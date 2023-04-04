Donal Lenihan: Cash-rich Leinster power on as Munster count cost of front row inadequacies

This is the stage of the season when champion teams ramp up the pressure and intensity of their game in the knowledge that knockout rugby offers no second chance.

The aim to now was about putting yourself in the qualifying slots, home advantage an added bonus. In his time at Wasps, Warren Gatland was brilliant at timing his run. Make the top four in the league while pacing yourself and factoring in decent rest periods during the regular campaign.

Once the knockout phase arrives, make sure you are in decent physical shape while having sufficient energy reserves in the tank to hit peak form when the silverware is being handed out.

Leo Cullen has taken this a stage further. In both the URC and the Heineken Champions Cup, he’s been able to rotate his vast resources – in most cases out of necessity given the number of players Leinster supply to Andy Farrell’s national squad – yet still finish the pool phase of both competitions as the number one seed.

DEEP POCKETS: Another Aviva sellout for Leinster lasy Saturday against Ulster.

The benefits accruing from that are plain to see. Not only will Leinster stay in Dublin for the knockout games in both tournaments, the revenue they are accumulating on the journey means they will have even deeper pockets to fund their insatiable drive for success.

Last weekend’s round of 16 clash against Ulster which attracted a capacity 52,000 sell out crowd to the Aviva Stadium netted Leinster close to €1m that would not have been budgeted for in their financial projections for the season. Another pay day awaits against Leicester Tigers this Friday night, not to mention further rich pickings by hosting a quarter and potential semi-final in the URC.

Success breeds success and, right now, Leinster are a well-oiled machine, on and off the field. At a time when the reduced salary cap and the parlous financial state of so many Gallagher Premiership clubs leaves them trailing in their wake, Leinster are making hay.

London Irish, currently 4th in the league, are the latest Premiership club fighting for survival with their owner Mick Crossan having to write a cheque every month to pay the wages. Their accumulated debt exceeds £30m. Talks are currently in place to sell to an American consortium for £1 with the debt taken over. One sincerely hopes they can stay afloat.

With the IRFU exercising tight budgetary controls and good governance over the four provinces, the game in this country has emerged from the pandemic in decent shape. As with Leinster however, it’s incumbent on the professional boards in all the provinces to maximise their financial returns to enable they each remain as competitive as possible.

It’s no coincidence that Leinster lead the way here also. It certainly helps that they have a captive audience on their doorstep and that massively supported provinces like Ulster and Munster regularly contribute towards filling out the Aviva Stadium and RDS for the big URC and European derbies.

TALL ORDER: Fineen Wycherley xcontests the aerial ball with Springbok Makazole Mapimpi

RIGHT NOW, Munster are playing catch up on and off the field. I have nothing but admiration for the new coaching group that has been tasked with making Munster more competitive this season after the dull, prescriptive and uninspiring rugby played throughout the Johann van Graan era.

Winning silverware isn’t easy but if you’re going to fall short, at least do so playing attractive rugby. While it took time to be fully implemented and remains a work in progress, Munster’s new attacking template marks a major step forward from the kick and chase approach of the previous regime.

It’s somewhat ironic, however, that at a time when Munster need set piece solidity and the ability to recycle ball quickly at the breakdown, in order to facilitate their newly shaped attacking game, those key tenets that were always in decent working order under van Graan have come under serious pressure at the most important point of the season.

Add to that a worrying defensive frailty that has seen Munster concede a whopping 18 tries and 130 points in their last three outings, against the Scarlets and Glasgow at home and the Sharks last Saturday, and one can see why you’ve no chance of seriously competing for trophies.

The scrum has been an accident waiting to happen for some time, dating back to when John Ryan was deemed surplus to requirements two seasons ago. Munster placed their faith in Roman Salanoa and Keynan Knox to anchor the tight head side with Stephen Archer retained to offer experience and stability.

The fact that Ryan will return for a third stint at Munster next season, after sojourns with Wasps and Waikato Chiefs, is proof positive that he should never have been let go in the first place. However, given he’ll be 35 years of age by the time he returns, this only offers a short term solution.

The injury profile of both young tight heads is worrying with Salanoa failing to last until half time against the Sharks. The Munster scrum was under pressure right from the first engagement when Craig Casey lost possession at the base of a retreating pack.

Glasgow also worked out early that the Munster scrum was vulnerable and went for broke. On average there’s usually no more than 10 scrums in a game these days but if you can’t provide a stable platform, the opposition will go after you every time as a cheap source of penalties. The psychological impact a retreating scrum has on a team can also be devastating.

Scrum apart, the biggest factor in Munster’s demise in Durban was their failure to properly resource the breakdown. Against these monstrous South African packs, if you offer them easy access to the ruck, with the ball protected by just two forwards, they will flood the area immediately and drive you off the ball which happened all too often on Saturday.

Graham Rowntree is refreshingly honest. His assertion that “we were poor defending mauls. They were too big for us” is becoming a worrying trend. Teams now go out with the intention of putting the Munster front five under severe pressure.

With Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman manning the second row, Munster didn’t lack a physical presence against the Sharks but the vulnerability of the front row at scrum time and poor technique in defending the maul proved very costly.

Problem is, at the business end in Europe against teams like La Rochelle, Toulouse, Leinster, Saracens and Leicester Tigers, you have to be able to compete against the explosive power those teams carry.

The addition of the four big South African sides, especially when they have their Springboks on board, to the URC and in Europe has added an even greater emphasis on being able to compete on equal terms in the set piece exchanges.

Failure to do so influences your capacity to boss the breakdown and challenge the gain line as you are on the back foot from the outset. The knock on effect is the opposition have more time to set their defence and ramp up their line speed.

After making big strides mid season, Munster are finding this out to their cost at the most important stage of the year. They have the personnel to compete on an equal footing at the breakdown but badly need to strengthen their front row resources in order to compete on equal terms at the business end of the major tournaments.

Munster find themselves out of Europe and licking their wounds before returning to South Africa for what amounts to two incredibly important URC clashes against the Stormers and Sharks. Apart from securing a URC quarter final slot, the outcome of these two games may well dictate whether Munster even qualify for Champions Cup rugby next season.

Failure to do so would prove devastating on a number of fronts.