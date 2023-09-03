Donal Lenihan: Who would Ireland prefer in a World Cup quarter-final?

THE CASE FOR FRANCE

Familiar foes against whom we have a decent record of late, even if we don’t tend to beat them at the Stade de France too often.

Under Fabian Galthie, France have being building towards this tournament for four years. A key tenet of his planning from the outset was playing the brilliant Toulouse duo of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack as a pairing at half back even before their club coach Ugo Mola felt Ntamack was ready. More often than not, Mola picked Ntamack in the centre.

Galthie had other ideas, starting Ntamack at No 10 in 28 tests in this World Cup cycle. However, France have lost Ntamack to an ACL injury, picked up against Scotland on the eve of the tournament, along with serious doubts over his first-choice loosehead Cyril Baille, who injured a calf in the same game. Those two injuries might well tip the scales in Farrell’s thought process, opting for the French in a potential quarter-final showdown.

All the pressure would be on France in front of a raucous home crowd. Meeting them in the final, with a more neutral crowd as the stadium is sold out well in advance, might prove more advantageous from an Irish perspective. This French team is backboned by Toulouse whom Leinster have always got the better of in European competition.

That said, there’s an increasing La Rochelle influence creeping into the French squad as a consequence of their back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup successes. Players like Reda Wardi, Pierre Bougarit, Uini Atonio, Gregory Aldritt, Jonathan Danty, Paul Boudehent and Ntamack’s potential replacement at ten, Antoine Hastoy, will harbour no inhibitions when it comes to playing against a Leinster-dominated outfit.

If Galthie continues to backbone his team around a strong nucleus from Toulouse, that might just convince Farrell to opt for France over New Zealand when taking his wish. Then again….

THE CASE FOR NEW ZEALAND

Who, by choice, would want to play New Zealand in a World Cup quarter final? Twelve months ago Farrell would have been comfortable with that prospect and with good reason. After all, only two months earlier he presided over a magnificent series win, something the combined might of the British and Irish Lions only managed once in over a century of combat, over the mighty All Blacks on home soil.

Time will tell whether that series success will have worked against Irish ambitions in that it not only forced the All Black coach Ian Foster to make key changes to his starting lineup, it encouraged a more hands-on role for his newly appointed assistant, Joe Schmidt, as attack coach.

New Zealand are a better side now as a result of that series defeat. Ireland’s dominance in the scrum has led to two new props in Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax being promoted to the starting team. The net result of that is a far more stable attacking scrum platform.

After much tinkering, Foster has also settled on a powerful midfield combination of Jordie Barrett and Reiko Ioane who were outstanding in their unbeaten Rugby Championship campaign. Richie Mo’unga has won the battle for the No 10 shirt over Beauden Barrett, Mark Telea has emerged as a game-breaker on the wing and the brilliant Will Jordan is back to his best having carried injuries into the Irish series.

Make no mistake, New Zealand are back to their best. However, history has shown that when they’ve come up short in the past, it’s almost always at the quarter or semi-final stage. Think back to France in Cardiff in 2007 or England in Yokohama four years ago.

Is there ever a good time to play New Zealand? Would Farrell be better off taking his chances against them if Ireland progressed all the way to the final itself? What we know with certainty is the vagaries of this ridiculously difficult draw makes it a lottery for Ireland either way.

Even a fairy godmother can’t change that.

DECISION: Farrell might be better off letting fate take its, and decide his, course.