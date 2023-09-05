Donal Lenihan: Not hosting World Cup could prove a blessing in disguise for Ireland

After four years of meticulous planning for the key protagonists, we’re left with just two days to go before two of the main pretenders for ultimate glory set the standard for the rest to follow as France launch the 2023 Rugby World Cup against three-time winners New Zealand on Friday night.

If the Irish players were in any doubt as to the magnitude of this World Cup in France, last Saturday’s open training session at the Stade de la Vallee du Cher in their host city of Tours, which attracted a bumper crowd of 12,000 people, offered a timely reminder of what lies ahead. Public scrutiny on the number one-ranked team in the tournament has already started.

Time has flown since the disappointment of the IRFU’s bid to host the entire venture went sour back in 2017. Initial findings by the governing body, World Rugby, pushed them towards recommending South Africa but when it went to a vote by the individual unions, France came out on top.

Initial disappointment that famous GAA stadia, the likes of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium, Pearce Stadium in Galway and, of course, Croke Park, which was earmarked to host the semi-finals and final, wouldn’t get the opportunity to be showcased across the world has now subsided.

With the damage inflicted by the covid lockdown and the subsequent impact that would have had on the requirement to upgrade a number of stadia throughout the 32 counties, perhaps the IRFU dodged a bullet.

That said, I think we would have done a marvelous job in hosting the event, showcasing the best aspects the country has to offer on a world stage. Given that maximising the financial return from an event that enables World Rugby fund the game worldwide for the following four-year cycle, that has become the governing body's primary aim.

As a result, I doubt if Ireland will ever get the chance to even contemplate hosting a World Cup again. That’s a shame. With the lofty status enjoyed by the current Irish squad entering this campaign, perhaps it serves the cause better that the additional pressure associated with hosting the event has been avoided.

Just think back to 2015 when hosts England, under Stuart Lancaster with a supporting cast of stellar names on his coaching ticket in Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree, and Mike Catt, failed to emerge from their pool after defeats to Wales and Australia. That quartet haven’t done too badly since and, hopefully, the experience and lessons learned by Farrell and Catt from previous tournaments will help propel Ireland to new heights over the next two months.

If the enthusiastic welcome experienced by the Irish squad in Tours offers a flavour of what lies ahead, the vast sea of green that’s sure to greet the players when they emerge for their warm-up at the Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday for their opening game against Romania is likely to bring it home to all involved just how invested the country has become in their quest for greatness over the next seven weeks.

With temperatures of 30C-plus forecast for our only afternoon kickoff, Ireland’s biggest obstacle may yet be posed by the conditions rather than the opposition. Romania are only at the World Cup due to the fact that Spain, who qualified ahead of them, were expelled after fielding an illegal player.

At least it affords Farrell the opportunity of getting some badly-needed game-time for Johnny Sexton before the bigger tests that lie ahead.

If Farrell’s men have been afforded the opportunity of easing their way into the tournament, the same can’t be said for our Six Nations comrades. No doubt, the Irish players will come together in their team room in Tours on Friday night, take in the opening ceremony, and run the rule over their potential quarter-final opposition.

France and New Zealand will set an early benchmark of the standard required to progress all the way, putting Ireland on notice before launching their campaign the following day.

Farrell has three main objectives for that opening contest. A confident performance leading to a comfortable win. Meaningful game-time for those requiring a decent gallop before round two and a clean sheet on the injury front. Hopefully, with all those boxes ticked, the squad will reassemble back at their base in Tours for Sunday evening's crucial meeting of fellow Pool B opponents South Africa and Scotland.

From a broader perspective, what can we expect to unfold between now and the final in Paris on October 28? Will there be more shocks than in previous World Cups with the likes of Fiji and Samoa finally showcasing the incredible individual talent so often witnessed on the club stage in Europe, as a collective when they come together for their respective countries?

So often in the past, the Pacific Island teams have come to a World Cup undercooked, underfunded, and lacking any meaningful preparation. While they all arrived in France in infinitely better shape than ever before, it’s still a disgrace that when Samoa met Ireland in Bayonne recently, it was only their second test against a Tier 1 country since the 2019 World Cup.

The fact that a Fijian representative team, the Fijian Drua, have just come off a full season in Super Rugby and competed well against the best New Zealand and Australian rugby has to offer, winning 50% of their games, places them in a great position to make a real statement this time out.

Eighteen of their 33-man squad represent that Drua set up, making them far more cohesive than ever before. Even more important is the fact the majority of the other players ply their trade at the highest level with the likes of Saracens, Northampton Saints, Gloucester, and Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership and with La Rochelle, Toulon, Bayonne, Racing 92, and Pau in the French Top 14.

Their performance in defeating England in Twickenham has already put everyone on notice and Wales are set for a very testing opening encounter when the two sides meet in Bordeaux on Sunday night. Make sure you take the time to watch that one. I guarantee it will be well worth the effort.

On so many occasions in the past I’ve preached about how a World Cup campaign takes on a life of its own, impacting on even the best-laid plans. After four years of meticulous planning, France, one of the favorites for ultimate success, are experiencing this already before a ball has been kicked.

On top of losing Romain Ntamack, Paul Willemse, Jonathan Danty, and Cyril Baille to injury over the last few weeks, controversy surrounding Willemse’s second-row replacement, Montpellier’s Bastian Chalureau, who is currently appealing a six-month prison sentence for a racially motivated attack in 2020, has created a storm on the eve of the tournament lunch. The pressure on the hosts is mounting.

One thing is for sure: Whoever lifts the Webb Ellis trophy next month will not only be required to be the best team, but also the most resilient.