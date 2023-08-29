Donal Lenihan: Few furrowed brows in South Africa or France

With the phony war surrounding those fraught World Cup warm-up games thankfully put to bed, confirmation of the 33 players selected to lead Ireland into the Rugby World Cup has brought this elongated preparation phase to a welcome conclusion.

Sadly it finished on a negative with an outstanding servant of Irish rugby in Cian Healy missing out on selection due to a calf injury. His loss aside, it helps confidence that Ireland have arrived at this point without defeat or controversy.

The fact that a highly-charged Samoan team went within a hair's breadth of derailing Ireland’s attempt at a record 13th test win in a row will do the group no harm either. In the cold light of day, Andy Farrell will be pleased that his charges were able to recalibrate in the heat of battle and, despite a misfiring line out, relaunch their maul to rescue a desperate situation.

With a starting team featuring only four players in Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris and Mack Hansen from Farrell’s established first-choice outfit, Ireland, with the help of a big bench impact from Rob Herring, James Ryan and Peter O'Mahony in particular, found a way to close out the game.

The performance was reminiscent of many in the past on the eve of a World Cup campaign. No matter how you prepare mentally for the final dress rehearsal before the big circus, there’s always that inescapable desire to just get that game out of the way.

Farrell doesn’t get much wrong but the decision to reveal his final deliberations in relation to the make-up of his 33-man squad in advance of kickoff has been questioned in some quarters. Put yourself, for example, in the boots of young Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, starting a test for Ireland for the very first time. With injury doubts surrounding Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, Stewart must have harboured serious ambitions of making the cut. Those hopes were dashed in advance of kickoff and, understandably, his performance dipped, contributing to a misfiring set piece with five line outs lost in the opening half alone.

Then again, Farrell has always made a positive of untimely disruptions or setbacks as a test of the mental resilience within the squad. I don’t doubt for a second that he weighed up all the ramifications of naming the squad early and let the players get on with it. There will be curveballs thrown at the players continually over the next few weeks and they must learn to cope and adapt on the hoof.

The difference between winning and losing that game is enormous. Farrell summarised the events of the evening succinctly when declaring “we take the win and move on quickly”. That might not have been so easy had the Samoans managed to produce a winning try at the death.

Ireland weren’t alone in delivering a less-than-stellar performance on the eve of the big event. Most surprising of all was the absolute drubbing the All Blacks suffered at the hands of their greatest adversary in South Africa, absorbing the biggest-ever loss in their proud rugby history.

Losing a game by 28 points just isn’t part of their DNA. It will be interesting to see how they deal with that in the build-up to their mouthwatering opening game against the hosts and joint tournament favorites France.

The most alarming takeaway from Friday night’s game in Twickenham was the simultaneous introduction of seven fresh Springbok forwards six minutes into the second half. Surely this wasn’t what World Rugby had in mind when they incrementally increased the number of replacements from five to eight over the last two decades.

Don’t be surprised if the governing body mandates a maximum number of forwards to be included on the bench in the future. It’s too late, however, for that to be introduced for this World Cup.

It’s brave, some would say even reckless, in the extreme to carry just one back on the bench but, in the land of the Springbok, the forward is king. The famed “bomb squad” was the foundation stone on which their 2019 World Cup success was delivered but this is bringing things to a new level. Seven fresh forwards, averaging 18 stones a man, are capable of inflicting enormous damage to fatiguing bodies.

The fact that their replacement pack is every bit as strong and powerful as the one that starts the match enables South Africa to sustain a massive presence at the set piece and breakdown for the entire 80 minutes.

FRENCH CONNECTION: Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell has revealed his hand for the tournament. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It also puts even more pressure on the opposition to keep 15 players on the field at all times, placing even more importance on your discipline. New Zealand fell well short on that front with Scott Barrett’s bunker-induced red card on 38 minutes sealing their fate even before the break.

Pool B opponents Scotland and Ireland will look at this new Springbok initiative with dread given that, by all accounts, Rassie Erasmus trialled it with the Scots and ourselves in mind. Farrell will watch with interest to see if that’s what transpires when Scotland open their campaign against the Boks in Marseille the day after Ireland play Romania in Bordeaux.

Scotland had every right to feel good about themselves after a very decent showing in their two warm-up games against France which helped them maintain their position as the 5th ranked team in the game entering the World Cup.

No different to Ireland in Bayonne, they too appeared to be suffering from stage fright and a lack of a clinical edge in their game against Georgia on Saturday. Trailing 0-6 at the break and only eight points ahead entering the final quarter, despite starting the majority of their first choice team, they offered another example of a team not quite as switched on as they would normally be.

Perhaps there was an element of shock within their ranks given the manner in which the Springboks obliterated New Zealand the night before. Gregor Townsend’s men have been really bullish about their prospects entering that opening game but, with Manie Libbok finally showing that he just might have the skill set and temperament to drive the team from No 10 in the absence of Handre Pollard, South Africa looked red hot.

The Springboks might even have stumbled on a winning combination behind their gargantuan pack and have far more to offer in attack than their winning combination four years ago. To be fair, Scotland came good in the final quarter against the Georgians, scoring three tries, to ease their way to a comfortable win.

Hosts France were the other big winners over the weekend with an impressive demolition of Australia in front of a passionate home crowd at the Stade de France. Despite the defeat, the Wallabies also showed signs of improvement in attack and at the scrum. The atmosphere in that stadium for the opening game against New Zealand will be electric.

The biggest loser on final auditions weekend was England. Steve Borthwick’s beleaguered squad is stumbling from crisis to crisis and have completely lost their way. Losing at what was once fortress Twickenham, in front of a half-empty stadium against the impressive Fijians, has left England in disarray heading to France.

Not only does their opening game against Argentina look beyond them at the moment but, on the basis of the Samoan performance in Bayonne, they too will believe they have the power and attacking quality to match the achievement of their Pacific Island brothers when they meet England in their pool.

It’s hard to believe that English rugby has fallen this far yet, the prospect that Borthwick’s men could go further in the tournament than Ireland, given the mess World Rugby has made of the draw, is pretty sobering.

Time will tell just how reliable a barometer the last month of action has been but, right now, South Africa and France have every right to feel good about themselves nine days out from the opening ceremony.