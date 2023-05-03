Donal Lenihan: Ultan Dillane looks reborn in La Rochelle, but Leinster is the ultimate test

BY their nature, semi- finals are supposed to be tense, tight affairs. While I couldn’t see anything other than a convincing win for La Rochelle over a completely underpowered Exeter Chiefs side in the second of the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup deciders, I expected Toulouse to make life a lot more difficult for Leinster.

In terms of freshness and preparation, Ugo Mola’s men were in a completely different space to when they last lined out at the Aviva Stadium, on consecutive weekends against Munster and Leinster, at the same stage of last season’s tournament.

Leinster’s front liners hadn’t played since the quarter-final demolition of Leicester Tigers three weeks earlier. Hats off to Leo Cullen, Stuart Lancaster and the Leinster strength and conditioning team, who always seem to get the balance right when it comes to hitting the ground running after weeks without a game.

The best example of this was seen in the performance of Charlie Ngatai in the Leinster midfield. He hadn’t seen any action since January 7, yet slotted in seamlessly to make light of the late withdrawal of Robbie Henshaw.

When they signed him last summer, Leinster had earmarked the once capped All Black for days such as this. With Johnny Sexton and James Lowe already ruled out, having Ngatai as an option ahead of quality youngsters but less experienced figures in Jamie Osborne and Ciaran Frawley against a team with such depth and experience as the Top 14 champions was crucial.

While Toulouse shot themselves in the foot with regard to how they dealt with the early injury to Pierre-Louis Barassi — resulting in Antoine Dupont operating in an ineffective sweeper role — I’ve no doubt Leinster would have won this contest in any event.

With a potential showdown against France in the offing at some stage at the upcoming World Cup, Andy Farrell will have dissected last Saturday’s game. With eight potential French starters in the Toulouse line up, the prospect of facing Fabian Galthie’s men at some stage next autumn, on the back of this showing, looks promising from an Irish perspective.

At least, on first viewing, that might seem the case but it comes with a cautionary note. Firstly, while the Leinster players looked sharper and fitter entering the final quarter, a summer spent together with the French management in preparation for the World Cup will see the Toulouse contingent fitter and sharper come

September.

Secondly, and of even more importance, France under Galthie and Shaun Edwards are far better coached. Toulouse have a long-held tradition that their head coach must come from within, must be embedded in the Stade Toulousain system.

Guy Noves was a legendary figure who reigned supreme as head coach at the club for 22 years. However, as the professional game evolved, they were badly in need of more modern methods long before his departure. His replacement Mola fitted the bill in terms of his DNA but falls short of the mark in terms of what is required from a top-rated

modern coach.

While Toulouse have got the better of La Rochelle in terms of winning the key Top 14 games in recent times, there’s no question in my mind that Ronan O’Gara is a far superior coach to his Toulouse counterpart.

What he is achieving with La Rochelle is amazing. To reach a third Champions Cup decider in a row is an incredible achievement. O’Gara was assistant coach to Jono Gibbes for the first of those but his charges have improved year on year since he assumed the top job in the summer of 2021. Right now they appear a more rounded team to the one that shocked Leinster in last season’s final.

Unlike Toulouse, they only supply three regular starters to the French national side, gargantuan tight head prop Uni Atonio, outstanding No 8 Gregory Aldritt, and the dynamic Jonathan Danty in midfield. Many of the support cast aren’t exactly household names yet O’Gara has moulded them into a highly formidable unit.

Ultan Dillane looks reborn on the side of the scrum, operating in that second row/blind side hybrid role favoured by many teams now. O’Gara has taken the best attributes of Dillane’s game in terms of maximising his ball winning ability out of touch, matching that with his insatiable appetite for work in the loose while diluting his responsibilities as a ball player.

The biggest challenge for the holders when they arrive in Dublin on May 20 is what happens if Leinster find a way to halt their explosive scrum and their lineout maul? Cullen’s men coped admirably with a massive Toulouse front five last weekend who have always managed to trade on equal terms in the key physical exchanges against La Rochelle when the two side meet in the Top 14.

The raw power Aldritt’s pack exerted throughout against Exeter proved far to much for the Gallagher Premiership side to cope with. To be fair to Rob Baxter’s men they were short their England international front row in Harry Williams, Luke Cowen-Dickie, and Alec Hepburn due to injury before losing influential Scotland second row Jonny Gray after 30 minutes.

Between them Leinster and La Rochelle accumulated 88 points and 12 tries to win their semi-finals at a canter. With three weeks to go to the final, the manner in which they manage their squads through their domestic league commitments will be crucial in order to arrive for the final primed and ready for another fraught encounter.

With Leinster firmly focused on making up for last year’s shattering Champions Cup final defeat in Marseille, a window of opportunity may just open up for the likes of Munster and Ulster to exploit in the upcoming knockout phase of the URC.

Munster are in a good place right now with their recent unbeaten sojourn in South Africa a potential game changer over the next few weeks. Confidence should be at an all-time high for this group given what they achieved in very challenging circumstances in Cape Town and Durban.

KEY MAN: RG Snyman. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Getting RG Snyman back in the starting line up against the Stormers was a game changer. What a pity he wasn’t able to back up that performance against the Sharks, having been ruled out by a head injury. His presence will be crucial to the Munster cause over the next few weeks.

Munster will have their hands full in Scotstoun on Saturday against a Glasgow outfit that blew them away in Thomond Park a few weeks ago.

Graham Rowntree used the trip to South Africa to good effect in rectifying many of their failings that night, not least in defence.

It might also suit the Munster cause that Glasgow qualified for the Challenge Cup final against Toulon in Dublin on the back of an impressive 35-17 away win over Scarlets last weekend. Like Cullen, Glasgow head coach Franco Smith may have to juggle his squad to cope with the demands of competing on two fronts.

For Munster to win the URC after the topsy turvy campaign they have endured to date would be some achievement. The reward for a win in Glasgow will more than likely be a semi-final showdown against Leinster in Dublin on the weekend before the Champions Cup final.

Cullen has already hinted that he will rotate his squad for Saturday’s URC quarter- final against the Sharks. They should still have enough to cope against a side shorn the influential Springbok pairing of Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi up front.

If Munster can negotiate a safe passage against the Warriors, the prospect of taking on a Leinster team with their sights firmly focused on La Rochelle the following weekend offers Rowntree’s men with a fascinating window of opportunity.

To make it that far, Munster must first rectify the issues that led to them trailing Glasgow by 31 points early in the second half in Limerick only a few short weeks ago. My sense from the South African trip is that they have managed to address those shortcomings. That view will be tested to the full this Saturday.