beneath the Doc resides a trio of youngsters joined by the standout name of Shane Duffy.

It’s natural to grimace at his haul of a mere five matches following his move from Brighton to Fulham but the dearth of time, a measly 20 minutes, speaks of a switch that has backfired. The big man has a big decision to make over the summer.

Less so for the three players who all started the last U21 international for Ireland against Iceland at Turner’s Cross. Captain Joe Hodge is the most promising of the graduates, earning five outings in a three-month burst between October and January.

PRODIGY: Joe Hodge of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pic: Isaac Parkin - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“Joe is a fantastic example for the rest of the players — very humble but someone who will to improve a lot, for sure,” predicted Lopetegui in a display of confidence.

Tom Cannon got his feet on the Everton pitch twice, for a combined 25 mins, before being loaned out to Preston in January while Andy Moran has a solitary 12-minute outing to show for the Seagulls. Chances are, like Hodge, he could see more gametime before the season ends.

Splashing a dollop of colour on that picture of darkness are a couple of mainstays coming the other way through promotion. Josh Cullen is a shoo-in to start as midfield anchor for Championship winners Burnley, less so Michael Obafemi, but Sheffield United will stick with captain John Egan as their defensive bedrock.

Not forgetting Luke McNally either, the centre-back who might stick with Coventry City if they prevail in next week’s playoff final or return to his Premier League bound parent club Burnley.

Elite football isn’t the preserve of England, it must be noted. La Liga (Matt Doherty), Serie A (Festy Ebosele), the Portuguese Super Liga (Mikey Johnston), and US MLS (Connor Ronan) have all had an Irish sprinkling, some more prominently than others.

And the frustrations would descend to maddening depths if fans’ minds wander to what could have been with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, both now preparing for European club finals.

They’re Premier calibre, just as thankfully, from an Irish angle, Ferguson is.

FAI boardroom race to resurface with Tom Browne’s SFAI tilt

All had gone quiet on the FAI board front since their AGM in January but the noise could be about to abound again.

The failure of Tom Browne to be ratified by the membership base hasn’t deterred he or his supporters in the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) affiliate from trying again.

Mindful of the questionable procedures that cost Browne his place at the top table the last time, the SFAI sought nominees but the three-day turnaround time from the notice being issued till the closing date of April 30 was a bad start.

Kerry representative Aidan Murnane was interested in the seat allocated exclusively to the association that coordinates the games for all boys and girls 16 and under but Waterford native Browne has emerged as the sole contender.

Two hurdles to navigate remain before he can be restored; firstly support from his peers within the SFAI council at a June council meeting before returning to the FAI forum where he previously came unstuck.

This year's FAI AGM, delayed this year due to the women’s World Cup straddling July and August, will have on its agenda the positions of President Gerry McAnaney and a raft of other board members.

In an era of supposed transparency and democracy within the FAI, they could do with expediting the current gaps, given the board has been operating throughout this year two directors short of its 12-person complement.

Gary Twohig, the independent director allocated to the commercial wing, hasn’t been replaced and Browne has been in veritable purgatory since being summarily axed.

Lopes the ideal ambassador to quieten the haters

Sunday’s despicable scenes of Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr being abused in Spain raised the scourge of racism but Irish sport in general has miles to travel for inclusivity to be embraced.

There was the recent case of Wexford hurler Lee Chin being subjected to racial taunts while Adam Idah has spoken openly about enduring a similar experience to that members of Ireland’s U15 team were subjected to online in March.

Even the domestic game hasn’t escaped vile acts, for Kerry FC contacted the FAI and An Garda Síochána about their diverse squad shipping overboard flak during a game against Athlone Town.

It’s become more topical in recent weeks considering the nationwide anti-immigration protests. Shamrock Rovers and Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes, who recently celebrated Africa Day, last week condemned those railing against the promotion of inclusiveness.

"It's disgusting, not nice at all,” Lopes said at an initiative that saw a branding takeover by LGBTQ+ Ireland last weekend at SSE Airtricity Men/Women’s Premier Division games to promote inclusion and diversity in advance of Pride month. “We're dealing with people, human beings, and people must realise that.”