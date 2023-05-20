Donal Lenihan: Leinster must work La Rochelle giants out of their comfort zone

Slaying the bogey man

For all kinds of reasons, it’s really important that Leinster face the challenge La Rochelle will undoubtedly bring to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and succeed where they have fallen short against the same opposition over the last two seasons.

This Leinster squad has been imperious in their undefeated march to the final, scoring 42 tries, an average of six per game, and 310 points in the seven games. Given their team on Saturday is short just three of Ireland’s potential starting side for the biggest games at the World Cup, there’s wider implications if Ronan O'Gara oversees another tactical master plan sufficient to beat Leinster.

Parking the wider implications for the national team for a minute and given how dominant Leinster have been for the vast majority of the last three domestic and European seasons, it would amount to a serious setback if they end up trophy less again this year.

After what transpired in their last two outings against La Rochelle, it’s imperative Leinster start well and carry the fight to the visitors from the outset. Both defeats to O'Gara’s men, at the semi final and final stage of the last two competitions, were on French soil.

The ever-growing legions of La Rochelle supporters took over the Stade Velodrome in Marseille for last season’s decider and brought an even bigger crowd to take ownership of the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux for the comprehensive semi final demolition of Exeter Chiefs.

While several neutral rugby followers would have bought tickets well in advance of knowing who was going to make it to the final, one hopes Leinster supporters have seized home advantage by investing in tickets months ago and that they make their presence felt. The visitors have to experience the hostility that comes with playing on the road in a title decider.

The standout statistic for those of the opinion La Rochelle pilfered the Heineken Cup from under Leinster’s nose last year is the fact that they outscored Leinster by three tries to nil. Zero. That was an incredible achievement against such a potent attack and one Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster need to absorb.

La Rochelle’s blueprint for shutting down the famed Leinster attack started and finished at the breakdown where they chased turnovers like men possessed. It worked and is a trend O'Gara and forwards coach Donncha Ryan will be keen to repeat.

Breakdown mastery.

If Leinster were to distill the reasons for their failure to cope with La Rochelle in their European meetings to date, it would come down primarily to a failure to deal with the jackal threat at the breakdown and in containing the raw power of the visitors front five at the scrum and maul.

With so much of Leinster’s attacking potency dependent on recycling phase possession in under three seconds, a failure to deliver on that front has major consequences. As an out-half, O'Gara appreciates that better than most. Hence the willingness of La Rochelle to gamble at the very sniff of generating a turnover or, at worst, slowing the quality of ball available to the electric Jamison Gibson-Park.

In their big European meetings over the last two seasons, La Rochelle generated nine breakdown turnovers, including six in last year's final. If anything, they have built even further on that breakdown dominance, aided and abetted by having key jackal exponents spread throughout the team.

The most effective of these is Fijian veteran Levani Botia who, at 34 years of age, is playing brilliantly. It helps that he is equally comfortable playing in the back row or midfield. Against Exeter in the semi-final, O'Gara started him with No 7 on his back, despite the fact that his first choice No 12, the equally influential Jonathan Danty, was out injured.

Botia was incredible, easily the most influential player on the pitch. La Rochelle generated a further five breakdown turnovers against the Chiefs that day, placing Cullen on red alert as to where their major threat is going to come from on Saturday.

The problem for Leinster is La Rochelle have a plethora of accomplished poachers in front five forwards Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio, Will Skelton - best of luck trying to clear him off the ball - along with Greg Alldritt, operating in sync with Botia who, once again, is deployed in the back row. With Danty restored to the midfield after his recent injury, La Rochelle will be even more menacing.

Perhaps the most influential figure in policing the contact area will be South African referee Jaco Peyper. At times in the past, La Rochelle have got away with having their massive forwards linger in the contact area. How quickly Peyper pings them for that will have a massive influence on the outcome of this one.

Dilute the power and impose tempo.

After the disappointments of recent seasons - one Heineken Champions Cup since 2012 is hardly reflective of Leinster’s playing and financial resources - Cullen and Lancaster will recognise better than most what they need to do to overcome the explosive physical power La Rochelle bring to bear.

Seven of Leinster’s starting pack on Saturday have already gone toe-to-toe for Ireland this season against similar behemoths up front for South Africa and France and come out on top. Only two weeks ago they dealt admirably with a similar challenge from Toulouse without undue difficulty.

That same Toulouse pack has, more often that not, been able to cope with the best the La Rochelle pack has thrown at them in several key Top 14 outings over the last few seasons. Leinster must have taken something from those specific outings they can apply on Saturday.

One of their key aims is to control the tempo of the game. Make the likes of Antonio and Skelton work harder and take them out of their aerobic comfort zone. Leinster’s scrum is capable of competing on equal terms from the outset and may even have an edge when it comes to their reserve stocks.

If they can take the legs early from Atonio his replacement at tight head prop, George Henri Colombe, has major question marks hanging over his scrummaging ability. If he comes on with 30 minutes to go, Leinster must look to expose him.

Another challenge comes from the fact that this La Rochelle team is stronger overall than the one that made history in Marseille last May. In Antoine Hastoy, they have a more rounded and consistent figure at out-half than his predecessor Ihaia West.

In Uj Seutani, O'Gara has unearthed a gem in midfield who complements even more the skill set Danty brings to bear. His emergence has facilitated the transfer of Botia to the back row. Bear in mind also that All Black 2015 World Cup winner Tawera Kerr-Barlow missed last year's decider due to injury and is back playing to his brilliant best at present.

Enough about La Rochelle. This Leinster side is packed with stardust. The midfield of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose is world class, while Hugo Keenan and James Lowe offer major threats from the back field.

In the absence of Johnny Sexton, the biggest pressure of all sits on the shoulders of Ross Byrne. He’s become well used to that by this stage and it’s not as if he’s been parachuted into this contest without game time or at late notice. In fact, it may come as a surprise to learn that he’s started all seven of Leinster’s Champions Cup outings to date.

He needs to control territory. Leinster need to minimise the amount of lineout maul opportunities they present the visitors in their twenty two which places a huge emphasis on their discipline. If they can reduce their penalty count, Hastoy won’t be able to launch those booming kicks to the corners.

With the round of 16, the quarter and semifinal, along with Saturday’s titanic clash all being staged at the Aviva Stadium, Leinster have been offered a glorious opportunity to finally land that coveted fifth Champions Cup star. They will never have a better setting but need to produce their most complete performance of the season.