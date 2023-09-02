Donal Lenihan: Problem-solving and anxiety control are essential tools for progress

The one thing history has taught me, having been involved in all nine World Cups to date in some capacity, is that every event takes on a life of its own.

Ultimately, it normally comes down to not just who has the strongest squad, but which group of players cope best with the swings and roundabouts that inevitably come your way over the course of seven weeks on the road.

With pressure mounting on perennial favorites New Zealand as 2011 hosts, after failing to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in the five tournaments since co-hosting the inaugural RWC with Australia in 1987, injuries to their two most important players in Dan Carter and captain Richie McCaw mid-campaign had the nation in a state of high anxiety.

Murphy’s Law dictated that Carter’s designated backup, first Colin Slade and then Aaron Cruden were also injured, leading to fourth choice No 10 Stephen Donald entering the fray off the bench in the final having been summoned from a fishing trip a week earlier.

It was written in the stars that he should convert the winning penalty for an 8-7 win over a French squad at odds with their management throughout the campaign after losing to Tonga in the pool stage.

Such was the mounting pressure to deliver, a debilitating foot injury to McCaw was camouflaged in order to prevent the entire country entering a state of panic.

That’s exactly what I mean about tournaments taking on a life of their own with the narrative continually changing as the campaign progresses through the pool stage and into the knockout phase of cup rugby.

With my co-tournament favorites France, alongside South Africa, hosting this tournament it will be fascinating to watch how they cope with that additional pressure and attention, coping with an unprecedented level of hype from their compatriots.

When last hosting the competition back in 2007, the French produced their best performance in their only appearance outside of the country, when they shocked New Zealand in a quarter-final played in Cardiff.

Back on home soil against a very average England side in the semi-final, they failed to cope with the mounting pressure and bombed out a week later. All indications to date would suggest that this squad under Fabian Galthie is made of sterner stuff.

With the increasing incidence of red cards around the tackle and clear out - and subsequent suspensions becoming a real threat to player availability - the dynamics around every squad can change overnight.

Just look at the challenges facing England coach Steve Borthwick heading into their key opening pool game against Argentina on the back of losing his captain Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola on successive weekends for clumsy head-high tackles.

Factor in also the strong possibility of losing players to failed head injury assessments and the requirement for them to stand down from active involvement for a recently extended mandatory period of eleven days.

That’s one of the reasons World Rugby has increased the squad size from 31 players last time out in Japan to 33 for this event. The reality is that, despite the best-laid plans, every country will face challenges and how you cope with those will dictate how far you progress in the tournament.

Look at France under Galthie. He was appointed to the French management team just prior to the 2019 World Cup, purely in an advisory role with a view to garnering as much information as possible for this event.

The French knew they weren’t going to seriously contest for outright victory in Japan but, under FFR chairman Bernard Laporte who had done everything necessary to make sure France would win the bidding war to host the 2023 tournament ahead of South Africa and Ireland, were already planning for the future.

Four year’s investment by Galthie in developing Romain Ntamack for the key out half role, even when his club form with Toulouse was questionable, was obliterated in a split second by an innocuous-looking bang to the knee in a World Cup warm-up game against Scotland four weeks before takeoff. French hopes may now depend on how quickly his replacement, Matthieu Jalibert steps up to the mark.

The levels of expectation placed on the shoulders of Andy Farrell’s Irish squad has ratcheted to unprecedented levels given our lofty status as the game’s No 1 ranked side.

This represents unchartered waters heading into a World Cup but when you go to New Zealand and beat the hosts 2-1 in a test series, the entire rugby world tends to stand up and take notice.

Backing up that achievement with a Grand Slam and a record run of 13 games unbeaten since the opening test defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland over a year ago creates its own pressure. From that perspective, the role played by Garry Keegan, the IRFU’s world-class performance coach who’s not even listed in the 27-strong coaching and management team outlined in the match day program at the Aviva Stadium against England, is one of the most important figures within the set up.

Performance anxiety or stress was identified as one of the issues in the review conducted after Ireland’s failure to make the World Cup semi-final in Japan four years ago. Keegan has been tasked with addressing that within a group carrying unprecedented levels of expectation heading into a global tournament.

Throughout 2018 and into 2019, Ireland were also ranked as the game's leading side, something Joe Schmidt admitted, post-Japan, they had failed to deal with mentally. Ireland’s underwhelming World Cup record leaves us as the only Six Nations team, bar Italy, to have never reached the semi-final stage.

Will the current crop be able to negotiate the psychological hurdle that proved a step too far for their predecessors? Much depends on issues beyond their control, not least injuries to key players, coupled with the ability of captain Johnny Sexton to hit the ground running after a protracted period on the sidelines.

My belief in the capability of this squad was cemented on the final week of that New Zealand tour in 2022 when, within the space of eight days, they beat the All Blacks on successive weekends along with their Maori equivalent in midweek.

The pressure on the team and the weight of history heading into that series decider in Wellington was very much in evidence, even if the focus on their hosts was even more intense. The manner in which Farrell’s men dealt with that was incredibly impressive.

Hopefully that will stand to them in France.

If anything, the vagaries of a farcically lop-sided draw, coupled with the highly impressive form of the French and South Africans in recent weeks, might yet prove a blessing in disguise. The set-piece power and brutal physicality unleashed by the Springboks against New Zealand last Friday week will not have gone unnoticed in Scotland either.

On the back of some very decent recent form, the Scottish hype machine had cranked up again with some home-based pundits predicting all kinds of glory for Gregor Townsend’s men. With a comfortable win over Romania a given for Farrell on the opening weekend, Irish eyes will be fully focused on the clash of our Pool B opponents when the Scots take on the Springboks in Marseille the following day.

With so many key pool games up for grabs over the opening 72 hours of action, a lot of teams will be left feeling the heat even before they find their second wind. Only one thing is certain - it won't be dull.