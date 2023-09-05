Donal Lenihan: Three seismic pool matches on a blockbuster opening weekend

England v Argentina: Marseille, Saturday September 9

For Steve Borthwick‘s beleaguered England squad, it’s a case of from the frying pan to the fire in relation to their opening Pool D assignment in Marseille. Borthwick has had a torrid time since assuming the reins from the rumbustious Eddie Jones and can barely catch a break at the moment.

The circus surrounding the sendings off of his captain Owen Farrell against Wales and Billy Vunipola, the only number eight in his squad, against Ireland in Dublin has done nothing to ease the pressure on the players and management. As if things weren’t bad enough, losing to Fiji in Twickenham last weekend has left the squad in disarray.

England have had a thoroughly depressing August warmup campaign and look completely bereft of attacking ideas.

On the flip side, Argentina are as formidable and belligerent as ever, even if their scrum packs nothing like the traditional punch of old. Over the course of the Rugby Championship, a very talented back line featuring the Carreras brothers, Santiago and Mateo, Santiago Chocobares and the veteran Juan Imhoff on the wing scored some scintillating tries.

While the pressure on England will become even more suffocating should Argentina win this one - which I think they will - it will elevate even further for the pool games against Samoa and Japan. It’s a measure of their current predicament that victories here will be far from straightforward.

Meanwhile Michael Cheika’s squad are improving with every outing and will prove formidable opponents for all opposition. An opening win for them will provide a perfect springboard for an unbeaten run to the quarter-finals, where nobody will fancy playing them. England have it all to do.

South Africa v Scotland: Marseille, Sunday September 10

Scotland’s opening game has massive implications, not only for Gregor Townsend’s squad but also for Ireland. Should the Scots, who are playing with a great deal of confidence and belief at the moment, manage to beat the reigning champions, it would make Ireland’s pool clash against the Springboks even more fraught.

As ever, after a decent warm up campaign that saw them beat France in Murrayfield and run them close in St Etienne, the Scots are ready to conquer the world. The reality of their situation will be clarified on the back of this contest.

My gut feeling is that a win for the Springboks would suit Ireland better as, in the worst-case scenario, should Ireland lose to South Africa in their pool game in Paris, it would set up a winner-take-all clash against the Scots back at the Stade de France a fortnight later.

I’ve been impressed with how the former Munster coaching duo of Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have been preparing their squad, even before they ripped New Zealand apart in Twickenham, but for me that performance re-establishes their credentials as joint tournament favourites, along with France. Despite their undoubted progress and supreme confidence, Scotland will have their work cut out to launch their campaign with a win.

Wales v Fiji: Bordeaux, Sunday September 10

After leading Wales to a World Cup semi-final in 2011 and 2019 Warren Gatland, against all odds, finds himself presiding over a fourth successive Welsh campaign with the weakest squad of his reign.

Recalled from the wilderness when the WRU sacked Wayne Pivac on the eve of the 2023 Six Nations, Gatland has been playing catch up since his return with a squad bereft of any world-class talent. That said, in a comparatively weak pool where a struggling Wallaby squad are trying to find their feet under the controversial figure of Eddie Jones, a win over Fiji in this game should be sufficient to see Wales through to the knockout phase.

On the assumption that Wales should be good enough to beat Georgia and Portugal - even if the Georgians recorded a historic win over the Welsh in Cardiff last November - then their path to the next phase could well come down to winning this key opening clash.

With so many talented players exposed to the best of rugby in Europe and with the Fijian Drua squad now competing regularly in Super Rugby, this is the best-prepared Fijian squad ever sent to a World Cup. If Gatland had concerns about this game a few weeks ago, sitting in the stand in Twickenham last weekend when the Fijians' brilliant brand of attacking rugby tore England apart, will have done nothing to help his sleep pattern.

The Fijians harbour no inhibitions playing against Wales. On the back of that England result and inspired by their historic pool win over the Welsh in Nantes at the 2007 tournament, they are more than capable of delivering another shock result here. This game will be well worth watching.