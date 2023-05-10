John Fallon: Flawed recruitment at heart of City’s struggles

IT’S not difficult to pinpoint structural deficiencies when Cork City spent their off-season economising in IKEA while their competitors splashed out along the high street.
If the rumour mill is to be believed, prospective candidates for the FAI's assistant Director of Football would be wasting their time applying by Friday's deadline.
The name of Jonathan Walters was swirling around the ether long before the Ireland striker announced on Sunday his resignation from a dual-role at Waterford and Fleetwood Town.
He was less than six months into the Director of Football portfolio at two Andy Pilley-owned clubs before quitting with a pointed promise.
"The experiences gained will undoubtedly help me to continue to develop and progress into my next role," the 39-year-old said in his statement.
There's been no official reference to his departure by Waterford, who are believed to be taken aback by the move.
Walters was in Galway for last Friday's top-of-the-table clash and there was nothing particularly unusual about him 48 hours attending one of the FAI's Football Pathway Consultation workshops in Dublin. Not many others from the League of Ireland fraternity had bothered.
Still, his previous roles as Ireland's U19s assistant and FAI scout, despite questioning Stephen Kenny's methods on punditry duty, are just a couple of the reasons why he's deemed favourite for the vacancy being handled by CAA executive search specialists.
Given family time constraints were understood to be part of last week's decision, it will be curious to see where Walters bases himself, should the indicators on this prove accurate.
There are few more perfect matches in Irish football than James McClean and Derry City.
Everywhere he travels, far and wide, the proud Foylesider trumpets the town he loves so well and the stars appear to be aligning on an imminent homecoming.
McClean has spent the last dozen years since departing his beloved Creggan lining out for Sunderland, West Brom, Stoke City, and Wigan (twice), as well as winning 98 caps, and his principled views have rubbed up certain quarters enroute.
Although 34, his dedication to fitness and teetotal life is still arousing interest from English clubs in the free agent but any differential in standard from League One is likely to be counterbalanced by the allure of being finally coming full circle.
The pull of Derry has always been there for himself and his wife Erin, who now have four young children, while the club coveting him is going the right way about ending their 25-year wait for a league crown.
Locals needn't worry about how Ruaidhrí Higgins can accommodate McClean once he reaches 100 caps next month, for his versatility is potentially invaluable in a second half of the season encompassing a title tilt, FAI Cup defence and Europa Conference League campaign.
A task for Candystripes owner Philip O'Doherty to apply his renowned negotiating prowess to.