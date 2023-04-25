Donal Lenihan: Cork to Cape Town - The diary of a rugby nerd

Munster's tour de force

THE mini-series against the Stormers and Sharks proved far more informative and rewarding from a Munster perspective than the previous visit. With their backs against the wall in terms of securing a decent draw for the URC quarter-finals, not to mention a place in next season's Heineken Champions Cup, accumulating seven points from the maximum 10 on offer amounted to a bountiful haul for the tourists.

To return home unbeaten after the traumatic defeat to the Sharks in the round of 16 game only three weeks earlier offered further evidence of the ability of this Munster group to absorb the lessons from what proved a challenging experience and be better next time out.

It would help the Munster cause immeasurably if they stopped offering the opposition early access to the scoreboard which has left them chasing games all too often recently. To recover from being 19 points behind four minutes into the second half, to draw the game offered further evidence of the character within the side.

Graham Rowntree has done a superb job in building the belief and resilience within the squad, despite the setbacks they have suffered at various points in the season to date. That refusal to lie down was very much in evidence again, in challenging conditions, in Kings Park last Saturday.

Having shown flashes of what he is capable of throughout the breathtaking win over the Stormers the previous weekend, to lose RG Snyman to injury for the Sharks game was a big blow. Seeing his massive presence in the team huddle before kick off, especially against the big South African teams, must be hugely reassuring for the younger players in the squad.

In his absence, Fineen Wycherly, the only change from the team that won in Cape Town, picked the perfect moment to deliver his best performance in a Munster shirt. He came of age when most needed, contesting at every lineout, carrying powerfully while also delivering a number of dominant tackles.

The player of the trip however was 35-year-old Stephen Archer who contributed, back-to-back, 80-minute performances in the most draining of conditions. He was superb throughout and might have added a cracking try against the Sharks had the offload from Malakai Fekitoa been a bit more sympathetic.

That said, the scrum remains a big issue for Munster. Of the 15 contested last Saturday, Munster conceded five penalties and two free kicks. The message is clear. To really contest for silverware next season, Munster need to break the bank and sign a world class tight head prop.

Leinster set the bar when it comes to going to the market to recruit the best fit for their needs. The most recent example of this is the inspired addition of Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber to replace Stuart Lancaster.

Munster have made huge strides under Rowntree in his first season as a head coach. Things will even get better once Snyman reaches full match fitness. Think for a moment of the potential of the Munster pack once Tadhg Beirne returns from injury to join him.

To maximise that potential, however, the powerbrokers in Munster rugby need to bite the bullet and recruit a disruptive scrummaging tight head. Right now, it’s the missing link.

Positive innovation for stadium fans

It’s the same tournament but with one noticeable difference, at least for one outing. In Cape Town last Saturday week, fans attending Munster’s game against the Stormers were privy to the full audio of the discussions taking place between referee Craig Evans and his TMO being broadcast to television viewers, as replays of specific incidents were replayed on the stadium screens. Surprisingly, the exercise wasn’t repeated in Kings Park for the Sharks game.

I’ve often made the point that fans who choose to watch games on television are treated to a better insight into what drives the referee’s decisions around yellow and red cards than those who stump up the money to attend the game.

I was initially caught by surprise when the discussion between the officials surrounding an incident involving Joseph Dweba and Peter O'Mahony was made available to the live audience over the stadium sound system. The chat was escalated further when Springbok second row Mervin Orie, not once but twice, placed his hand on the Munster captain’s face.

Quite how he avoided a yellow card for that indiscretion was a bit strange but, the fact that everyone in the stadium could hear the deliberations of the officials added appreciably to the match day experience, a point reinforced by a number of the Munster supporters I spoke to after the game.

Having witnessed the benefits first-hand, it would be great to hear if it’s an initiative the tournament organisers are keen to support.

Global season can’t come soon enough for South African rugby

The reality check that accompanied the departure of all three South African teams from their inaugural involvement in the Heineken Champions Cup has not gone unnoticed by the South African Rugby Union.

The Blue Bulls were first to depart the scene when they lost their round of 16 game to Toulouse, followed a week later by the Stormers and Sharks, both beaten at the quarter-final stage by Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse respectively.

Having seen the Stormers and Bulls contest the URC final in their first season involved, the fact that no South African team made it to a European semi-final - the Lions were also eliminated from the Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage - has prompted a full review.

The president of SARU, Mark Alexander, was quick out of the blocks, claiming that “the season is cluttered. Our players don’t get enough rest. A global season will improve their welfare”.

Nobody doubts that assertion but it was always clear that the demands placed on the top Springboks as a result of competing in a European-based domestic season and a southern hemisphere-based international one was always going to be problematic.

Talk of South Africa joining the Six Nations has been knocked on the head, and rightly so. The addition of the leading provinces to the URC has undoubtedly lifted the level of that tournament but, in my opinion, including South Africa in the Six Nations would have been a step too far. It would also have proved a massive blow to the game in Australia and New Zealand, creating major problems, not least financial.

Alexander makes a reasonable point however when it comes to aligning the season’s north and south of the equator. There’s no doubt that the heavy match load, not to mention the travel and variance in climatic conditions, has impacted on the Springbok players required to perform across both tournaments.

SARU are looking for the major competitions across the game to be aligned so that the URC, Gallagher Premiership and French Top 14 are, more or less, played in parallel with the Super Rugby season.

Ideally the Rugby Championship would take place around the same time as the Six Nations while the newly promoted Nations Cup would be contested on a league basis in the slot currently occupied by summer tours and the November internationals.

In theory, it all sounds great but, there’s no way the rugby authorities on this side of the world will be agreeable to shifting the timing of the Six Nations.

By and large, the South African provinces have been greatly energised by the level of competition in the URC and Champions Cup and are fully on board. While they accept the travel is a problem, it’s nothing compared to the ridiculous schedule they had to endure when playing Super Rugby in Japan, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

It would improve the lot of all the URC teams if they stopped travelling north and south via Dubai or Doha, a journey extending over 24 hours. Munster have had two of those round trips over the last month alone. An overnight flight from London to Johannesburg or Cape Town, as I experienced, extends to 11 hours with just an hour’s time difference.

While the after-effects of the global pandemic has led to less scheduled and, as a result, more expensive direct flights out of London, something has to be done to make the journey more palatable for the players. If it’s an improvement in player welfare that SARU are looking for, that would be good place to start.