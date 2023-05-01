Donal Lenihan: Eyes turn to another heavyweight treat in Dublin

BILLED in advance as possibly the biggest clash in Heineken Champions Cup history, the meeting of European club superpowers Leinster and Toulouse was sure to entice audiences across the rugby world.

Even in far away Cape Town and Durban on my travels for Munster’s recent URC sojourn, the game local rugby fanatics were most keen to talk about was Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final showdown at the Aviva Stadium.

By their nature, semi-finals rarely deliver, with the emphasis solely on making the final by whatever means necessary. However, the beauty with Leinster and Toulouse is that both want to play. Hence there was always the chance that this eagerly awaited contest might even live up to expectations.

Leo Cullen’s mood with the media in the build-up to the game betrayed an anxiousness not normally associated with Leinster’s commander-in-chief. I can see where he’s coming from. For a squad that has dominated domestic and European rugby for so long, a return of one Heineken Champions Cup since 2012 is bearing heavily on Ireland’s leading province.

If anything the prospect of completing the knockout phase of European action less than a mile from your home patch added even more pressure on Cullen, not to mention the prospect of taking on a side featuring eight players who saw game time for France in the recent Six Nations and being short three of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning backline.

The news that filtered through on Friday that Robbie Henshaw would join Johnny Sexton and James Lowe on the sideline had a sobering effect on all Leinster supporters. The quality of the Toulouse line up, coupled with the fact that they arrived in Dublin on Thursday, primed and ready having been spared Top 14 action the previous weekend when Toulouse coach Ugo Mola sent the seconds to Paris to play Stade Francais.

If Cullen was jumpy before the game, the sight of Pita Ahki breaching the Leinster defence to score the opening try after eight minutes of breathtaking action did nothing to calm the nerves. Toulouse started with intent, punishing any loose kicking to the backfield where Antoine Dupont and Thomas Ramos were lurking with intent.

The trajectory of this contest was turned on its head, however, from the moment Toulouse centre Pierre-Louis Barassi was forced off injured with just 15 minutes on the clock. In a game that facilitates eight substitutes, the decision to go with just two backs on the bench is always fraught with danger.

Mola must surely regret his decision to replace Barassi with a scrum half in Paul Graou, which necessitated moving the most influential nine on the planet in Antoine Dupont further out the field. It’s the equivalent of Kerry replacing an injured goalkeeper by repositioning David Clifford between the posts.

UP IN THE CLOUDS: Ross Molony of Leinster takes possession in a lineout during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It didn’t help the Toulouse cause that one of Graou’s first contributions was to throw a horrible pass straight at the head of Jack Willis that bounced into the waiting hands of ace poacher Dan Sheehan. The Leinster hooker has an amazing turn of pace and skill set for such a big man. Ramos and Dupont just looked at each other forlornly, wondering what just happened.

By that stage, Leinster had already shown their teeth, unveiling a ruthless attacking streak after Ramos was shown a yellow card, manufactured by the excellent Jamison Gibson-Park, for a deliberate knock-on.

The Leinster and Ireland scrum-half demonstrated superb game management throughout, while also taking pressure off Ross Byrne with some superb kicking from the base. His ability to scan from the base and access the opportunities is what sets him apart.

With Toulouse reduced to 14 men, he was the one who exploited the space available on the blind side that resulted in two tries in four inspired minutes from the massively influential Jack Conan. Jimmy O’Brien was denied a third by a sublime cover tackle from Argentine international Juan Cruz Mallia in a sustained period of pressure that showed Leinster at their ruthless best.

If you thought that scoring spree was somewhat coincidental, think again. When Toulouse replacement prop Rodrigue Neti was shown a yellow in the second half for a head clash with Josh Van Der Flier, Leinster’s response was equally emphatic.

Trailing at the time by a manageable ten points, and having just eked out a great opportunity for an attacking lineout courtesy of a magnificent 50/22 from the mercurial boot of Ramos, Neti’s indiscretion not only cancelled a clear try-scoring opportunity for the visitors but offered Leinster a similar platform once Byrne kicked to the corner off the penalty conceded.

To add insult to injury Van Der Flier recovered from the head clash to score off the resultant Leinster line-out maul within a minute of Neti’s dismissal. When replacement second row Jason Jenkins scored Leinster’s fifth try a few minutes later, the game was over with fifteen minutes to go.

Nobody saw that coming in advance of what was anticipated as being an extremely tight contest. For that, Toulouse will have to reflect, not only on the wisdom of opting to carry only two backs on the bench, but also on their indiscipline with Leinster scoring 28 points during the two 10-minute periods when Ramos and Neti were confined to the sin bin.

Perhaps the greatest irony of all is the fact that the other back on the Toulouse bench, and a player whose versatility could so easily have seen Dupont remain at scrum half, was none other than Arthur Retiere.

He was the one sprung from the La Rochelle bench by Ronan O’Gara in the final quarter of last year’s decider in Marseilles to break Leinster hearts, scoring the winning try with two minutes left on the clock.

Ever since, Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have been on a mission of atonement. The fact that O’Gara’s men have prevailed to make it three Heineken Champions Cup finals in a row will suit Leinster’s thirst for revenge just fine.

Having beaten Leinster at the semi-final stage two years ago before denying them an eagerly awaited fifth star by winning a first-ever Champions Cup last season, La Rochelle won’t be travelling to the Aviva Stadium with any sense of inferiority.

Their hugely impressive seven-try 47-28 demolition of Exeter Chiefs in Bordeaux yesterday sets up a mouthwatering repeat of last year’s pulsating decider on Leinster’s doorstep. Ever the one to relish a challenge, O’Gara would love nothing more than to replicate last season’s shock win by repeating the dose in Leinster’s backyard.

Another tantalising European heavyweight clash awaits on the back of what transpired this weekend. Dublin is braced for another cracker.