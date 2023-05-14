Donal Lenihan: Van Graan era firmly consigned to history as Crowley announces himself as Munster’s long-term No 10

Van Graan era consigned to history.

Regardless of what happens in the URC final in Cape Town on Saturday week, Munster’s season has been a resounding success.

The complete transformation in the way Munster attack, introduced and presided over by new head coach Graham Rowntree and, in particular, attack coach Mike Prendergast, is not only paying dividends but is playing far more to the strengths of the team.

Right from the kick off on Saturday, when Munster went wide in a three-phase movement from deep in the twenty two, the evidence was there for all to see that this time out there would be no attempt at playing the containment and territorial game that came unstuck on so many occasions when Johann van Graan’s Munster were pitted against Leinster.

Having been part of that coaching set up, Rowntree, on his ascension to head coach, had the smarts to recognise that Munster’s approach had to change. The likes of Shane Daly and Calvin Nash look completely different players under the new system.

Given a licence to roam off the wing and pop up as a second playmaker, Daly was outstanding on Saturday. Coupled with that is a vast improvement in the handling and overall skillset of the Munster forwards who have been tasked with playing with more pace and continuity.

Some of the tip passes and offloads from front five forwards Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron and Jean Kleyn have enabled Munster to play a completely different game. Thankfully the kick, chase, and hope for the best approach has been consigned to history.

That said, on the evidence of this game, Munster still have a distance to travel. You won’t get away again with creating so many opportunities in the opposition twenty two without converting them into points. Munster butchered three potential tries within five metres of the Leinster line, due to a mix of superb defending and a lack of composure on Munster’s behalf. That needs to improve before the URC final.

Crowley’s the real deal

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Munster out half Jack Crowley. Struggling for game time at ten from the outset of the season, the catalyst for change came with his inclusion on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

With all of Ireland’s coaching team, bar Andy Farrell, on board, the west Cork man grabbed his opportunity with both hands, making a big impression on Ireland’s attack coach Mike Catt. That created the opening whereby Crowley was capped for Ireland out of the blue despite the fact that Joey Carbery was Munster’s first choice No 10.

Winning a first cap off the bench against Fiji is one thing. Being handed the reigns at the 12th hour to start against Australia when Johnny Sexton was ruled out, a different challenge altogether. Despite acquitting himself well in demanding circumstances against the Wallabies, Crowley remained second fiddle to Carbery in Munster, playing at inside centre in a number of European games.

That always looked like a compromise, even if it complemented Munster’s new approach by having two playmakers. Allied to that has been Ben Healy’s excellent form, after declaring for and being capped by Scotland. Leaving for Edinburgh next season, it’s as if a burden has been lifted off Healy’s shoulders and he has performed well of late.

By the time Munster returned to South Africa for their highly successful recent trip, Crowley had established himself as first choice and his confidence has soared. Out of necessity on Saturday, with Malakai Fekitoa ruled out, Crowley was tasked with starting in midfield, outside Healy. Both performed well from the outset but the head injury that removed Healy from the action on the half hour mark restored Crowley to his favoured position. He grasped the responsibility, raising his game to another level. The winning drop goal at the death is something he’s visualised and practiced ad nauseam for years.

On the field adjacent to the family home in Innishannon, where his dad Fachtna erected a set of goal posts for his son to practice his place-kicking when in school, Crowley would have placed himself in the boots of his hero Ronan O'Gara, imagining moments such as this. Hence the trademark O'Gara finger to the skies when the ball sailed perfectly over the bar to send Munster’s supporters into a state of delirium. It

marked a seminal moment in Crowley’s burgeoning career, the day he finally announced himself as Munster’s long-term No 10.

Leinster again left wondering what if...

No doubt Leo Cullen will come under pressure for his decision to omit 11 guaranteed starters from the Leinster team that will start against La Rochelle next weekend for the semi-final.

On the back of losing to the Blue Bulls at the RDS at the same stage of the URC last season, the pressure on Cullen and Stuart Lancaster to deliver silverware in the Heineken Champions Cup final will have ratcheted up another level after this result.

For a side of Leinster’s quality and consistency to finish trophyless two seasons in a row, may yet prove a burden or an inspiration for Leinster’s full-strength side next weekend. Sitting in the stand at the Aviva on Saturday, watching Crowley’s smash and grab at the end, must have been very painful for those Leinster players.

At least they’re in a position to do something about it now. Despite all the mumbles, after the event, about the strength of the side Cullen sent into action against Munster, their strength in depth is exemplified by the fact that the starting team on Saturday included 10 Irish internationals, along with Springbok Jason Jenkins, an All Black in Charlie Ngatai and Samoan international tight head Michael Ala’alatoa.

If he had his time over again, Cullen may have gambled by including a few more of his frontliners in props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan on the bench. Easy to be wise after the event. Hopefully, this latest setback will prove the catalyst and final bit of inspiration required to land that long overdue fifth Champions Cup success. It’s the least Cullen and Lancaster deserve for the stellar work they’ve done in developing and advancing so many home-grown Leinster players to this point.