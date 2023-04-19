Donal Lenihan: Getting up close and personal with a Springbok bomb squad

JUST imagine for a moment what it must have felt like for 19-year-old Danny Sheahan as he boarded a plane for Cape Town last week.

This time last year the young UCC hooker was preparing for the Leaving Certificate, having just completed his schools rugby career with PBC. Last Saturday, as he warmed up to my right hand side, in a luminous green bib as one of the back up reserves, an all-Springbok front row of (Ulster-bound) Stormers captain Stephen Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba and Frans Malherbe did likewise on the other end of the field.

Every now and then, as Sheahan took an inquisitive glimpse at Stormers pack going through their set routines close by, you couldn’t but wonder what was going through his mind. If ever a player needed an incentive to drive himself to the next level, sitting amidst the electric scenes that greeted the Munster players on their return to a victorious dressing room after the game must have provided the young hooker with all the reason he needs to work even harder to make the breakthrough.

The same applies to fellow hooker Scott Buckley who’s a few years ahead of Sheahan in terms of his apprenticeship. He came on with 15 minutes to go and held up his end in closing out a riveting win over the Stormers.

Alex Kendellen, another with so much to offer Munster rugby, has already been around long enough to appreciate just how significant a moment last Saturday's bonus-point victory over the reigning URC champions could prove for Munster’s season.

The Stormers hadn’t lost at the Cape Town Stadium in 21 games across the URC and Heineken Champions Cup. Having endured the entire 2021 three Lions tests in deafening silence at the same arena, it was wonderful to experience just how brilliantly atmospheric it can be on days such as this. It was a fabulous occasion.

There are times you'd become sick to the teeth of hearing about all the learnings teams can take from defeat but it was clear that Munster had absorbed valuable takeaways from their round of 16 Champions Cup defeat to the Sharks in Durban a few weeks ago.

Munster coach Graham Rowntree sounded totally convincing when articulating to a willing band of Munster supporters on the eve of last Saturday’s game that he and his coaches had identified specific issues around their defensive structure and the breakdown post-Durban that, he was confident, would prove game changing the following day.

On that, he was true to his word. Defensively, Munster were outstanding. They were also far more physical at the breakdown and committed more bodies to protect possession which was utilised perfectly by Conor Murray who brought a calm assurance to everything he did.

Munster have a distance to travel when it comes to seriously competing at the knockout phase of the big tournaments and must invest further in their front row resources. Jeremy Loughman did an excellent job in containing Springbok tight head Malherbe, despite coming under severe pressure in a series of five metre attacking Stormers scrums before the break.

That platform enabled Malherbe to score right on half time to negate Munster’s brilliant work to that point. On the other side of the scrum, 35 year old Stephen Archer put in a monumental shift against Kitshoff, one of the famed Springbok bomb squad along with RG Snyman, at the last World Cup. I spotted the two sharing a knowing smile as they briefly came together at the entrance to the dressing rooms at half time.

Archer was in no mood for pleasantries, especially as the contest entered the final ten minutes. The Munster tight head was out on his feet at that stage but kept on digging into his reserves to somehow keep the scrum locked out, not to mention delivering an equally impressive shift in the tight.

The relief when he saw Keynan Knox emerge from the bench with five minutes to go said everything. So did the crestfallen look he gave when he realised that Knox was being pressed into action in the back row as cover for Gavin Coombes who had just taken a heavy knock.

To his credit, Archer gritted his teeth and kept on going. The final whistle brought welcome relief but left him with little or no energy to contemplate any form of celebration despite the magnitude of what Munster had just achieved.

It helped the front row cause that, in scenes reminiscent of Munster Cup games from a bygone era, Munster has several willing candidates to take a knee at various stages in order to break up the continuity of the game.

I could appreciate fully where they were coming from but not all officials would be as compliant as Welsh referee Craig Evans in facilitating so many stoppages. Let’s just say it suited the Munster cause just fine. Only issue here is that Munster simply won’t continually get away with being able to task their starting front row to put in shifts of over 70 minutes in an effort to protect the bench.

With another big test to come in Durban this Saturday, hopefully Dave Kilcoyne will be on hand to relieve the pressure on Loughman while Knox will be required to step up to the mark and aid Archer. After their recent visit to Kings Park, Munster know exactly what to expect.

YOUNG GUN: Danny Sheahan. Pic: ©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Carl Fourie

If Munster’s win was seismic, not only in the context qualification for the quarter finals of URC but, of even more importance, their quest to secure Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season, Leinster had little to play for, apart from maintaining their impressive unbeaten record, against the Lions in Johannesburg earlier in the day.

Sheehan’s highly impressive Ireland U20 Grand Slam teammate Sam Prendergast took a giant step on his career path when making his Leinster debut on the hallowed turf of Ellis Park, where Nelson Mandela appeared in South African captain Francois Pienaar’s famous No 6 Springboks jersey when he greeted the New Zealand and South African teams prior to the 1995 World Cup final.

Ellis Park is a massive arena and must have appeared even bigger to an entire cohort of Leinster fledglings given the sparse attendance. Every year Leinster manage to drip-feed a steady flow of emerging talent in games like this.

Leo Cullen has mastered the art of timing their introduction but even he must have been taken aback at the manner with which this highly inexperienced body of men turned a 15-point deficit, entering the final quarter, into an inspirational three point win.

At a time when most overseas visiting teams succumb to the draining impact of playing at altitude, Leinster’s next generation found impressive reserves of strength and stamina to eke out the type of win that will stand massively to the development of so many emerging players.

Given the levels of expectation surrounding the massively talented Prendergast, if he was feeling any pressure, then it certainly didn’t show. It’s clear he has the temperament to perform at the highest level, not to mention skill set, a highly impressive kicking game and good game appreciation to suggest Leinster have a gem in waiting to replace Johnny Sexton.

Leinster’s five try scorers, Vak Abdaladze, Liam Turner, Michael Milne, Rob Russell and Chris Cosgrave, are hardly household names but represent a rich seam of talent, ready and waiting to step up to the next level.

The experience all those Leinster players and their equivalents in the Munster set up - Buckley, Knox, Kendellen Sheahan, Edwin Edogbo, Mark Donnelly, Josh Wycherly and Jack Oliver - will accumulate by just being here in South Africa is enormous.

This weekend's final round of URC games, against the Blue Bulls and Sharks, are likely to prove even more fraught for Leinster and Munster but, regardless of the outcome, a whole host of up and coming Irish players are set to return home with an even greater appreciation of what it takes to compete on equal terms with the best Springbok rugby has to offer.