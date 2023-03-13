Donal Lenihan: Depth of Ireland's resolve is measured in fathoms now

After the attacking masterclass from France that stunned the Twickenham faithful into shock, the focus shifted to Edinburgh on Sunday to see if Scotland and Ireland could come anywhere close to matching that try scoring extravaganza.

We knew in advance that the raw material on show, on both sides, was there in abundance to produce another gripping contest in a tournament that just keeps giving. I’m not sure if Ireland have ever made six changes to a team that had won a Six Nations contest but this is a different squad to the majority that have gone before.

When Andy Farrell announced his starting team for the visit to Edinburgh at lunchtime on Friday, the quality of the six players drafted into the side made you appreciate even more the depth available to the head coach. The returning names spoke for themselves. Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan and Peter O'Mahony up front. Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose across the back line. Four British and Irish Lions, two more nailed on certainties in Sheehan and Ringrose if the Lions were touring this summer.

Further evidence, if needed, was provided by the additions to the bench. Another pair of Lions in Robbie Henshaw and Cian Healy, another potential tourist in Jamison Gibson-Park. The depth chart can be measured in fathoms.

For Scotland, despite the World Cup pool encounter between the two sides scheduled for October, this game was very much about the here and now. With two wins from three in the opening rounds of the championship and after seven consecutive tournament defeats at the hands of Ireland it was a case of now or never for Gregor Townsend’s charges.

With possibly their strongest ever team assembled since the advent of the Six Nations back in 2000, the pressure was on Scotland to deliver in front of an expectant home crowd. As if playing at home wasn’t enough of an advantage, the fact Ireland lost three key forwards in Caelan Doris, as early as the 12th minute, and two more highly influential figures in Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson by the 24th placed all the aces in hands of the hosts.

Andy Farrell has both invited, indeed, welcomed, adversity from the outset of the championship but even he couldn’t have anticipated the magnitude of the barriers placed in Ireland’s way on this occasion. Losing two hookers in Sheehan and his replacement Ronan Kelleher should have spelled chaos, with the resultant impact at the scrum and lineout too big an obstacle to overcome. Even before Kelleher was forced off, open side and world player of the year Josh Van Der Flier assumed the responsibility for throwing into the line out.

Being tasked with executing a specialised skill in the heat of a full blown international would have proved a step too far for a lesser player and for a lesser pack of forwards. The fact that Ireland won 14 of their 18 lineouts was testament to the endless resilience of this group even if it did have an impact on the way Ireland could attack.

The first priority was to win the ball and the best way of going about that was to make life as simple as possible for Van Der Flier. James Ryan, magnificent again throughout, managed to do that by keeping things as simple as possible, restricting the vast majority of the throws to Peter O'Mahony or replacement second row Ryan Baird at the front of the line out. Win the ball and play from there.

In addition, Ireland resisted the option of calling for uncontested scrums with replacement prop Cian Healy confirming that he was happy to scrummage as a hooker. The last time he performed there was as a schoolboy with Belvedere. That wasn't yesterday.

What Ireland did instead was turn adversity into opportunity with a front row comprised of three highly explosive props putting massive collective pressure on every Scottish scrum feed. Time and again they propelled the Scottish scrum backwards, winning a few rousing penalties for good measure to deplete Scottish reserves further.

The big surprise was the manner in which the Scottish challenge fell apart in the crucial third quarter. With all the aces in their hand and having asked serious questions of Ireland defensively in the opening half through the impressive midfield pairing of Sione Tuipolotu and Huw Jones, incredibly it was Ireland who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck with two spectacular tries, in a crazy five minute period that turned a captivating contest on its head.

The catalyst for this marvellous turnaround was man of the match Mack Hansen. As if the finish he produced in the corner for Ireland's opening try, with little or no space to work with, wasn't classy enough, the manner in which he set up the opportunity that eventually led to James Lowe crossing for the first try of the second half was even more inspirational.

A brilliantly executed box kick, with perfect hang time from Jamison Gibson-Park, was audaciously plucked from the air and pilfered from under the nose of Stuart Hogg by Hansen to regain possession in the Scottish twenty two.

Not satisfied with that moment of magic, his seamless off load to Johnny Sexton in the same movement, without breaking stride, enabled Ireland to keep the pressure on and build the phase play even further, eventually leading to a great finish from Lowe in the opposite corner.

If Lowe’s try came as a blow to the solar plexus for Scotland, following it up with another, from replacement No 8 Jack Conan, within five minutes pulverised the hosts and left them reeling. That double whammy proved far too much to cope with and, despite the fact there was 18 minutes left to play, Scotland were already dead and buried.

The character and resilience of this proud group of Irish players knows no bounds. Whatever impediment is hurled at them, whatever setback creeps up from behind, they have the composure and confidence to accept the challenge and meet it head on. They just refuse to throw in the towel or look for excuses. That is the real sign of a champion side.

With a six day turnaround, a growing injury list and the necessity to recover from an incredibly intense and physical encounter, that quality will be tested even further over the next few days.

Then again with the possibility of winning a first ever Grand Slam at the home of Irish rugby at Lansdowne Road and the beleaguered English coming to town on St Patrick’s weekend, you can just see this fine body of men going to the well one more time with the carrot of making history.

Only time will tell what impact this latest defeat, an eighth in a row against Ireland, will have on the Scots with that World Cup pool encounter to come in Paris later in the year. They must hate the sight of us. Right now Farrell and his squad have a far more enticing prize in the sights. Next weekend in Dublin will be special.