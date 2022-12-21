John Fallon: So you're telling me there is a chance?

- Only missed out on a semi-final place by losing on penalties to winners Argentina, the Dutch have added a layer of steeliness to their undisputed Quality.
- Mmmm, where to start? For a nation which has reached the final in three of their last four major tournaments, it’s frightening to think better is expected from what’s to come.
Major tournaments are opportune for the elasticity of the granny rule to grate with Irish fans but it will be curious to see the reaction if it works the opposite way in the Women’s World Cup.
Cruel enough was watching Declan Rice and Jack Grealish in England colours for a second tournament in a row before Martin O’Neill tried rewriting history with his excuses for the pair’s defection. Back to that another time.
Global showpieces are a magnet for those with international options and so it was inevitable the queue would form once Ireland broke their qualification duck.
After Vera Pauw flagged the sudden interest by dual-eligible players at the October draw in Sydney, it appears Aoife Mannion is the first willing to jump aboard as the clock ticks towards July.
The Manchester United defender was ironically a schoolfriend of Grealish at St Peter’s School Catholic school, proud of her Irish roots by gracing the Birmingham GAA fields. England has been her focus but failing to get off the bench for the seniors leaves open up the switch.
Like others before her, she’ll be welcomed with open arms but the gold medal winner for brazenly working the system must go to Jay McEvoy.
Also a United player, he’s been in the squads of Northern Ireland, Republic and his native England – and it’s not even halfway through the season!
Kenny moved to Celtic 12 months ago for €150,000 having burst onto the scene with Sligo Rovers and in a quirk of fate could make his competitive return to the league against his hometown club at the Showgrounds on the opening weekend in February.
It’s been a tough introduction to life in Scotland for the 19-year-old striker, whose loan move to Queen’s Park didn’t go to plan.
Numerous LOI clubs offered him a haven, including Shelbourne — through Damien Duff’s Celtic links — and Sligo but he has settled on the champions, with confirmation imminent.
Prolific forwards are a precious commodity in the League of Ireland and Kenny will ease the burden on Rory Gaffney, yesterday nominated alongside Blackpool-bound teammate Andy Lyons for the annual SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Personality of the Year award.
Their boss and current holder Stephen Bradley made the shortlist too, alongside Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, Duff and Colin Healy, manager of First Division champions Cork City.
Also to be announced at a banquet on January 14 is the Women’s Personality of the Year. A pair apiece from Shelbourne (Pearl Slattery and Jessie Stapleton) and Athlone Town (Tommy Hewitt and Emily Corbet) are joined on the list of contenders by Shamrock Rovers recruit Áine O’Gorman and Wexford’s Ellen Molloy.