Donal Lenihan: England will want to make this a dockyard brawl

So long, farewell…..

When Johnny Sexton is called ashore at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening - hopefully with just a few minutes to go - the entire stadium will rise to its feet to mark the final occasion we’ll get to see an iconic figure of Irish rugby perform in the Six Nations.

One also hopes, by that stage, Sexton will be within touching distance of joining a feted trio of Irish rugby captains in Karl Mullin, Brian O'Driscoll and Rory Best to lead his country to a cherished Grand Slam.

What’s rare is wonderful and, 14 years after making his Irish debut against Fiji in the more familiar surroundings of the RDS, Sexton continues to defy the odds by inspiring all those around him to greatness.

It seems fitting too given the, at times, fractious relationship he had with another totemic figure in Irish rugby in Ronan O'Gara, that he should squeeze past his great rival and friend to capture the all-time Six Nations scoring record in his final outing.

A single conversion will see him home on that front which seems fitting given the tiny margins that separated them when vying for the starting No 10 Irish shirt. Ironically Sexton has had far less competition for that jersey in his twilight years than when starting out or in the peak of his powers.

Most things came a bit later for him. He was 24 when winning his first cap but was named man of the match on a memorable day. He was 34 years old - a time when most No 10’s are fighting off retirement - before establishing himself as Ireland captain when Best departed after the 2019 World Cup.

The competitive drive that elevated Sexton from a support player early in his career to the point where he’s become the driving force behind everything Leinster and Ireland have achieved over the last decade separate him from all that have gone before.

Long time teammate and respected friend Peter O'Mahony summed up his influence best this week. “He has taught people what it’s like to be a professional, to be an Irishman”.

Today doesn’t mark the end. There’s the small matter of a World Cup campaign to negotiate yet. Regardless of what happens, his journey is set to finish on French soil. With just two World Cup warm up games to come at Lansdowne Road, today marks Sexton’s last competitive outing for Ireland at rugby headquarters. A Grand Slam finish would mark the perfect finale.

Whither England?

They couldn’t spoil the party, could they? Watching the English players troop off Twickenham last Saturday, heads bowed to a chorus of boos, you actually felt for them. How had it come to this, a record 10-53 hammering at the hands of the French?

England’s approach this week, out of necessity, has focused more on getting the mental and emotional part of their game right rather than the tactical. Defence coach Kevin Sinfield admitted there was a sense of grieving in the squad early in the week as a result of what happened against France.

“Why did we fail to turn up emotionally? We will know far more over the next few days about what our character is like, our DNA, our personality and what our fight is like”. Make no mistake, England will come out with all guns blazing but will that be enough?

They have gone back to basics with the reintroduction of Owen Farrell as both captain and out half, Manu Tuilagi, who has won all six of his games against Ireland to date, alongside Henry Slade in midfield.

Whether in desperation or seeking inspiration, Borthwick is going back to the future with that combination in an effort to arrest the slide. Last time they played together, England beat Australia 40-16 in the quarter final of the 2019 World Cup. They also in tandem when England beat Ireland 20-32 in the 2019 Six Nations in Dublin when Slade scored two tries and Tuilagi caused havoc.

Ireland have progressed significantly since then while England have regressed. They looked out on their feet against France and failed to live with the pace of the game. Their set piece has looked shaky with the French putting big pressure on the English scrum.

With Tadhg Furlong bagging valuable game time against Scotland, he will lead the charge with Ireland targeting specific England scrums to go after them. England’s kicking strategy was badly exposed by the French back three and unless they succeed in imposing more kick/chase pressure, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen will be primed to repeat the havoc caused by Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud last weekend.

We know that England will be better, on the basis that they couldn’t be worse than last Saturday. The personnel changes behind the scrum bring more structure and direction but will that be enough against an Irish side carrying an innate understanding of how they want to play and a clinical streak when it comes to converting opportunities when they present themselves?

History beckons for Farrell’s gladiators

It’s nice to be first to achieve anything. A Grand Slam sets a team apart, cements a place at the head of Irish rugby’s roll of honour. Only three Irish teams occupy that slot at present but none were achieved at our spiritual home in Lansdowne Road.

This game is fraught with danger. England arrive with zero expectation on the back of last weekend’s collapse. Ireland sit at the other end of the extreme, with all and sundry predicting a resounding home win.

You have the unique scenario of inspirational head coach Andy Farrell set to lead Ireland to the cusp of greatness while his son Owen, as captain of the opposition, will be doing everything humanly possible to destroy what would amount to his dad’s greatest achievement in this famed tournament.

All week, Farrell and Sexton have been tasked with blocking the outside noise and the hype surrounding the occasion and making sure that everyone within the confines of the Irish camp concentrate fully on what it will take to win this game.

It’s different to the challenge faced leading into the deciding third test in New Zealand last summer. Back then all the pressure was on the hosts. Far from home with only a handful of Irish supporters lucky enough to be in Wellington in the days leading into that game, Ireland could prepare in quiet solitude.

Farrell and Paul O'Connell know exactly what’s required and will have set the tone from early in the week. They will have noted how the French utterly dominated the collisions and bossed the breakdown against England which enabled their mesmerising attacking game to flow.

Ireland too will look to play a high tempo hit and run game. Keep the ball moving, shift the point of attack and, most of all, don’t allow England to get their defensive line set. England were all at sea defensively against the French and Fabian Galthie’s men ripped them apart.

In an attempt to replicate that, Farrell has reinstated Jamison Gibson-Park for his first start in the championship. He was outstanding when introduced off the bench in Murrayfield and will be tasked with doing the same from the outset today. In a reversal of roles, Conor Murray will look to expose a vulnerable looking English back row off the bench in the final quarter.

This game comes down to the ability of the Irish front five to deal with the physical mayhem England will seek to impose from the outset. They want to turn this contest into a dockyard brawl. Ireland must meet that head on but not become frustrated by distractions.

Having lost Lions second rows Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson to injury over the last few weeks, Ryan Baird has the opportunity, alongside the excellent James Ryan, to show he has the physicality as well as the clear athleticism to compete at this level. This is a big day for him.

From New Zealand last summer, the big South African test in November and the French in round two of this championship, Ireland have hurdled the biggest of obstacles placed in their path over the last year. Saturday they face the final hurdle of an incredible season with greatness within touching distance. All indications are, they won’t be found wanting.