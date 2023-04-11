Donal Lenihan: Get ready for Ireland-France II at the Aviva

SOUTH AFRICAN rugby has faced many challenges over the years but never suffered from any sense of an inferiority complex.

When the Springboks famously won the 1995 World Cup — the first they’d participated in due to their exile from the international game theretofore because of the apartheid regime — they wasted no time in proclaiming that, had they been allowed participate at the first two tournaments in 1987 and 1991, they would have won those as well.

Fast forward to last season and their first involvement in the newly created United Rugby Championship. The best of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy were joined by South Africa’s leading provinces in the Stormers, Sharks, Blue Bulls, and Lions after the Southern Kings and Cheetahs had opened the door with their entry into the Guinness Pro 16 a few seasons earlier.

When the Bulls shocked perennial favorites Leinster in the semi-final at the RDS and the Stormers beat Ulster in the other semi-final on the same weekend in Cape Town, that familiar air of superiority resonating from the staunch South African fan base began to resurface once again.

Whatever about their inclusion in the URC, the presence of South African sides in European competition for the first time this season in the Champions and Challenge Cup has not gone down well with all parties, especially in France.

The fact that all three Champions Cup participants in the Bulls, Stormers, and Sharks made it to the Round of 16, with the Stormers and Sharks advancing to last weekend’s quarter-finals, raised the prospect of a South African winner on their maiden European voyage.

Quite what that would have done for a tournament whose unwieldy format has already created apathy within hardened followers of the Champions Cup would have been interesting. It’s probably for the best therefore that the Sharks and Stormers both took their leave from the competition last weekend on the back of heavy defeats to Toulouse and Exeter Chiefs.

As Munster found out to their cost when having to travel for a one-off game just days before their round of 16 clash against the Sharks in Durban, the long distance and travel time involved, especially when having to commute via Dubai, is not conducive to being at your best on arrival.

What we’re left with is a mouthwatering pair of Champions Cup semi-finals with the clash of Leinster and Toulouse worthy of the final itself. To be fair, the Sharks built on the attacking prowess they showed against Munster in Kings Park the previous week to score two cracking tries and make several line breaks.

With 14 minutes left they were within touching distance, at 26-20, before Toulouse put the foot to the floor. Four brilliant tries in a stunning 10 minutes of creative rugby transformed a highly competitive performance from the Sharks, to that point, into a 54-20 rout.

By the final whistle, the reigning French Top 14 champions had signalled their intent for what’s to come, scoring seven tries with the French duo of Antoine Dupont and Thomas Ramos wreaking havoc.

A WORTHY WATCH: Joe McCarthy of Leinster makes a break during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium last year. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Five of the Toulouse pack featured in the Six Nations for France, excluding their injured hooker Julian Marchand and back row Anthony Jelonch. It was hoped that by the time the World Cup rolled around their gargantuan second row Emmanuel Meafou would be French qualified but the necessity to have 60 months of continual residency in the country means he won’t be eligible until November, too late for inclusion.

While a serious knee injury sustained against Scotland has ruled Jelonch out for the remainder of the season and, almost certainly for the World Cup, Marchand should be back for the semi-final clash in Dublin.

His head-to-head with Dan Sheehan, the two best hookers in the game right now, is but one of many fascinating duels set to light up the Aviva Stadium in a few weeks’ time. Think back to the epic Six Nations clash between Ireland and France at the same venue in February — the game of the tournament — and, with so many players from their respective national squads, this contest has everything.

In the recent European knockout games both Ulster and especially Leicester Tigers travelled to Dublin with a damage limitation mindset. The Tigers arrived with a very limited kick-and-chase game designed to pin Leinster in their own half.

It worked for a period but, just like Toulouse last weekend, Leinster cruised through the gears in the final 30 minutes, registering five tries in that period alone to crush the visitors 55-24.

The one concern facing Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster is a growing injury list that already included stellar names in their captain Johnny Sexton, who unfortunately has played his final game in a glittering career for the province, world player of the year Josh Van Der Flier, and hooker Ronan Kelleher coming into last Friday night’s game.

The loss of other key figures in Ryan Baird and James Lowe against the Tigers will add to Cullen’s concerns but, with three weeks to the eagerly awaited semi, time is on their side. With a home quarter-final already secured in the URC, Cullen has the luxury of leaving all his Grand Slam-winning front liners at home when Leinster complete their URC programme against the Bulls and Lions in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

That second-string squad has been largely responsible for securing top seeding for the knockout phase of URC rugby and is now tasked with closing out the league stage of the campaign. Cullen continues to do an amazing job in keeping everyone on board, making the entire squad feel they’re making a positive contribution to what, to date, has been an unbeaten season across 22 competitive outings in the URC and in Europe.

Don’t be surprised if Cullen continues to back some of those players when it comes to the quarter- and semi-final stage itself. By then, Leinster will have played Toulouse and will hope to have another Champions Cup final on the horizon.

While Leinster’s hard-working international contingent can take a step back in the weeks leading into the Champions Cup semi-final — Lancaster will stay in Dublin with that contingent, with Cullen leading the charge in South Africa — Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola must decide how best to prepare his squad with two important Top 14 clashes still to come against Stade Francais and Lyon.

The thing that separates Toulouse from many of their Top 14 compatriots is they’ve always respected the integrity of the Heineken Cup. As a former winning player, Mola is part of a rich Toulouse heritage and will do everything in his power to make sure his players arrive in Dublin with a serious chance of upsetting the odds, just like La Rochelle did at the semi-final and final stage of the last two Champions Cup campaigns.

Speaking of La Rochelle, Ronan O’Gara’s intimate knowledge and appreciation of Heineken Cup rugby has been central to La Rochelle’s remarkable consistency in the tournament since he joined the coaching set up.

There were elements to their game in the dominant quarter-final win over former winners Saracens on Sunday that suggest O’Gara’s side may well prove an even bigger obstacle to Leinster than Toulouse, should we end up with a repeat of last season’s decider.

On the evidence of their respective quarter-finals, I suspect La Rochelle will prove too strong for Exeter Chiefs in their Bordeaux semi and make it three finals in a row, an incredible achievement for a club relatively new to Champions Cup rugby.

They may lack the flamboyance of Toulouse but look far more solid and dependable in the basics. The manner in which they physically dominated Saracens, forcing the visitors into the concession of multiple penalties — 10 in the first half alone — set the ground rules from the off.

They use their scrum as a mighty weapon, are insanely competitive at the breakdown and carry a fascinating mix of attacking intent and defensive belligerence. They are a team in every sense of the word.

Interviewed after the game, O’Gara’s clear attachment to his new surroundings shone brightly. His days with Munster were all about belonging. Speaking with a discernible French twang, it’s clear he’s found a new home. “We represent the town well,” he said.

You can say that again, boy…