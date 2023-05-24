Donal Lenihan: O'Gara giving Irish rugby plenty of food for thought

Just as well I’ve had a few days to absorb the implications of Leinster’s latest failure to land a fifth Heineken Champions Cup, despite yet another season where they appeared impregnable.

In a repeat of their 2022 annus horribilis - only difference this time out, their defeat to Munster as opposed to the Blue Bulls at the penultimate stage of the URC - a third Champions Cup defeat in a row to La Rochelle will have set alarm bells ringing not only at Leinster’s high-performance unit at UCD but further down the road in IRFU headquarters on Lansdowne Road.

In what, up to the point of last Saturday’s kick-off, had proved the perfect season for Irish rugby on both the club and international front, things looked even cosier 12 minutes into an absorbing contest when, after one of the most extraordinary opening sequences of any decider, Leinster sprinted into a 17-0 lead.

What happened afterwards will not only be dissected by all of Ireland’s major rivals between now and the World Cup in September but suggests that, akin to some of the great soccer clubs over the years - think Manchester City now, Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past and, in a rugby context, Saracens and Toulon before them - La Rochelle are fast becoming stronger than the best international teams out there at present.

It begs the question. Is this ever-evolving La Rochelle team, with only three regular starters in the French team, better than their national side? For all intents and purposes, La Rochelle beat practically a full Irish team currently ranked No 1 in the international arena.

It’s a moot point but the manner of this latest Leinster collapse in Europe will certainly offer plenty food for thought, not only for Leo Cullen and the club hierarchy but for Andy Farrell and his coaching team as they prepare to go into international camp on June 17th.

The most obvious takeaway from Saturday’s stunning final is a reinforcement of something we know already. At the highest level of rugby, size and power still matters. Ireland’s defeat of South Africa and France this season had suggested we had come to terms with those specific demands but this latest setback will force a rethink.

Then again even the mighty Springbok eight would struggle to deal with the specific challenges posed by this powerhouse La Rochelle pack. Yet while impressive and imposing individually, many have failed to make anything like the same impression on the international stage.

Uini Atonio, for example, always appears to wreak more havoc in the yellow of his club than in the blue of France. The gargantuan Will Skelton has always been a nightmare for Leinster to deal with in his time with Saracens and La Rochelle without ever making anything like the same impact in his 19 caps for Australia.

Then again he’s been away from home for a long time and has never really felt the love from various Wallaby setups that he experienced in Saracens under Mark McCall or in his current abode under Ronan O’Gara.

Mark my words, that’s about to change. Eddie Jones is a shrewd operator and I’ll be flabbergasted if he doesn’t build his Australian pack around the imposing frame of the second row. The Wallabies are my dark horse to upset the odds at the World Cup and making Skelton a focal point of that journey appears a no-brainer to me.

MAN MOUNTAIN: Will Skelton of La Rochelle during the Heineken Champions Cup Final. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Skelton’s ability to suck in defenders while managing to offload in the tackle summed up Leinster’s dilemma perfectly. Time and again their players were drawn like moths to a flame in an effort to stop the big man in his tracks.

Leinster were not found wanting when it came to delivering punishing line speed, big tackles that hurtled the giants backwards, but it was the outcome of some of those explosive collisions that ultimately proved costly, none more so than the loss of their captain James Ryan when he came off second best in his attempt to flatten Skelton.

With so many Leinster defenders being sucked into the narrow channels, space was available elsewhere to be exploited. UJ Seuteni’s game-changing try on the stroke of halftime came as a direct result of such a sequence of play.

That offered La Rochelle the belief they needed heading into the dressing room at the break and created an element of doubt in the minds of the Leinster players. The worrying thing from an Irish perspective is that Leinster failed to react in the manner required in the crucial third quarter when their game management, especially around exits from their 22, let them down badly.

That failure coupled with the fact that with 15 minutes left, Leinster had already made 159 punishing tackles compared to 39 for La Rochelle, a ratio of four-to-one. That was always going to take a heavy toll.

O’Gara has done a remarkable job. Perhaps his biggest achievement is not in the technical or tactical side of the equation, great and obvious as it undoubtedly is, but in the creation of a tight, extremely close-knit group whose character, despite the fact that they are drawn from as far and wide as New Zealand, Australia, Samoa, Ireland, South Africa and France, was tested to the full when standing behind the posts 17 points in arrears.

Perhaps the greatest lesson O’Gara has learned over the last decade in the coaching box came from his two-year stint in Christchurch.

Always an intense character when it came to his rugby, the ability of the Crusaders squad under Scott Robertson to enjoy each others company, to be able to switch on and off at the appropriate moments, convinced him it’s not necessary to walk around with your game face on all the time.

Having failed to score a single try in last season’s final, registering three in the opening 12 minutes may even have lured Leinster into a false sense of security. When the tide turned early in the second half, they found themselves paddling against a torrent, unable to navigate their way out of trouble.

Time will tell whether this result proves a blessing in disguise or a fatal blow to Ireland’s World Cup aspirations. I’m confident Andy Farrell and Paul O’Connell are astute enough to absorb the implications and use it to Ireland’s advantage from the moment preparations begin next month.

Ironically, it’s now down to Munster to lift Irish spirits and end the season on a winning note. Who would have thought that when they were on the receiving end of a shattering Champions Cup exit at the hands of the Sharks in Durban seven weeks ago.

The return trip to the land of the Springbok two weeks later for back-to-back URC outings against the same opposition and the Stormers offered Graham Rowntree the chance for redemption. Suffice to say his squad grasped that opportunity and haven’t looked back since.

They now have a glorious chance to end a painful trophy drought, stretching over a decade, against a Stormers side who can scarcely believe their luck in being offered the chance to retain their URC crown won in dramatic fashion against great rivals, the Blue Bulls, at the same venue last year.

As La Rochelle proved on Saturday, the associated comforts of playing at home in front of an enthusiastic local support doesn’t always work in your favour. Much will come down to how they’ve dealt with a difficult travel schedule that sees them play a seventh away game in succession.

Having watched them deal so successfully with the Stormers challenge in Cape Town only a few short weeks ago and with some key personnel available once again after injury, I give Munster every chance.