Dion Fanning: Newcastle are football's future - entitled, belligerent and wilfully blind

There is a scene in Anthony Cronin’s Dead As Doornails where Patrick Kavanagh is standing outside Mulligan’s as a man supervises others unloading a truck. The man owns the lorry and he boastfully tells the poet Kavanagh how many people he has working under him to which Kavanagh replies, “You are a highly insensitive fellow.”

Kavanagh was always aware of the role sport played in cultural life and how the two intersected - “he’s only an oul’ handicapper,” he said of one writer, ”what we’re looking for are Classic prospects.”

Public life is dominated by the highly insensitive fellows. As has often been the case, we can tell which way the world is turning by how sport - football in this instance - handles these issues. Football is now a battleground with those who are insensitive and highly sensitive - touchy, even - at the same time.

In December 2021, Newcastle United wrote to the Premier League looking for illumination from the authorities over a number of refereeing decisions the club felt had gone against them.

“All we’re asking for is some clarity on the decisions and how the officials have come to those decisions,” the manager Eddie Howe said. “That’s all we’re asking for to help the processes for the future. Those decisions have influenced the results, I’ve got no doubt about that.”

He had detected, he said, “a feeling of injustice among our group” over these decisions. Newcastle were, at the time, facing a real threat of relegation, despite the takeover by the club primarily by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia which owns 80 per cent of the club.

After a penalty decision was reversed by VAR during Newcastle’s game against Arsenal last weekend, Howe was again sensing something settling on his players as if it had been released into the atmosphere and they couldn’t avoid it.

In his post-match press conference, Howe said he couldn’t give an opinion on whether VAR was right to overturn the referee’s decision as he had only seen it on the monitor in the stadium (this is often code for, yes the authorities got it right). In the aftermath, he once more pointed out that a feeling had come over them. “The emotion of that decision, we probably felt hard done by…there was probably a feeling of injustice.”

By the standards of football management, Howe might be considered restrained, certainly compared to the overwrought and comically inept reaction from Jurgen Klopp when Liverpool scored the winner against Tottenham.

Yet as Howe talks about injustice, it must be pointed out that Newcastle cannot and should not be separated from the ownership of the club, no matter how much that irritates a section of their support.

If the uncomfortable aspects of Saudi Arabia are briefly overlooked — you know the stuff, public executions, homophobia, bone saws - then, instead of any sense of grievance, Newcastle United’s supporters should be serenely grateful for the fortune that has come their way.

Of course, they will express their gratitude to the owners, but scratch the surface and you uncover that hypersensitivity, an overwhelming sense of injustice that after all they have been through - namely, the Mike Ashley years - this is no more than they are entitled to.

In this analysis, there are competing human rights: the rights of Jamal Khasoggi not to be murdered by a group of 15 assassins before his body was dismembered and the right of the Geordie Nation to have a football team they can believe in.

“Yours is the harder course, I can see,” as Philip Larkin wrote to a friend, “but on the other hand mine is happening to me.”

A UN report stated that the Khashoggi murder was “an extrajudicial killing for which the state of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible”. Happily for Newcastle supporters who might be troubled by this connection, the Premier League received — as they put it in a statement — “legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would not control Newcastle United”.

DOING HIS OWN RESEARCH: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Earlier this year, groups including Amnesty and a Newcastle fan group ‘NUFC Fans Against Sportwashing' called for those assurances to be re-examined following the appearance of court documents in a LIV Golf case in the US. The documents stated that the Public Investment Fund was a “foreign state” and that Newcastle’s chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan was “a sitting minister of the Saudi government” as the PIF challenged an order to produce documents and testify. I’m sure one day, somebody will get to the bottom of these discrepancies.

In case another feeling of injustice settles on the Geordie Nation, it should be pointed out that they are not alone. All supporters, no matter what exceptionalism they feel they are blessed with, are likely to respond in the same way.

There is a significant rump of Manchester United supporters who feel so aggrieved by the Glazers and what they have done to their club that they believe nothing should stand in the way of full transfer of ownership to a group whose wealth trumps any links the new owner might have to Qatar.

United fans have suffered too and it would be better to be rid of the Glazers - something few could disagree with - especially if the new owner was promising a massive injection of spending.

Yet, it must reluctantly be said, there are worse things in this world than the Glazers and the ownership of Manchester United by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani could be among them.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid is independent of the Qatar state - he will, I imagine, provide legally binding assurances if necessary - but as a member of the Qatari royal family and son of a former prime minister of Qatar, some might wonder at the separation of powers.

To wonder at all, is to tread on the dreams, not just of Manchester United-mad Sheikh Jassim, but of Manchester United supporters who are entitled to this fantasy.

To suggest that a club as vital and culturally significant as Manchester United should not be used in this way is to be a destroyer of worlds, potentially racist and certainly driven by undeclared interests.

CLR James wrote in Beyond A Boundary, “What do they know of cricket who only cricket know”. Sport, he felt, couldn’t be separated from its times. In the 19th century, it became “an integral part of modern civilisation”. In the 1930s, he wrote that cricket’s Bodyline series “was the violence and ferocity of our age expressing itself in cricket”.

The belligerence, entitlement and willful blindness of our age is expressed in football. Manchester City, a club run with the cold and unemotional brilliance that belongs in a JG Ballard novel, stand on the brink of a treble. They, too, respond with outrage and sensitivity when the ownership of the club is questioned or any success is linked to the 115 financial charges brought by the Premier League.

When he was asked in 2022 about the 81 executions in Saudi Arabia the day before a defeat to Chelsea, Eddie Howe said “he was bitterly disappointed from the defeat so it’s only right that I stick to football”.

Howe was embarking on a process of reading up and educating himself on Saudi Arabia, but education is a lifelong process and we don’t know yet if he feels there is a time when he might have to stray beyond football.

His side could take another step closer to the Champions League this weekend as they travel to relegation-threatened Leeds Utd. However, they can’t simply stick to football, they can’t separate the success they will achieve from the source of the money facilitating it.

They might burn with a sense of injustice about this, but sometimes, life is just not fair.