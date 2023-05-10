John Fallon: Flawed recruitment at heart of City’s struggles

IT’S not difficult to pinpoint structural deficiencies when Cork City spent their off-season economising in IKEA while their competitors splashed out along the high street.

Recruitment — as Keith Long cited during his swansong from an eight-year stint at Bohemians last year — is universally accepted as critical to success. Failings on that front have descended City into the mire they’ve a job on their hands to escape from. Colin Healy wasn’t prepared to wait until the July transfer window for that to be rectified, quitting a week ago.

Second from bottom after 14 games, residing between UCD and Drogheda United, only an improvement in points and players over the coming months will dodge a playoff for survival, likely against Waterford.

Cork’s Munster rivals adopted a different strategy in their attempt to go one better in the First Division than last year’s play-off final, enticing players on contract lengths beyond the traditional 46-week contracts. That’s why a proven top-flight striker in the ilk of Ronan Coughlan could afford to turn down offers of staying in the Premier.

That City stuck to a short-term approach instead of embracing the trend of two and three-year deals impaired their ability to lure talent.

Security of employment is a natural magnet for a generation fatigued by an historical culture of transience. By offering the minimum duration stipulated under the new minimum wage agreement, a chunk of the transfer market was instantly shut off to the promoted side.

Dermot Usher, the club’s new owner, had his reasons for the stance, cemented in the capital risk he was already exposed to in year one of his project, yet the sacrifice was distorted competition.

Moreover, Healy had highlighted the delay in the takeover as problematic to his recruitment plans, noting how guarantees couldn’t be tabled until at least Foras members ratified the sale in early December.

By that point, five weeks after most teams had finished their season, they had begun their negotiations with players but it would be wrong to suggest City were operating from a standing start either.

A week before Usher’s proposal was provisionally agreed with the Foras board in mid-November, its chairman Declan Carey revealed in these pages that an increased budget had been granted.

Discussions with targets were already in train and the expectation for 2023 arising from the financials was consolidation, without necessarily being embroiled in the relegation scrap.

That’s transpired to be easier said than done.

It was apparent as City stormed to the First Division title that Healy was, perhaps borne out of loyalty, favouring continuity for the subsequent step-up, unlike his former Ireland team-mate Damien Duff.

In an identical position 12 months earlier, the first act Duff engaged in with the champions he inherited as Shelbourne manager was dismantling its spine.

A mere handful of players were retained in his eagerness to swerve a repeat of the Reds’ previous promotion when they were summarily sent back to the lower tier within 12 months. Ridding its yo-yo image was paramount and he succeeded in style.

Granted, circumstances differed to a degree insofar as Healy had overseen the majority of graduates from his spell as City’s academy lead and believed the core were equipped for the rigours that awaited.

However, that nine of the 10 outfield players he selected for his final game, last Monday week’s 5-0 hammering at Bohemians, had come with him from the First Division and another, teenage goalkeeper Daniel Moynihan, was a fish out of water, magnified the folly of their winter transfer business.

Purchase IKEA furniture and certain characteristics are certain, such as sturdiness and functionality but don’t be harbouring notions of top-end calibre. Ironically enough, half of Healy’s six recruits were Swedes and none have yet risen beyond mediocrity.

Elsewhere on the shopping list, Bohs offloaded Ethon Varian for the final year of his contract on loan and Tunde Owolabi was released by St Patrick’s Athletic.

Replacing David Harrington was a tall order but, rather than plump for a seasoned domestic goalkeeper, the choice of Tobi Oluwayemi was all the more mysterious when it transpired he was carrying a groin strain.

He’s not figured since two games into the season in February, including an underwhelming debut against Bohs, and has since been back at his parent club Celtic receiving treatment.

All those factors combined left the City squad thin on depth and experience, their lapses easily exploitable.

While City might have three more points than UCD, they’ve the worst defensive record in the division. Two clean sheets from 14, their only two wins, represents the source of their Problem.

That’s not easily fixable, especially as an impetuous reaction by Ally Gilchrist at Dalymount Park deprives the interim staff of his presence for the next two games against Dundalk and Sligo Rovers through suspension.

Neutrals would decree that it might get worse for City before it gets better and not so until reinforcements land. That’s July 1 at the earliest, nine games into the distance.

Having missed one window of opportunity, getting the next one right will determine what type of window into the future beckons for City.

Walters not done with Irish football circuit just yet

If the rumour mill is to be believed, prospective candidates for the FAI's assistant Director of Football would be wasting their time applying by Friday's deadline.

The name of Jonathan Walters was swirling around the ether long before the Ireland striker announced on Sunday his resignation from a dual-role at Waterford and Fleetwood Town.

He was less than six months into the Director of Football portfolio at two Andy Pilley-owned clubs before quitting with a pointed promise.

"The experiences gained will undoubtedly help me to continue to develop and progress into my next role," the 39-year-old said in his statement.

There's been no official reference to his departure by Waterford, who are believed to be taken aback by the move.

Walters was in Galway for last Friday's top-of-the-table clash and there was nothing particularly unusual about him 48 hours attending one of the FAI's Football Pathway Consultation workshops in Dublin. Not many others from the League of Ireland fraternity had bothered.

Still, his previous roles as Ireland's U19s assistant and FAI scout, despite questioning Stephen Kenny's methods on punditry duty, are just a couple of the reasons why he's deemed favourite for the vacancy being handled by CAA executive search specialists.

Given family time constraints were understood to be part of last week's decision, it will be curious to see where Walters bases himself, should the indicators on this prove accurate.

McClean's League of Ireland return a timely prospect for Derry

There are few more perfect matches in Irish football than James McClean and Derry City.

Everywhere he travels, far and wide, the proud Foylesider trumpets the town he loves so well and the stars appear to be aligning on an imminent homecoming.

McClean has spent the last dozen years since departing his beloved Creggan lining out for Sunderland, West Brom, Stoke City, and Wigan (twice), as well as winning 98 caps, and his principled views have rubbed up certain quarters enroute.

Although 34, his dedication to fitness and teetotal life is still arousing interest from English clubs in the free agent but any differential in standard from League One is likely to be counterbalanced by the allure of being finally coming full circle.

The pull of Derry has always been there for himself and his wife Erin, who now have four young children, while the club coveting him is going the right way about ending their 25-year wait for a league crown.

Locals needn't worry about how Ruaidhrí Higgins can accommodate McClean once he reaches 100 caps next month, for his versatility is potentially invaluable in a second half of the season encompassing a title tilt, FAI Cup defence and Europa Conference League campaign.

A task for Candystripes owner Philip O'Doherty to apply his renowned negotiating prowess to.

john.fallon@examiner.ie