John Fallon: Housekeeping best method for FAI to press claims for funding

IS there any value in begrudging your neighbour their swanky extension if you can’t get your own house in order?

Heaven knows Irish football is in dire need of State aid but the timing of the FAI’s comparative analysis with the horse and greyhound racing industries was bizarre.

Best to chart the timelines for clarity. It was in late 2021 that the Department of Finance was first challenged by the football wing for a fairer share of the fund generated by the 2% levy on all bets.

Figures presented by expert analysts illustrated the increasing portion of wagers being laid on other sports, particularly football, raising the argument for a proportionate allocation towards improving facilities in that code.

The firm stance since from Government and its officials pivots on the contention that the fund has been subsumed into the general taxation pot since 2009, severing the link between what comes in through the bookies and what’s shelled out to the racing sector. When the annual largesse raised by the levy sits in the region of €100m, it’s perfectly understandable why sports linked to those activities feel entitled to a cut.

Yet the mood music in the past week confirms why the FAI continue to fight a losing battle on this front.

It’s all good and well for Shamrock Rovers Stephen Bradley imploring national league fans to lobby their local representatives for equality but the areas of bloodstock and agriculture — the department now responsible for the levy — hold major political sway.

Any clamour from the opposition was soon drowned out by the incumbents dismissing the cause as divisive.

All the while we await a masterplan for precisely how much the FAI needs and what their intentions are for it.

Nobody is disputing that the game is chronically underfunded but it is 15 months since the FAI’s strategy document promised a nationwide audit of facilities to be completed by the end of 2022.

Jonathan Hill, the FAI’s chief executive, extended that deadline to Q1 2023 when asked in January and all League director Mark Scanlon had to say on the matter six days ago was that it was coming in the “next couple of weeks”. This blueprint, according to Hill, encompasses three aspects — stadia, training grounds, and academies — and a Welsh company was retained to carry out the venue inspections.

Quantifying the cost of releasing Irish football from its archaic condition is the purpose of the exercise but more pertinently is who will foot the bill. Seemingly, the value-for-money metrics have already mothballed the Munster Centre of Excellence in Glanmire, a project six years awaiting a sod to be turned.

Earning a €2m government grant during 2021 indicated progress but, just like the glacially protracted Finn Harps Stadium project, the test is privately accumulating the minimum 20% under matching criteria.

It’s difficult to know if having Robert Watt on their subcommittee for this exercise is a fillip for the FAI, given his abrasive exchanges with deputies at the recent Oireachtas hearing about the independent report into the aborted secondment by retired chief medical officer Tony Holohan to a specially developed post at Trinity College.

Watt shares his time between leading the Department of Health with being an FAI board member and trumpeted his involvement in compiling the ‘infrastructural plan’ when seeking ratification from members at the AGM earlier in the year.

Inevitably, focus will be on his participation over the coming weeks, particularly from competing codes, but it’s understood the entity tasked with dispersing the windfall, should it materialise, will be a standalone operation in the form of a foundation.

This separate body, running alongside the FAI, is to have a new executive lead and chairperson — don’t be surprised to see a familiar face fronting the quintessential quango. For all the desperate pleas for State intervention, they won’t be solely relying on the public purse; just as well considering the ridicule that this leftfield attempt for support has been greeted by within Cabinet.

Philanthropic donations from wealthy individuals interested in developing a football industry, home and abroad, are believed to be on agenda. This time, the goodwill won’t be earmarked for bolstering wages of the senior team manager.

While that brainchild is hoped to switch from concept to reality, the FAI’s financial position remains acute.

The short-term fix from France and Netherlands visits spiking ticket revenue has to be set in the context of the obstacles it creates to reach next year’s Euros — where the core turnover, which associations depend on, resides.

FAI powerbrokers want to receive reminders aplenty from across the table during negotiations about the State’s role in keeping the FAI afloat, a fact which hasn’t lost its relevance.

Since the Memorandum of Association was brokered in early 2020, the doubling of Sports Ireland grants has injected €23.2m into their coffers, along with €30m in covid relief funding.

There was another €7.64m forked out from the exchequer through an interest-free loan to meet their Aviva Stadium licensing fee obligations for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Irish Examiner confirmed a similar arrangement for this year’s €2.5m bill was sought by the Abbotstown hierarchy.

But, despite Hill fearing 2023 to ‘look financially challenging’ in documents released under Freedom of Information, there was a dose of confusion around Government Buildings after chairman Roy Barrett boasted in the Irish Times of the FAI sitting on a €20m cash pile.

Everybody will welcome the bells and whistles wishlist, albeit conscious of the safe bet about charity beginning at home.

Healy spot-on in pleading for advantage

The first rule in any rule book should be common sense, but the absence of it in the League of Ireland led Colin Healy into an expletive-laden rant on Monday.

Usually as crisp with his words as he was with passes in his playing days, the Cork City boss was apoplectic at referee Adriano Reale following the 5-0 hammering at Bohemians.

A scan of the incident he highlighted explains his ire.

Ten minutes were on the clock at Dalymount when the ref pulled play back for a foul on Ruairi Keating after Barry Coffey was sent clear on goal.

The same referee courted controversy for the same type of call a mere fortnight earlier, refusing to afford the advantage to Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle when he scored against Sligo Rovers.

For balance, a series of caveats apply. Coffey could have been denied by Bohs’ keeper James Talbot and even if he wasn’t, the home side were well capable of overturning a deficit.

Moreover, that Healy’s substitute full-backs didn’t stop crosses for Ali Coote’s two late goals and Cian Murphy somehow contrived to slice wide from a yard out weren’t the fault of Reale and his team.

Pressure will unquestionably increase on the City manager unless he avoids a fifth straight defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, but if his outburst prompts a shift of mindset in the refereeing department, his colleagues can thank him.

All-rounder Corcoran the latest link from golden era to pass away

He was best known as the man who paved the path for Robbie Keane’s club career but football had so much more to be grateful for Eddie Corcoran’s influence.

Eddie, who died on Sunday following a short illness, gave a lifelong of service to the game, beginning in schoolboy football with Young Elms.

Blessed with a renowned eye for talent, his scouting career began working for Luton Town — then a staple of the top division and back-to-back League Cup winners — before Wolves swooped for his services. Ireland’s record goalscorer Keane, along fellow internationals Keith Andrews and Glen Crowe, were amongst their teen recruits over that period.

When Keane was snapped up by Coventry City, Gordon Strachan’s club also lured Corcoran as their lead scout.

Stephen Rice, now the FAI’s head of scouting, and Conor Kenna, who skippered St Pat’s to their last title in 2013, were recommended to and signed by the Sky Blues.

And his career in the hospitality sector provided an avenue into becoming the FAI’s logistical officer, part of Jack Charlton’s staff for his golden period of three major tournaments. Doubtless Eddie will be looking down on the legion of players who had the pleasure of his company, smoking a cigar and swigging a brandy.

