Duncan Casey: Thriving in the dark, demi-monde of the scrum

We love a World Cup because of the clash of styles, standards and philosophies over the course of eight weeks. For the purists, the scrum is a battleground where this is particularly notable. A tier two nation can offer little around the park, have a lineout that does not function, but still achieve parity or an upper hand against a far superior side by getting the edge on them at scrum time.

We have seen plenty of examples in previous iterations of the tournament, with the likes of Romania, Georgia and Uruguay raising eyebrows by using their scrum to get a bit of a foothold in games they were never going to win. The scrum can be a great equaliser in a tournament like this and given the subjective nature of how it is refereed, all it takes is one or two early nudges the right way to build momentum that can last a full match.

The variety of genetic profiles on show at the World Cup is arguably best illustrated by the composition of the various front rows. Certain countries look very different to others, despite the fact they all play in the same position. South Africa, for example, have always been the genetic envy of forward packs around the world, given how many behemoths they seem to have at their disposal in any given year.

Georgian props tend to have a uniform build, shorter and squatter than your average international, with an enormous and powerful lower body. They also generally look like they have been carved out of granite by a stonemason. When it comes to scrummaging, being short can be a distinct advantage. Bonambi Mbonambi and Ox Nche, for example, two integral parts of the Springbok scrummaging machine, both stand at less than 5’ 9".

A short loosehead can find it easier to get under a taller tighthead; a short tighthead provides a very narrow window for a loosehead to attack. When he joined us briefly at Munster, Argentinian hooker Eusebio Guinazu told me the best scrummaging props in his home country were not the professionals.

They were, in fact, the short men playing amateur club rugby, who were as wide as they were tall. I remember him bending down and placing his hand an inch from the grass to indicate where their knees would be and how perfect their technique was. Sadly, they were useless at everything else but in Argentina, he said, they were still the prize pigs at the end of the game.

What also comes to the fore in a World Cup is the effect that playing in a given league can have on an individual’s scrummaging habits. In France, the scrum is an entirely different beast to elsewhere in Europe and around the world. This is because the officials don’t referee it correctly, at all. The only thing that matters in France is which team is going forward, and which is retreating. The angles, technique and general legality of how this is achieved is irrelevant.

That is why many props that play in the Top 14 – French or foreign – have a tough time adjusting to more informed referees when they play Champions Cup or test rugby. It’s an understandable conundrum: if something is working well for you in the competition where you play 90% of your rugby, it’s hard to unlearn those habits in a short period of time, particularly when it makes you more vulnerable as a result.

Until recently, this was a huge issue for French front rows at both club and international level. While many Top 14 sides still struggle with this in European competition, the same can’t be said about the national side. With the power, dynamism and strength in depth they now have to choose from, France have returned to the good old days of their scrum being a potent and feared weapon.

I’ve said many times in recent months that this should be the most competitive World Cup in history. That applies to the battle at scrum time too. Increased migration of players from weaker nations to better leagues and clubs around the world has levelled the playing field in the last decade. While some results will already be pre-determined, it will still be interesting to see how the clashes at the coalface play out.

ONES TO WATCH

Beka Gigashvili (Georgia, Toulon)

FREAKISH ATHLETE: Beka Gigashvili before a Barbarians game

I played with Beka at Grenoble and can say, without doubt, that he is the most freakish athlete I ever encountered in my playing career. In my second game, he came off the bench for a scrum, lifted his opposite man into the air and walked a few steps with him on his head while screaming for blood. I remember thinking, “Jesus, this guy is a monster”.

On the first day of preseason he patted his belly as he told me he had gained 9kg in the off season, having not done a minute of training in five weeks. He proceeded to wipe the floor with all the backs in the conditioning session that afternoon. At 5’ 8 and 118kg, he is built for destructive scrummaging and was an integral part of Toulon’s revival last season. Unfortunately, he can’t do it all on his own, and the impact he can have will be dictated by how well he and his colleagues can work together as a unit.

Uini Atonio (France, La Rochelle)

On a pre-season tour to then ProD2 side La Rochelle, we gathered around the whiteboard in the club gym and laughed at the name with 154kg beside it. “That can’t be his weight, can it?”, we asked in disbelief. From humble beginnings on a short-term deal to a second tier outfit in France, Atonio has grown into one of the most powerful and effective tightheads in the game.

Technically he is not perfect by any means, but his sheer mass means he can be impossible to handle when he is fresh and on form. While he won’t have Will Skelton behind him while representing Les Bleus, you can still expect to see him spring from the bench with 25 minutes to go and causing damage, both in the set piece and around the park.

JARGON BUSTER

Running around: One of the most commonly blown infringements heard on the ref mic. This doesn’t mean that a side is literally running around their opponents, it refers to the loosehead prop kicking his hips out and driving at an angle, causing the scrum to wheel while he pushes his opponent back. Looseheads are obliged to keep their hips square, essentially parallel to those of their hooker.

Driving across: This is when the tighthead attacks the opposition hooker at too much of an angle. This is a natural space for a tighthead to attack but there is a fine line between angling in slightly and diving into the hole. Refs look for a shortened bind from the tighthead as an indicator of an illegal angle.

Brake foot: When the hooker is setting up, he places one foot out in front to ‘brake’ the weight of the scrum which is coming from behind. Relatively new laws mean the hooker has to keep his brake foot out until the ‘set’ is called. Prior to that, hookers would release their break foot on the bind call and take the weight of the opposition pack on their necks. This was deemed dangerous and rightly so; I got myself into some very dangerous situations by doing this while I was playing.

Long bind: Before every game, a referee will speak to the front rows from each team and tell the props he wants to see a long bind. But why? It’s illegal to bind on your opponent’s arm because this can be manipulated to cause the scrum to collapse, which poses a safety issue. You will see some props binding shorter than others, which isn’t necessarily illegal if done on the shoulder. However, it’s a clear indicator to the ref that the prop with the shorter bind was at fault if the scrum goes down and his elbow hits the ground first.