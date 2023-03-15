Donal Lenihan: Farrell must be tempted to stay green until 2027

With the final round of Six Nations action to come, in theory at least, everything from the Grand Slam and Triple Crown, Wooden Spoon and the championship title itself remains up for grabs.

Based on the evidence of last weekend, a clean sweep of championship honours, coupled with a Grand Slam and Triple Crown, is lying in wait for an Irish squad that has managed a whole host of setbacks to remain the only unbeaten side entering the final week.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

As anticipated in advance of the opening round, Ireland and France have confirmed their status as the leading two sides in the tournament with a series of quality performances separating them from the chasing pack.

An incredible sequence of injuries has meant that Ireland have prevailed in all four championship outings to date without hitting peak form. The closest they came to that was against France in Dublin but, even then, they didn’t quite hit the performance heights achieved in the opening half of the third test against New Zealand last July.

The French also struggled to find their true form in the early rounds of the campaign but, without a Six Nations win at Twickenham since 2005, they clearly targeted a long overdue win at the home of English rugby.

Despite the defeat to Ireland in Dublin in round two, the French harbour no inhibitions when it comes to playing us. Should the inevitable come to pass and the top-ranked teams in the game meet prematurely at the quarter final stage of the World Cup at the Stade de France in October, Fabian Galthie’s men won’t be suffering any inferiority complex.

They have found England a more difficult nut to crack on the road in recent times. Hence, one of their prime objectives heading into this championship was to rectify that blemish. Suffice to say they delivered the most complete performance of any team in the tournament to date with an incredible seven-try demolition of a completely demoralised looking English outfit last weekend.

France were toying with their hosts at the end, delivering an audacious set piece power play off an attacking line out with five minutes to go. Seven French players handled before the ball arrived in the hands of flying winger Damian Penaud who touched down in the corner without an English hand being placed on a single French attacker.

With Penaud having scored France’s sixth try on an excruciating afternoon for the Twickenham faithful only three minutes earlier, the home fans couldn’t take any more. Some voted with their feet and left. Other voiced their dissatisfaction with a chorus of boos as England suffered their worst ever home defeat in any format of the tournament, be it the four, five or six nations.

The last time that happened, in the 13-27 defeat to South Africa last November, the RFU responded to the growing frustration and clear dissatisfaction of the English rugby public by sacking Eddie Jones. Many would say that was two years too late.

England have gone from a position where a team with an average age of just over 26 years that had contested the 2019 World Cup final, on the back of delivering their best performance of the professional era when beating Ireland’s quarter final conquerors New Zealand 19-7 in the semi final, to their lowest point in this tournament.

From a position of strength, English rugby has regressed at the rate of knots. That demise is astonishing with the RFU even more culpable than Jones. It mirrors the myriad of problems faced in the Gallagher Premiership with two of the country's historic clubs in Wasps and Worcester Warriors plunged into administration this season. Reigning champions and perhaps English rugby’s most storied club, Leicester Tigers, recently avoiding a similar fate courtesy of a £13m cash injection by their shareholders.

Quite where all this leaves England, with a daunting trip to Dublin on Saturday, is anyone’s guess. Despite how bad they were last weekend, there’s bound to be a reaction. New head coach Steve Borthwick must to something to arrest the slide.

The fact they will face a ravenous Irish team seeking to make a bit of their own history by cementing a first ever Grand Slam success on the hallowed turf of Lansdowne Road presents an even more difficult challenge.

Borthwick must be wondering where to turn next. This mess is entirely down to the ineptitude of the rugby structures within the RFU. Given the vast numbers playing the game and the depth of professional clubs participating in the league, England should be awash with talent.

Right now the professional model at play in Ireland is the envy of the rugby world. I met my old Lions colleague, former Scottish great and current SRU board chairman John Jeffrey at Scotstoun before the Ireland U20’s took on their Scottish counterparts on Friday night and he was clearly nervous about what might unfold.

From a position of strength over 20 years ago, there is now only a handful of schools playing rugby in Scotland. When I told him there were 16 A schools playing in Dublin alone, he winced, with good cause given what transpired on the field later.

Anyone watching Richie Murphy’s U20 side put 82 points on a hapless Scotland outfit will appreciate there’s another layer of really impressive talent waiting in the wings to challenge for starting spots in Andy Farrell’s set up in the years leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

Normally with an age grade side you can identify three or four players at best that you would confidently predict had the capability to become a full international. With this all conquering side, there’s easily ten you could bank on joining the professional ranks.

While the likes of Borthwick and Warren Gatland must be wondering what they’ve let themselves in for, given the current state of English and Welsh rugby, Farrell is purring with the young talent being produced by all four provinces at the moment. Having recently extended his contract to August 2025, he must be tempted to look further down the road to the 2027 World Cup.

It must be galling for the RFU to see home grown English coaches such as Farrell, his former Wigan teammate Shaun Edwards with France and the likes of Stuart Lancaster, Graham Rowntree and Mike Catt having such a positive impact on the development of so many Irish players.

Apart from the tactical and technical advancements made by the Irish squad since Farrell took over from Joe Schmidt, it’s the mental toughness, the self belief and resilience in the face of continuous adversity, that shines through most brightly.

It was those intangible qualities that propelled Ireland to victory in Murrayfield on Saturday. Against a very good Scottish side, who controlled the opening half for long periods, Ireland still found a way in the most demanding of circumstances.

The forwards were falling like flies. First the totemic Caelan Doris, who lasted just 12 minutes, followed swiftly by Iain Henderson and Dan Sheehan. Sheehan’s replacement Ronan Kelleher was clearly in difficulty within minutes of coming on after taking a knock to his shoulder.

When Josh Van der Flier was tasked with throwing into the line out, you feared the worst given that so much of Ireland’s game stems from quality lineout ball. Regardless, the show went on. Van der Flier fed the line out on seven occasions and Ireland only lost two of those.

On the occasion of his 122nd cap, 35-year-old Cian Healy demonstrated why he remains such a vital cog in the Irish set up. The fact that he has now proved himself capable of covering all three front row positions off the bench makes him invaluable.

Nothing highlights the giant strides been taken by Irish rugby more than the prospect of landing two Six Nations Grand Slams, at senior and a potential second in a row at U20 level within a 24 hour period next weekend. This golden period won’t last forever meaning every success must be savoured.